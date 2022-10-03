Reviews From Mill Valley Film Festival 45

by on

Oliver Hermanus’ “Living” notes early on that its Kazuo Ishiguro script draws from Akira Kurosawa’s classic “Ikiru.” While keeping Kurosawa’s basic plot of “ordinary civil servant learns he has six months left to live,” it wonderfully succeeds in transplanting Kurosawa’s story to its 1950s post-war England setting. From opening titles evocative of the period’s English films to strategic use of the folk song “The Rowan Tree,” Hermanus and Ishiguro winningly blends sentiment and feelings both original and earned.

As the title of Grace Gregory’s dramatic short film “Earthworm” suggests, this is not a film for those who hate creepy-crawlies. Their antagonism will only increase when they learn there’s even a scene of a worm crawling over bare skin. Fortunately, that ick reaction has nothing to do with its central subject matter.

The film’s lead character, Claire, needs to get an abortion for her unwanted pregnancy. Yet if she sounds committed to getting the procedure, why does she keep getting visions of earthworms?

Contrary to some viewers’ expectations, Claire’s visions do not indicate an unacknowledged hostility to getting the birth control procedure. When the abortion happens, it appears unexciting in its mundanity. Nor do Claire’s earthworm visions mean she’s a villain for not greeting the prospective fetus with open arms. Those insinuating imaginings illustrate her ambivalence about her reactions to what’s growing inside her. Whatever is there may not be human but it’s certainly showing signs of life.

Gregory ends the film on a darkly humorous note. An abortion definitely doesn’t count as the horror its opponents love to paint it as. But there is one medical-related horror that ordinary people of different political persuasions can agree on.

Lego pieces might be the best metaphor to describe the young subjects of Pablo Casacuberta’s documentary “We Dream Of Robots.” Their intelligence and different motivations for learning robotics can be described as brightness and shininess. However, unlike a good Lego build, Casacuberta’s film doesn’t create something greater out of its many intriguing parts.

What’s particularly impressive about Casacuberta’s young subjects is that their backgrounds debunk the stereotype that a person needs to have a highly technical upbringing to appreciate the possibilities of robotics. The Uruguayan teens seen in the film all hail from rural villages. MIgues, one of the larger villages mentioned in the film, has a population of less than 3,000 people.

If anything, Casacuberta’s subjects seem to come to robotics with noticeable material disadvantages. Nicolas, one such subject, mentions that his school has neither a dedicated robotics teacher nor Internet access. Another talks of a daily school commute which consists of four hours to arrive at school and six hours to return home.

Yet what hasn’t been quenched in these young hearts and minds are the personal satisfactions that come with working in robotics. Tadeo appreciates how robotics tests his problem solving skills. Agustin likes how learning robotics teaches him how things work. Paulina enjoys applying what she learns from robotics to even mundane activities such as roller skating.

But if the teen subjects’ individual back stories succeed in encouraging young viewers to believe they too can take part in robotics clubs if they’re interested, the robotics competition that’s at the center of Casacuberta’s film doesn’t quite succeed in spurring viewers to want to take part in such a competition in the future. “We Dream Of Robots” does succeed in capturing some of the grandeur of the event. The first international contest in Latin America has brought together 70 different teams from 30 different countries. Pre-competition footage catches some of the contest’s pageantry and excitement. And there will be very few viewers who will not go “oh c**p” at the competition’s last minute rule change that results in having to re-do three months worth of work in just three hours.

Where Casacuberta ultimately falls down is in failing to impart any emotional connection to the robotics competition or its aftermath. The viewer doesn’t get enough of a sense of how individual teams advance in the competition. How the team alliances thing works remains a puzzle. Nor do Casacuberta’s subjects convey much emotional sense of how the stress of competition affects them.

The music in “We Dream Of Robots” does the emotional heavy lifting of suggesting to the viewer a huge door of opportunity has opened up for these teens. Casacuberta’s work, on the other hand, feels more like riding on someone else’s glory than uniquely earning the right to make claims of a happy ending or even happy beginning for Uruguay.

In Mia Hanson-Love’s new drama “One Fine Morning,” life changes for professional translator Sandra (Lea Seydoux) becomes akin to being sandwiched between Scylla and Charybdis. Her philosopher father’s (Pascal Greggory) worsening degenerative nerve disease makes urgent finding a place for 24/7 care. Passions long banked by Sandra’s husband’s death reignite with the return of Clement, an old friend of her husband’s. But what about Clement’s marriage? This low-key character study may lack intensive drama yet Hanson-Love never does dullness.

Carlos Ormeno Palma’s “The Distance Of Time” may be one of those shorts which requires a second viewing to appreciate what’s occurring on screen. Fortunately, it rewards that attention with a moving tale of love and loss between two gay men.

The main character is a poor man who lives by the sea. His far wealthier lover is dying of some unspecified disease. It’s clear the richer man doesn’t have much longer to live. But how much time is it? And what should the poorer man do to brace for the inevitable?

None of the characters are named. But even if there are no specificity infodumps, there are enough hints dropped throughout the film to provide the gist of what’s occurring. Both men met at a club some time before the rich man contracted his disease. The loosening of his long hair and the use of a curtain as an impromptu dress suggests the poorer man is the wife in the relationship. The relationship between the poorer man and the rich man’s mother might be described as slightly frosty as the mother seems to care more at times about the welfare of her store than the welfare of her son.

Yet Palma’s short also tantalizes the viewer with some ambiguity regarding the character of the poorer man. Are his interactions with the pet bird metaphors for his feelings about his lover’s pending death? Does the shot of an island where someone is parasailing nearby evoke a vacation with the richer man that will now never come to pass? And is the poorer man’s appearance in a religious procession a way to process his loss?

Indirect storytelling is not for every viewer. But for those willing to try, “The Distance Of Time” does make its indirectness stand in for the inarticulacy brought on by grief.

Anna J. Takayama’s short drama “The Voice Actress” brings unexpected poignancy to a familiar area of Japanese pop culture. If the titular heroine doesn’t challenge a couple of darker aspects of Japanese society, she at least refuses to be cowed by them.

Kingyo is an anime voice actress. A woman in her late 40s or early 50s, she leads what appears to be a simple but lonely life. But a noticeable change in her modest life leads to her addressing the quiet scorn others have for her.

The voice actress lives alone, with her only roommate being a pet fish. Otherwise, she’s generally socially invisible. A young family that walks past her on the street possibly wonders why Kingyo has no children. In the recording studio, the far younger voice actors there don’t bother talking to her. The director tolerates her at best. At play is the old Japanese prejudice of treating unmarried women older than 25 as socially unwanted.

Indeed, at an audition for another voice acting job, several things become apparent. Kingyo’s treated as such a non-person by her peers that the audition turns out to be the first time the viewer learns her name. The director’s unenthusiastic reaction at hearing that Kingyo’s auditioning next makes clear the ultimate futility of her trying out for the part.

However, the veteran voice actress’ delivery of her audition lines turns what would have been a confirmation of defeat into a declaration of defiance of her circumstances. Kingyo winds up losing just a minor skirmish, not a final battle.

Yvan Iturriaga and Francisco Nunez Capriles’ wildly entertaining documentary “Fantastic Negrito: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet” delivers a riveting portrait of the Grammy-winning Oakland-based bluesman Fantastic Negrito. The man born Xavier Dephrepaulezz recounts his life via the structure of an album song list. For a man who’s been a pot dealer, screwed over by Interscope Records, and parentally disowned (among other things), the real miracle is seeing how Xavier avoided losing his mind and ultimately found his voice.

(The Mill Valley Film Festival runs from October 6-16, 2022 both in-person and online.

