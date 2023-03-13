Reviews From Cinequest/Cinejoy 2023

by on

Anushka Nair and Lauryn Anthony’s animated comic short film “Period Drama” delivers both a groan-worthy pun and another humorous take on one of the themes of the recent Pixar movie “Turning Red.”

In Victorian England, 11 year old Georgina Crimsworth discovers one night that she’s bled onto her bedsheets for no apparent reason. Precocious and imaginative and also ignorant of the concept of her body’s first period, the girl’s mind gallops through various causes and cures for what just happened. The film’s narration is almost breathless as the little girl at a mental speed surpassing that of The Flash considers and rejects such possibilities as vampirism, the damnation of her soul, and even the need to be resurrected a la Frankenstein’s monster.

Georgina’s amusing wild imaginings are understandable given her ignorance of how her body functions. Yet it shouldn’t be forgotten that in the Victorian era, the knowledge Georgina’s mother possessed regarding female bodily functions was unlikely to be much deeper than what little knowledge her child has. Perhaps the short film’s final (but admittedly funny) horror should be seen as a logical consequence of the state of Georgina’s ignorance.

***

There are two films called “Tomorrow” in this year’s Cinequest lineup. Jessica Liu’s “Tomorrow” is the short film with that title, an effort like “Period Drama” to mix comedy and horror. Again, the two elements are blended to deal with a familiar female emotional problem. The trouble is, this film winds up being much less sympathetic to its female lead character.

Joanne has had great sex with Brad and wants him to commit to a relationship. However, he’s been ghosting her and she’s had enough. When Joanne’s supposed boyfriend makes a surprise visit, will she finally get the answer she seeks?

Brad’s reluctance to commit may be connected to his proclivity for turning into a sort of werewolf creature, which he does right in front of Joanne. The understandably impatient would-be lover doesn’t freak out and start screaming when Brad’s metamorphosis happens. But the woman’s lack of negative reaction doesn’t necessarily mean she’s accepting of his semi-lycanthropy. The film unfortunately asserts that Joanne’s letting her desire for Brad’s body overwhelm her higher cognitive functions. Certainly Brad says nothing to open a window into his view of their relationship other than wanting to end this uncomfortable conversation as fast as possible.

Liu’s “Tomorrow” ends up making Joanne look like a pathetic fool. Rather than treating Brad’s eventual answer as a clue train ticket regarding her future prospects, she winds up not even rising to the level of Odysseus’ wife Penelope on her worst day.

***

Falling into the strange-but-true category is the Oscar-nominated animated short “The Flying Sailor” from Wendy Tilby and Amanda Forbis. This film shares with their previous Oscar-nominated short film “When The Day Breaks” a catastrophic collision providing the story’s propelling force. However, the newer short offers a decidedly different focus.

In 1917 Halifax, two ships collided in the town harbor. The collision is bad enough, but what makes the accident worse is that one ship happens to be stacked floor to ceiling with boxes marked TNT. The result is what comes to be known as the Halifax Explosion of 1917.

The titular character happens to be a sailor who gets caught in the wake of the explosion and is sent literally airborne. The bulk of the film captures what happens to the seaman during his unexpected flight. On a physical level, the force of the explosion is strong enough to literally strip him naked and leave him deafened for an uncomfortably long period of time. On an emotional level, the sailor’s mind becomes like Billy Pilgrim’s and gets unstuck in time and space. It silently shuttles between old fights from the past and imaginings of reaching the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Only when the cacophony of wind and wildlife returns to the soundtrack does the film signal both the end of the seaman’s journey and the fact of his survival.

What makes Tilby and Forbis’ film more absorbing than a recounting of real-life sailor Charlie Mayers’ surviving his unexpected 2 kilometer flight? It’s the visual capturing of the tension between Mayers’ lived experience and what’s occurring outside his ken. The viewer, like Mayers, is aware of his helplessness to do anything in his situation beyond (hopefully) surviving by landing someplace soft..

The sailor may count himself lucky that the harbor explosion didn’t blow him to bits or that his landing wasn’t accompanied by the breaking of several bones (as far as is known from the film). But it wouldn’t be surprising if his reserves of luck had become seriously depleted by this incident.

***

Kai Vetteth’s documentary short “What Is An Asian Worth?” might be the type of film that needs to be shown whenever some right-wing blowhard tries publicly peddling the “America is not a racist society” canard. It offers receipts in the form of historic incidents to show that current anti-Asian American violence is far from a social aberration. However, what the film unfortunately doesn’t offer is a way to channel the well-deserved sense of outrage that its title surely means to evoke.

Providing the much needed historical perspective crucial to the film is central subject Soo Lon Moy. She’s curator for the Chinese American Museum of Chicago. To her, the recent spate of anti-Asian violent incidents mentioned in the news is unfortunately nothing new. Over the last century and a half or so, non-Asian-American violence against Asian-Americans has always been the byproduct of political tensions between the United States and a “rival” Asian country. Anger over COVID or even rising tensions with China “justified” a sidewalk attack against a Chinese woman..and the inaction of a hotel security guard watching the incident occur a few feet away from him. The Japanese auto industries’ eating of the American auto industry’s lunch led to a father and son rationalizing their 1982 murder of the very non-Japanese Vincent Chin as mistaken racial identification. What made this homicide worse was the minor wrist slap America’s criminal justice system gave the duo for their crime. But the most disturbing of the historical crimes mentioned by the curator would have to be the 1871 mass lynching of Chinese men in Los Angeles. The horror induced by hearing that lynching would be the largest one ever conducted in the city of angels gets muted by the film’s lack of details about the causes and events of that crime.

Despite the damning facts Vetteth offers in this short film, its effects will sadly not include fomenting a justified sense of outrage. Part of that failure comes in the technical sphere. Primarily shooting the film as a talking head interview with the curator saps energy from the short. But the bigger problem of “What Is An Asian Worth” comes from its insufficient advocacy. The emotional associations in the film’s title and the incidents mentioned in its running time don’t add up to something that can impel a viewer to take constructive action. Outrage at various levels of American government leaving Asian-Americans out to dry would have been totally understandable. The continued occurrence of anti-Asian-American violence is serious enough to demand that this country’s government at various levels do a lot more than essentially shrugging its shoulders and saying “Oh dear.”

***

Sebastian Bugna’s enigmatic dialogue-free “Fantasmatica” will cause the viewer to question their sense of reality as they try to understand what’s occurring in the film. How this dark fantasy from Uruguay is interpreted will depend on the viewer’s personal perspective.

Bugna’s short film appears to be set in something like the post-industrial modern day world. The buildings and roadways seen are in various states of decay. The characters’ clothing appears to be from the 20th century. Yet there are television screens which display only electronic snow and nothing more.

More importantly, the unnamed protagonist is either wearing a mask through which only his eyes are visible…or else that’s really his face. The film takes his appearance as a given especially when a waitress having the same type of mask-like face momentarily appears on screen.

The protagonist’s problem appears to be that he is haunted by figures who look human yet leave continual visual afterimages. There’s also the question of whether the urban landscape that he’s wandering through is as real to him as he thinks. One of the more disturbing moments in the film occurs when the bridge the protagonist is staring at suddenly breaks down into staticky lines as if he’s staring at a TV image with way too few pixels for picture resolution.

The labyrinth the protagonist wanders through looks like a factory that’s long gone to seed. The ghostlike figures are here, but so eventually is a cell opening seen at the beginning of the film. Are the protagonist’s wanderings a metaphorical travel through his own mind? Bugna offers no answers, but aside from the aforementioned TV image-like bridge, his film could have benefitted from creating a more disturbing mood.

***

Sheila Pye’s feature film “The Young Arsonists,” on the other hand, leaves little doubt about its unsettling atmosphere. Here in its rural Ontario setting, the viewer will find quiet madness, percolating grief, and even nihilistic desperation.

Pye’s film takes place during an eventful 1987 summer. 14-year-old Nicole Ferguson’s life has slid into bleakness. A foreclosure on the family farm and the death of her beloved older brother Seamus has shattered her family’s lives. Nicole mourns his death and holds imaginary conversations with him, among other things. Her father has lost the will to pick himself up while her mother seethes with quiet resentment. Then aggressively brash best friend Veronica convinces Nicole and a couple of other friends to occupy the foreclosed Ferguson farmhouse and make it their personal refuge from the world. Yet as the opening minutes of the film show, things eventually end badly.

The four girls have different reasons for wanting to make their refuge work. Sara, the most well-adjusted of the quartet, wants a life different from that lived by her very pious mother. The overweight Amber is lonely, but she also has a streak of craziness. The blonde Veronica wants a place where she can temporarily escape this backwater where one can encounter an Amish family or be stuck living with a heavy drinker of a father. Nicole hopes “reclaiming” the farmhouse can be a way of keeping Seamus’ memory alive.

Among the quartet of girls, Veronica generally takes on the alpha role in sometimes reckless ways. She’s the one who makes the initial break-in to the old Ferguson farm house and convinces the other girls to support the illegality of her act. To be fair, Pye makes Veronica and Nicole’s joyride to the tune of “Love Will Tear Us Apart” feel like a moment of exhilarating freedom. On the other hand, the blonde girl’s taunting Amber into taking a joyride that leaves the plump girl vomiting out of fear definitely qualifies as an act of going too far.

Nicole, on the other hand, seems less interested in striking back against Happy Haven Development aka the company that seized the Ferguson farm house. She’s unable to process the loss of a loved one. It’s one thing for her to turn some of Seamus’ belongings into a personal shrine. It’s another thing for her to sometimes wish she could die too or to dream of walking onto the ceiling and greeting her dead brother in person. But these behaviors seem almost normal compared to what the girl does with the corpse of her dog Finnegan after he’s accidentally killed.

Veronica and Nicole’s relationship turns out to be far more fluid than the viewer expects. There are a couple of moments of intimate touching between them that raises questions of same-sex attraction. Later in the film, the two girls wind up switching their roles of “the take charge person” and “the emotional basket case” in an unexpected way. Then again, the film does set the viewer up for this reversal thanks to the revelation of Veronica’s quietly engaging in self-harm and Nicole accusing her father of negligence that led to Seamus’ death.

The film’s title refers principally to Nicole and Veronica deliberately burning down (symbolically and otherwise) the old certainties and institutions of their lives. Nicole needs to destroy her obsession with Seamus. Veronica has to take radical steps to end her toxic relationship with her alcoholic father Gavin.

In the forests, fire can be a tool for laying the ground for new life to grow. But as the viewer looks at Nicole’s face framed during the climactic fire, it feels as if whatever new life has just sprouted in the girl is something to be feared.

(“The Flying Sailor” plays as part of the “2023 Oscar Nominated Shorts–Animation” program currently in theaters. It’s also available on YouTube and at The New Yorker website.)