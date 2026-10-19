Reviews From Green Film Festival Of San Francisco/Preview Of 18th San Francisco Latino Film Festival

A tragicomic running joke in Gyorgy Palfi’s Green Film Festival opener “Hen” revolves around the titular bird’s efforts to safely raise her eggs until the chicks hatch. Her efforts are constantly thwarted, whether her eggs get stolen by humans or accidentally cooked in a fire. Palfi might be said to have created a “nature vs. humans” film.

“Hen”’s story is very simple. A hen with black feathers is “liberated” from a Greek factory farm. Her wanderings across the Greek countryside eventually lead her to the run-down Panorama seaside restaurant. There, the bird finds a measure of relative safety…notwithstanding receiving brutal lessons regarding the pecking order and forced sex. But the Panorama also happens to be a front for a smuggling operation, where anything from blenders to desperate refugees are stored.

Palfi’s film generously pays its cute animal tax. The eight different hens playing the title character collectively walk and bob their heads back and forth in a way that will cause some viewers to start mentally playing the old Go-Gos hit “Walk Like An Egyptian.” Seeing the hen repeatedly poking her head through a box’s holes will make the viewer smile at this non-violent “whack-a-mole”-like moment. It is projection to say the hen comes to resent the old man’s regularly taking her eggs or that she gets an idea watching a ragged rooster’s climb. But the bird’s actions definitely can’t be characterized as “passive acceptance of fate.” Sympathetic viewers will wind up eventually clucking along with the hen at various points in the film.

The hen’s lack of understanding of the human world often yields tragicomic results. She doesn’t understand why one spot where she has laid an egg spins her around as if she were a dish to be heated in a microwave. Nor is the smuggling gang leader’s offer of food to the hen as benevolent as it appears.

Palfi’s film will decidedly not give the viewer “Babe”-like warm fuzzies. “Hen”’s opening shot, a closeup of seeing a hen releasing an egg from its posterior, presages a film conspicuously lacking in sentimentality. The hen’s liberation from the industrial farm wasn’t the product of an animal rescue, but the act of a driver who had hoped to turn the film’s lead into soup. Rest assured no animals (or humans) were harmed in the making of “Hen.” Inside the film’s world, it’s a far different story.

Even with the deaths that occur in the film, “Hen” is unapologetic about leaning into its humorous side. Then again, the film’s humor skews towards the gallows side of the aisle.

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Another quirky offering from this year’s Green Film Festival is Eduardo Reygadas C.’s short silent dramedy “Fish-Two-Fish.” It asks whether a life in slow death is better than a risky break for freedom.

Red and Blue are two guys wearing just colored pufferfish hats and tighty whities. They live a simple existence consisting of watching TV, eating, and consuming water. A crisis arises when their water supplies have dwindled to the point of being only enough left for one of them to survive a little longer. What will they do?

The suburban living room where most of the film’s action takes place feels like a set for Sartre’s “No Exit.” There’s a couch where the duo watch television shows featuring ocean scenes. To pass the time, there’s a Scrabble table. A refrigerator and cabinet contain fresh water and food, respectively. In a corner is a growing pile of empty plastic water bottles. There’s a life-size statue of an old style deep-sea diver. Finally, there are two doors marked “Exit,” but neither of them open despite the duo’s best efforts to gain egress.

As mentioned above, the story is told silently. If a viewer were to project motivations onto the two characters, Red is the more selfish of the two. He empties a food flake container over himself as if he were a two-legged salad. After re-dousing himself in water, Red then thinks about offering some to Blue. The Scrabble games Red and Blue play express their desires without the need for dialogue.

“Fish-Two-Fish” ultimately does explain (in a way) everything that has gone on…except for one question whose possible answer might make viewers a little nervous.

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In these days of the Orange Fascist and his goons demonizing or denigrating anyone with brown skin, the films being presented this year by the San Francisco Latino Film Festival feel like a defiant cinematic riposte declaring “Brown Lives Matter. They always have. They always will.”

Running from October 22 to November 1, 2026, the 18th edition of this festival will have screenings at such venues as the Roxie Theater, KQED, Apple Cinemas, SPARK Social, New People Cinema, and Artists Television Access. In addition, some films will also be available online during the festival. Here’s a preview of some of the films that caught this writer’s eye:

The festival kicks off with “Street Smart: Lessons From A TV Icon (6:00 PM on October 22, 2026 at the Roxie Theatre).” Ernie Bustamante’s documentary portrait of actress Sonia Manzano will take more than a few viewers back to their childhood. That’s because Manzano played Maria on “Sesame Street” for 44 years. How did a girl from the South Bronx become the first Latina who appeared on American TV in a regular role? Find out here.

Also living the virtues of being a good neighbor are Kate Connell and Oscar Meleara. These multidisciplinary artists better known as Book And Wheel are the subjects of Naomi Garcia Pasmanick’s short documentary “Chispa = Spark: Connecting Neighbors In Southeast San Francisco (3:10 PM on October 24, 2026 at New People Cinema).” Book and Wheel have been running an interactive art trade project in Southeast San Francisco. This project is part of their three decades-long efforts to uplift the community through their projects.

As James Hall’s documentary “Bird Of Four Hundred Voices: A Mexican-American Memoir Of Music And Belonging (Online and at 7:00 PM on October 29, 2026 at KQED)” shows, Eugene Rodriguez has been performing his own type of uplift. For four decades, his barrio youth musical group Los Cenzontles (The Mockingbirds) have trained thousands of community children and revived lost Mexican traditions. Los Cenzontles has also worked with such musical acts as Linda Ronstadt, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, and Ry Cooder.

For those preferring a more personal story of uplift, they might like Martin Vargas-Vega’s story. He’s the subject of Consuelo Alba-Speyer, Brenda Avila-Hanna, and Eugenia Renteria’s short documentary “With These Same Hands (3:10 PM on October 24, 2026 at New People Cinema).” His parents may be immigrant farmworkers laboring a few miles away from Silicon Valley. Yet Vargas-Vega dreams of coding his way to success. What happens when opportunity, access, and community intersect for him?

A far different blend of opportunity, access, and community changes Jaime Reyes’ life in Angel Manuel Soto’s underrated superhero film “Blue Beetle (6:30 PM on October 24, 2026 at SPARK Social).” In this adaptation of the DC Comics character, Jaime Reyes’ return home from college becomes bittersweet when he discovers his family faces the likelihood of eviction. A very short-term job at Kord Industries eventually leads to Jaime getting symbiotically attached to the alien technology known as the Scarab. However, the villainous Victoria Kord wants the Scarab taken from Jaime for her nasty ends.

Vera and Lucas, the 40-ish protagonists of Alberto Utrera’s comedy “Ownerships (5:15 PM on October 31, 2026 at Apple Cinemas),” don’t start out as villains. They’re just a frustrated couple who’ve been priced out of owning real property. When they discover a wonderfully large apartment selling at half the expected price, they jump on the place even with its “bare ownership” deal. Jesus, the elderly guy who lives in the apartment now, will be allowed to stay there until he dies. But what will Vera and Lucas do when Jesus no longer appears to be somebody about to knock on death’s door?

The religious figure Jesus may play a central role in the life of young nun Rafaela, the protagonist of Karla Badillo’s dramatic feature “Oca (Online and at 4:00 PM on October 25, 2026 at Artists Television Access).” But her main concern on her trip to a nearby town is finding the new archbishop. Rafaela’s congregation is on the verge of extinction, and the hope is the new prelate has ideas on saving it. The nun also hopes the church official can provide guidance regarding her haunting yet incomplete recurring dream.

In William D. Caballero’s experimental documentary “TheyDream (7:00 PM on October 30, 2026 at Apple Cinemas),” the filmmaker turns family tragedy into art and an exercise in healing. Caballero has spent two decades chronicling his Puerto Rican family. When those family members are suddenly taken away from him and his mother, they work together to craft animations remembering the lost relatives.

A different way of dealing with personal loss can be seen in Alma Amancay Herrerra-Pazmino’s short documentary “Reciprocity: Summer (3:10 PM on October 24, 2026 at New People Cinema).” Its subjects are four Ecuadorian-Americans who embody each season’s value of reciprocity through nature based rituals intended to both heal assimilation wounds and reconnect with their Andean indigenous roots. Danna “Yana Allpa” is Summer. She’s a DJ and educator who’s visiting the ocean with an ofrenda to provide reconnection to Ecuador.

The downside of avoiding reconnection to one’s roots can be seen in Michelle Malley Campos’ drama “Foreigner (Online and at 3:00 PM on October 31, 2026 at Apple Cinemas).” Artist/teacher Estefania “Epa” Auriga has gone to Taiwan to search for her estranged mother. The older woman may have answers regarding the corruption scandal that’s entangled her father and nuked Epa’s life. Yet why is the artist/teacher more interested in seeking new friendships and having wild nights?

The two sisters who are at the heart of Iris Almaraz’ dramatic short “Rocketship (7:00 PM on October 24, 2026 at Artists Television Access)” show better gumption in facing difficult life problems. 11-year-old Iris and the 10-year-old Deedee live alone in a rundown motel room whenever their mother Angel goes off on one of her mental episodes. When the two kids are told Angel has been seen passed out on a playground rocketship across town, the sisters must retrieve their mother before someone else finds out.

By contrast, the indigenous transgender subject of Brenda Avila-Hanna’s documentary feature “Libertad (1:00 PM on October 25, 2026 at the Roxie Theater)” left her mother behind when she was a teenager. Her flight to America 30 years ago wasn’t by choice, it was the result of surviving a near-fatal assault. Now the film’s subject is a California-based trans healthcare provider. But when her mother’s health starts going downhill, the only way to see her parent before the end is to apply for asylum.

A happier reunion takes place in Clara Martinez-Lazaro Alameda’s comedy “Strawberry Lips (2:30 PM on November 1, 2026 at Apple Cinemas). Max is meeting his childhood friend Leo again after many years. However, Leo has now become the fun, sexy Anita. Could the introverted Leo actually be attracted to Anita?

The Oakland underground drag performer protagonist of MeMe Cherry’s dramatic short “Tucked (2:30 PM on November 1, 2026 at Apple Cinemas)” wishes life problems were that simple. But getting squeezed by the demands of performance, identity questions, and economic survival make for an unsettling situation.

The titular queer woman of Claudia Andrea Escobar’s short documentary “Marcia (3:10 PM on October 24, 2026 at New People Cinema)” manages to rise from a 1960s childhood shaped by Brazil’s streets to become a top capoeira performer. More importantly, she would inspire other women and queers to take up capoeira.

A mass tragedy in Ciudad Peronia, Guatemala sparks artistic inspiration in Vickie Curtis and Doug Anderson’s documentary feature “Comparsa (12:30 PM on October 24, 2026 at the Roxie Theater).” When the Guatemalan government refuses to act after 41 girls are killed in a State-run “Safe Home,” sisters Lesli and Lupe Canela Perez respond with a community comparsa to provide both a rallying point for local youth and a space for healing. A comparsa is a street performance where one can see towering puppets or fire-breathing stilt walkers, and hear thundering drums. It’s a reclamation of the streets for the safety of women and girls.

Art and politics also blend in 1956 Argentina, the setting for Paula de Luque’s historical drama “Writer (7:30 PM On October 31, 2026 at Apple Cinemas).” Young translator Rodolfo Walsh witnesses the Argentine military dictatorship’s violent crushing of an attempted uprising. When Walsh learns there are actual survivors of the military massacre, he hatches a plan for an investigative adventure in Argentina, one that will require him to bring along his young colleague Enriqueta.

Finally, Esteban Coloma G. and Luis Herrera R.’s documentary “Carmela And The Walkers (Online and at 6:30 PM on October 23, 2026 at Artists Television Access)” will earn the combined enmity of Faux News, the ICE Gestapo, and Stephen Miller combined. The titular Carmela lives near the border between Ecuador and Colombia. Despite not having much in the way of resources, she and her family have been feeding the thousands of Venezuelan migrants making their way on foot to a better life in America. However, a crisis arises thanks to the double whammy of pandemic-era border closures, and the imprisonment of Carmela’s husband.

(“Fish-Two-Fish” streams online as part of the Narrative Fiction shorts program and at 6:00 PM on October 19, 2026 at the 4-Star Theater. For online tickets, go here.)