Reviews From Mostly British Film Festival

by on

"The Beatles And India."(Image credit: Colin Harrison Avico Ltd)

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts’ Best Documentary winner “My Name Is Gulpilil” introduces non-Australian viewers to an actor whose creative legacy is far broader than realized. Film subject Australian Aboriginal actor David Gulpilil is probably best known in America from his appearances in Nicolas Roeg’s “Walkabout” and the first “Crocodile Dundee” film. But Molly Reynolds’ award-winning documentary shows both the wider scope of Gulpilil’s film career (e.g. “Ten Canoes,” “The Tracker,” “The Proposition”) and his other creative talents ranging from painting to solo theatrical performance.

Yet Reynolds deliberately avoids binding her film with a blind celebration of Gulpilil the multi-talented artist. The emotional heart of her film lies with the effects on the actor’s life of a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. It’s sadly humbling to see a once young, physically active man accept in old age that his major physical activity is putting on his clothes.

The prurient-minded may claim that Gulpilil’s illness is the ultimate consequence of a debauched lifestyle of excess drinking and smoking tobacco with pot. But it could also be argued, as Reynolds does, that the actor has no regrets regarding his current health. Hanging with the likes of John Lennon, Dennis Hopper, and Bob Marley (among others) made satisfying his endless curiosity about “white stuff” an actuality rather than an elaborate bit of wishful thinking.

Gulpilil’s curiosity about white culture and people in various iterations is part of his bigger project of living with the world. The film features frequent shots of Gulpilil standing in front of some natural setting or an actual location used in one of his films. Those shots and that aforementioned curiosity about “white stuff” don’t speak of the actor distancing from the world via fame or living far from his birthplace. Instead, Gulpilil seems to have a holistic relationship to his environment, where he tries to see how this new thing or experience he encounters fits into his existing world.

Chance may describe Gulpilil’s being pointed out to director Nicholas Roeg when the latter sought for his film “Walkabout” an aboriginal teenager who could persuasively throw a spear and hunt. But the lack of artifice Gulpilil brought in front of the camera, what the actor called behaving as he would in reality, was what made him a star. In one film excerpt, Gulpilil’s character is being informed by his white captor of the terrible punishment awaiting him. The captive’s response, a roar of laughter, proves infectious enough for his captor to soon join in.

Reynolds also provides samples of some of Gulpilil’s other creative efforts. There’s an image of his work with the Aboriginal Islander Dance Theater, but not enough to let the viewer see why he developed a reputation as Australia’s most renowned traditional dancer. Excerpts from his autobiographical solo performance show “Gulpilil” yield a couple of uproarious anecdotes for viewers. There are even admiring visual studies of a couple of the actor’s paintings, leaving the viewer to see what the imagery means to them.

Given the tastes of the variety of Gulpilil’s creative endeavors, his impending demise seems at first to not escape the shadow of tragedy. Chemotherapy treatment gives way to radiation treatment to slow the cancer’s spread. Gulpilil’s desire to visit his birthplace is a non-starter in the fulfillment department as taking such a trip would keep him too distant from the medical care he needs to stay alive. Yet Gulpilil confesses that he doesn’t fear death.

The actor’s life regrets might be focused more on an alcoholism problem that eventually led to DUIs and even prison stays. However, the film contents itself with an approach that can be summarized as “Yes, this happened but the details no longer matter.”

The closure that Reynolds brings to this cinematic portrait of the actor/dancer isn’t dwelling on her subject’s death. Its focus is on celebrating a life which embraced his indigenous culture rather than rejecting it for the alleged superiority of the white man’s culture.

***

Cathy Brady’s debut dramatic feature “Wildfire” powerfully and effectively marries its personal and political themes. It’s one of those worthy non-American non-star power dramas that the viewer wishes would receive further local theatrical screenings. It’s also a film that will make the local habitue of arthouse and indie cinema quietly curse the survival-of-the-fittest-like shrinkage of theatrical venues in recent years that would make such screenings possible.

Then again, quiet cursing is something more than a few viewers suspect goes on among the characters of Brady’s film. These characters live in a small unnamed northern Irish Border Town, one of those places located in the region between the Republic of Ireland and the portion of Ireland that’s allied itself with the United Kingdom. The Troubles may no longer be occurring, but the resentments generated by that conflict haven’t been forgotten.

Kelly Cassidy (the late Nika McGuigan) has returned to town after disappearing for a year. Her sister Lauren (Nora-Jane Noone) is relieved by her return as the two siblings once shared a close emotional bond. But the reunion turns out to be bittersweet. The two sisters may be re-establishing their ties to each other. However, Kelly’s increasingly erratic behavior starts re-awakening the old town gossip about the alleged mental illness of the sisters’ mother Anna Cassidy. Kelly’s odd behavior starts inspiring calls for her receiving “professional treatment.” And the titular speed at which the gossip spreads soon affects Lauren’s own mental state.

American viewers may not realize that Kelly and Lauren are what’s colloquially known as “ceasefire babies.” They’re part of the generation that came of age after the Good Friday Agreement was signed, thereby ending the armed conflict that split Ireland. However, just because a piece of paper was signed with great public fanfare doesn’t mean the Cassidy sisters have forgotten that the man whose bomb killed their father is not rotting in prison. These are sisters whose cognizance of the long Catholic vs. Protestant conflict became their childhood swimming game of “I’m north, you’re south.”

Yet if Kelly and Lauren are aware of what’s no longer in their lives, neither of them have found a satisfactory replacement. The film doesn’t give any detail about what happened to Kelly during the year she disappeared. But seeing her use a public bathroom for washing up and swiping from a plate of unattended food on a ship gives the viewer a pretty good idea. Meanwhile, Lauren’s facial expression as she works in an Amazon-like warehouse indicates that it’s a job she’s taken as an alternative to unemployment. Even though she’s married to Sean and living in a decent house, there’s no sign that Lauren has any plans for her future.

Kelly’s unearthing of and regularly wearing Anna Cassidy’s bright red coat turns out to be a turning point in the sisters’ lives. Lauren sees the coat as triggering memories she is happy to see initially remain buried. The long-absent sister treats the coat as a connection to a parent she misses. But wearing the garment also symbolizes Kelly’s implicit assumption of her mother’s mantle…including the questions about her degree of sanity.

As the film continues, the warehouse worker’s relationship to her sister slowly changes from irritation mixed with love to protectiveness. Her semi-amiable relationship to her fellow workers soon gives way to snappishness and worse thanks to a shared video of Kelly getting a bloody nose from being punched in the face. The pub dance to the Them (featuring Van Morrison) song “Gloria” becomes both an exhilarating declaration of the sisters’ renewed emotional bond and an “up yours” to the other villagers thanks to their playing the song loudly three times in a row.

Seeing both sisters wear clothing in the same shade of red at a party visually underscores their eventual shared emotional sensibility. Lauren may seem the more levelheaded of the two siblings, but that’s only a matter of degree. Her hot denials of the need to get Kelly “professional help” come across as her taking the comment as a suggestion that she get psychiatric help herself.

More conventional-minded viewers will resent “Wildfire”’s refusal to spell out the motivation for Anna Cassidy’s demise. Yet in being inspired by a real-life incident involving twin sisters Ursula and Sabina Eriksson, Brady’s film repeatedly shows that the comfort of pat answers comes at the cost of losing empathy for those having a mental health crisis.

Lack of cultural context may increase the difficulty of American audiences’ ability to appreciate Brady’s powerful debut. But perhaps an opening title card or two might suffice to bring such audiences up to speed on this disturbing drama about the human cost of historical transition.

***

The 2022 Mostly British Film Festival closes this year’s cinematic festivities with “The Beatles And India.” Ajoy Bose and David Compton’s joyous documentary gives the entertainingly deeper story of the Fab Four’s relationship to this former British colony.

Viewers with a casual knowledge of the 1960s rock supergroup’s history may be aware of small pieces of the story. There’s member George Harrison’s interest in Indian music. There’s the band’s highly publicized stay in India. And of course, there’s the film “Help!” which involved member Ringo Starr being targeted by an “Indian death cult.” The benefit of Bose and Compton’s film is that the complete story it gives shows that the Fab Four’s interest in India was more than just a passing whim. Also, the consequences of their month-and a-half long stay in the country would have unexpected ramifications.

To take the least of these story elements first, “Help!” is definitely not the best way to begin understanding the relationship between rock band and country. The film itself elicits cringes by indulging in many negative stereotypes regarding Indian culture. But what makes this farce important to Bose and Compton’s story is a small moment in “Help!”’s restaurant scene, where Harrison picks up a sitar and casually plays it.

That moment completed a connection that began decades ago. In one of the surprising “I didn’t know that” factoids that make Bose and Compton’s film a delight, the viewer learns that when George Harrison’s mother was carrying the future Beatle in her womb, she used an interesting de-stressing technique. The woman listened to radio broadcasts of traditional Indian music, which frequently featured sitar performances. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, eat your heart out.

Harrison publicly declared that he found more musical freedom in Indian music than jazz. And other people were beginning to notice the band’s interest in this musical genre. After The Beatles purchased some sitars, tablas, and harmoniums at the Lahore Music Store, a run on those same instruments soon followed.

But owning an instrument is not the same thing as having the facility to play that instrument. For that, a good teacher is needed. Harrison would find one in sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar. Meeting the virtuoso at his appearance at the Asian Music Circle, the Beatle and the Indian music master connected spectacularly well on an emotional level. Equally importantly, Shankar was quite willing to teach interested Westerners, and he sensed Harrison had a genuine interest in learning.

The sitar virtuoso’s advising Harrison to come to India to be properly taught was more than a matter of vanity. A person’s appreciation of the music that intrigues them can’t help but increase if they learn about the culture that birthed this music. Harrison, accompanied by significant other Pattie Boyd, visited the Alure Caves and Benares as well as witnessed the Kumbh Mela Pilgrimage, where pilgrims willingly walked hundreds of miles on their journey.

This cultural exchange never turned into cultural appropriation. On Harrison’s end, he wound up recording the album “Wonderwall” with classical Indian musicians. What’s not so well known in the West is that an Indian group known as The Savages would reverse engineer such Beatles songs as “She Loves You” and take that knowledge to achieve stardom as India’s first modern rock group.

That nugget of information is an example of one of the other strengths of Bose and Compton’s film, which is sharing the little-known to Westerners story of how Indians responded to the four moptops. Newspaper reporter Prabha Dutt notes that The Beatles symbolized to young Indians the promise of the 1960s with their music and a new way of life. There’s enough in Bose and Compton’s film to possibly inspire an enterprising filmmaker to do a film discussing this subject at greater length.

At this point, the skeptical reader may wonder why the directors didn’t just title their film “George Harrison And India, With The Beatles.” Harrison may have hit it off with Shankar at that aforementioned Asian Music Circle appearance, but Mc Cartney didn’t hide his boredom too well.

What changed things up for The Beatles’ relationship to India was a confluence of several factors. Their experimenting with LSD led to a fascination with exploring higher levels of consciousness. Indian music became popularly associated with higher consciousness levels. The Beatles met and became so fascinated by the wisdom and affability of the Maharishi Maresh Yogi that they wanted to take a meditation retreat with him. The band’s group dynamics was on the order of “if one band member did it, everybody else followed suit.” Most importantly, the sudden death of longtime Beatles manager Brian Epstein left the band members emotionally and spiritually adrift, which led to their increased leaning on the Maharishi as their spiritual guru.

The Beatles’ weeks-long stay at the Maharishi’s ashram at Rishi Kesh turned out to be a far different experience than what happened to more ordinary guests. Fortifications were necessary to keep out the hundreds of journalists hoping for even the barest glimpse of the Fab Four. (That fact didn’t stop enterprising photographer Raghu Rai from using a hidden camera to snap a picture of The Beatles at meditation practice.) The Maharishi’s publicist Nancy Cooke de Herrera was tasked with making sure The Beatles’ rooms were newly painted, had mattresses on their beds, and otherwise paid attention to their needs.

Certainly, there were bits of the Rishi Kesh experience that were sketchy. The per person fee the Maharishi charged the Fab Four for their stay was over $28,000 in today’s dollars. Saeed Naqui, a reporter who managed to sneak into the ashram as a disciple, heard one of the Maharishi’s lectures and pronounced it to be nonsense. The presence of a pretty female disciple tended to make the Maharishi abandon his role as an ascetic. But to be fair to the holy man, the supposed incident that led to The Beatles’ abrupt departure from Rishi Kesh never actually happened.

Even with these demerits, Bose and Compton fascinatingly illustrate how the stay at Rishi Kesh ultimately benefited the Fab Four. The lack of outside pressure unleashed the band’s creativity and resulted in the songs used in “The White Album.” (One of the film’s joys is learning the stories behind the creation of such songs from the album as “Back In The U.S.S.R.” and “The Continuing Saga Of Bungalow Bill.”) John Lennon, who was described as looking gray and introverted when he first arrived at the ashram, had the color return to his skin and became more sociable. A party to celebrate Boyd’s birthday soon becomes an impromptu magical jam session among Harrison and the other Western musicians attending the party.

“The Beatles And India” ultimately shows the four moptops weren’t the only beneficiaries of their India sojourn. Their long visit would popularize interest in the Hippie Trail. The public respect The Beatles gave to Indian culture boosted the popular idea that this supposedly simple culture had much to offer the world. And time has proved that assessment correct.

(“The Beatles In India” screens at 7:30 PM on March 17, 2022 at the Vogue Theatre (3290 Sacramento, SF). Advance tickets are available here.

The Smith Rafael Film Center (1118 Fourth Street, San Rafael, CA) is currently offering a small retrospective of films starring David Gulpilil. Still to screen are “Rabbit-Proof Fence” at 4:15 PM on March 20, 2022 and “Charlie’s Country” at 7:00 PM on March 24, 2022. Advance tickets can be ordered at the theater website.)