Reviews From CAAMFest 2021

Shorts programs have long been one of the cornerstones of CAAMFest programming. The shorts program “At The Dinner Table” brings together several shorts looking at the intersection of food, Asian culture, and even community.

Lina Li’s personal documentary “Have You Eaten?” considers the sometimes loving, sometimes fraught relationship between her and her mother Yan Gao. As the older woman prepares homemade dumplings, the mother and daughter’s conversation about their changing relationship over the years reveals how Gao’s home cooking served as Li’s north star of personal connection. Their conversation is slightly bittersweet, but the finished dumplings seen on screen don’t quite set the viewer drooling.

Fortunately, Joella Cabalu’s “Koto: The Last Service” succeeds in delivering high mouth-watering moments as well as sadness and a picture of community. The film captures highlights from Koto Japanese Restaurant’s final day of operation. For the residents of the Canadian town of Campbell Bay, Koto was more than a place where people came to eat. In its 39 years of existence, the Maeda family’s restaurant became a community institution where long-time friends were made and patrons even remembering growing up in conjunction with the restaurant. But with the death of Koto’s founder, achieving closure means winding down Koto’s operations.

Cabalu shows how this last day is not a moment of sadness but a final chance to remember good times. A patron points to the marks on a post made to measure his height as he was growing up. One of the Maedas remembers how their father managed to get Campbell Bay’s residents to develop an appetite for sushi. Some former customers stop by to give a last goodbye to the staff. And the sushi being prepared on screen will make the viewer want to break out the chopsticks and soy sauce. When Koto’s lights turn out for the last time, it’s an acknowledgment of a job well done in bringing pleasure and bonhomie to so many people over the years.

“The Taste Of Connection,” the title of the first episode of webseries “Lunar: The Jewish-Asian Film Project,” brings up a question that hasn’t been asked often enough. Directors Jared Chiang-Zeizel and Jenni Rudolph capture an online discussion on how a child of Asian and Jewish parents can acknowledge and respect the culinary and cultural traditions of both their parents’ cultures. Unfortunately, the short anecdotal structure of the episode makes the discussion feel dissatisfying and scattershot. But the idea of a dish mixing ramen noodles with matzoh ball soup does sound intriguing.

Dixon Wong’s animated short “Let’s Eat” might be called the flip side of “Have You Eaten?” Instead of talking about the relationship between its immigrant mother and her daughter, the short dramatizes the changes in their relationship over the years. It also shows how shared meals become the foundation for their bond, even at the moments when the mother has a traditional Chinese meal while the daughter munches on a slice of very not-Chinese pizza. The short’s not shy about tugging at the viewer’s heartstrings. But then, “Let’s Eat” earns its sentimental moments with its dramatic groundwork. Setting this viewer’s stomach rumbling at seeing some of the Chinese dishes depicted is a bonus.

***

The “Out/Here” shorts program, which features Asian LGBTQ+ shorts, has long been a staple of CAAMFest. However, this year’s selections taken as a whole display a dip in quality.

The high school music teacher and the concert pianist at the center of Shae Xu’s black-and-white drama “Duet” used to play piano duets together. A viewer with working gaydar will quickly pick up that their relationship was at one point a lot more than professional. However, the two women’s performance of the climactic duet doesn’t synthesize either the embers of their feelings for each other then or the emotional changes that define who they are now.

Thy Tran’s short drama “Summerwintersummer” certainly deserves points for bringing up the gay community’s casual racism problem (i.e. “no fats, no Asians”). However, the night-time bedroom scenes fail to turn its aesthetic of darkness and dimly reflected flesh into the stuff of visual art. A fractured chronology involving the central character’s relationship with absent white (probably bisexual) lover Martin doesn’t help matters.

One of the program’s stronger entries is William J. Zang’s personal autobiographical documentary “The Leaf.” Zang, the viewer learns, is a gay immigrant living in the San Francisco Bay Area during the coronavirus pandemic. The short’s title metaphorically refers to Zang and his current state of involuntary rootlessness. On one hand, China offers the presence and support of family and the possibility of employment. But the cost is staying in the closet thanks to the Chinese government’s still retrograde attitudes towards LGBT rights. On the other hand, staying in America means distance from family, current unemployment, and proximity to the Orange Skull’s public banging on the old “Chinese = Coronavirus” drum. But at least the S.F. Bay Area has shown greater acceptance of LGBTs. Zang doesn’t offer any easy solutions, and it’s up in the air whether the recent wave of anti-Asisan violence will be the deal breaker on the director’s continued stay in America.

Noe and Yupar Momo’s Singapore-set short “Love X Bites” focuses on two women forced to self-isolate in a shared hotel room for three weeks to ensure they don’t have the Coronavirus. One woman’s an actress, the other’s a deaf-mute. Since the actress and the deaf-mute are strangers only bound by having been on the same plane and having unknown COVID-19 status, keeping them in separate rooms would have made more sense to reduce the risk of either being infected. As Thiri (the deaf-mute character) has a smartphone with texting capabilities, communicating with hotel staff would not have been that big a problem. It eventually becomes clear the film’s real purpose is presenting lesbian exploitation, a feeling confirmed by a notorious negative lesbian trope which concludes the film.

Joyously washing out the bad taste of the previous short is Aurora Brachman’s documentary “Club Quarantine.” The title refers to a “party” that’s an answer to Coronavirus-imposed social isolation. Instead of a MAGAt superspreader event, this queer dance party is conducted worldwide over Zoom. As long as club visitors observe the rules, they can take advantage of this temporary social space to share the joy of dancing or even flirt with someone elsewhere in the world. A sample visit shows gay couples dancing in their living rooms, a visitor watching from a bedroom decorated with a poster from the anime series “One Piece,” and even an intern or nurse popping in for a look from their hospital workplace. If the short offers no information on Club quarantine’s origins, it does present a stirring reminder that (contrary to right-wing hysterics) the human capacity to adapt to social hardship still exists even in the darkest moments of the pandemic.

Edward Gunawan’s video essay “Driving With The Top Down” uses its titular metaphor to contrast the sensation of freedom with the social and political traumas that’s shadowed his life and that of his family. A viewer’s lack of familiarity with the problems historically faced by Indonesian Chinese will probably lessen enjoyment of this essay.

***

Nanfu Wang’s “In The Same Breath” may have ignored the Orange Skull’s use of blatant racism to conceal his criminal mishandling of America’s coronavirus response. Fortunately, Tony Shyu’s documentary “The Race Epidemic” does remind viewers in stomach churning detail how the twice-impeached ex-president regularly used the SARS-like disease to whip up public racism against Asians in general.

Contrary to the excuses of the con artist/failed businessman’s defenders, there is nothing accidental about the newly ex-president’s bigoted attack. During the frenzy over the Central Park Five case, the man formerly known as Drumpf called for the death penalty for the ultimately exonerated Black teens. Shyu points out that the “people we don’t like = disease” belief dates back at least to the Middle Ages, when Jews were killed for allegedly spreading the Black Plague. In America, the belief’s scapegoat changed to the Irish and the Poles before reaching the Asians. But the continued power of the “immigrants = disease” trope in American public discourse demonstrates that the American national personality still includes a huge streak of racism.

“The Race Epidemic” captures how American racism played out in relation to Asians in this country. Old political cartoons depicting caricatured Chinese men with pigtails, the Chinese Exclusion Act, and the forced relocation and internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II are some of the more notorious overtly racist moments of American history. But more subtle anti-Asian racism is baked into American society. If some of today’s biggest companies have huge numbers of Asian-Americans in entry level positions, why do few or none of these workers ever rise to the executive suite? What if the model minority stereotype whites apply to Asian-Americans was yet another white person dodge aimed at avoiding accountability for using racism to entrench white power in America?

Shyu’s film aims to be more than a compact spotlight on America’s history of anti-Asian racism. It offers areas of attack to combat the continuation of these racist attitudes. One is to have a visible spokesperson to call out anti-Asian bigotry. The Jews have the Anti-Defamation League; the Blacks have Black Lives Matter. Who’s the high profile person or group who organizes against anti-Asian discrimination? Another avenue is what Willie Brown famously called the mother’s milk of politics. Asian-Americans’ cumulative financial power means they could have a huge influence on the political scene depending on where that money is spent. Finally, there’s the behavioral sea change of speaking out. Publicly speaking out when something is wrong is a very American trait. Yet not enough Asian-Americans display that trait when it matters.

The inspirational power of seeing “someone who looks like me” in a position of political power can’t be overstated. Yet “The Race Epidemic”’s attempt to end on an inspirational or cheery note felt at least to this viewer to err on the saccharine side.

***

Director Yung Chang’s new documentary “Wuhan Wuhan” offers a humanistic look at life in the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. It follows half a dozen individuals in Wuhan, China living through the city’s coronavirus lockdown of February and March 2020. None of these subjects are powerful decision-makers. They’re just individuals trying to do the best they can in the midst of extraordinary circumstances.

The subjects include: Yin, an unemployed factory worker turned volunteer driver for medical personnel; E.R. Chief Zheng, who handles serious COVID cases at No. 5 Hospital; Susu, an ICU nurse who’s one of the 1400 volunteer medical personnel who’ve come from other provinces to help beleaguered Wuhan hospital staff; psychologist Zheng, who helps provide therapy services for the patients and medical personnel of Fangcang Temporary Hospital; and Liu, a mother who’s stuck in Fangcang with her son because they’ve displayed mild or worse COVID symptoms.

In the time period covered by the film, the viewer doesn’t see the chaos of the early days of the official outbreak. There are no 6 to 7 hour hospital waits for a CT scan or an IV. Nor are there ambulances frantically trying to find a hospital willing to accept yet another COVID patient. On the other hand, E.R. doctor Zheng worries about running out of good PPE and having to rely on donated PPE of questionable quality. Doctors regularly shoulder a caseload of 50 or more COVID patients, which means in professional terms that they’re badly overworked.

The film’s medical personnel subjects work under the belief that the coronavirus outbreak just caught everyone in China flat-footed and they’re struggling to get a handle on treating it. It’s unlikely that subjects Yin or Liu would have access to information contradicting that assumption. However, viewers of Nanfu Wang’s “In The Same Breath” will know the Chinese government knew about the Coronavirus as early as December 2019 but chose to have people who tried to warn about the disease arrested.

Chang focuses on the human element of living in lockdown rather than the politics surrounding the disease. There may be shots of the Chinese national flag, but it’s not a viewer deal-breaker on the order of on screen comments praising the Chinese government’s wisdom.

With that said, it’s easy to empathize with “Wuhan, Wuhan”’s subjects. It’s saddening to see the normally unflappable Susu failing to get her angry daughter to understand why Mommy’s not at home for her right now during this scary time. Liu’s fear of being separated from her young son makes her argumentativeness understandable. Yin and Xu may frequently bicker, but at heart they truly love one another.

What will impress the thoughtful American viewer is seeing here (unlike certain parts of America) the lack of divisiveness or selfishness the film’s subjects and others display in responding to the Coronavirus. The only times people are seen in the film walking around maskless is when they’re either already sick or in an area with low infection risk.

That said, a couple of Wang-inspired caveats need to be issued. First, since filming in hospitals needed government approval, there’s a disincentive to film any major shortcomings in the quality of China’s Coronavirus medical treatment. Second, the pregnancy of Yin’s wife Xu forms “Wuhan, Wuhan”’s major dramatic spine. It might have been a heartwarming touch, except Wang’s film pointed out that stories of successful pregnancies in the midst of the coronavirus were deployed by Chinese state media as propaganda tools.

Still, it’s hard to completely dismiss a film which has a couple of shots of cats living their lives unaware of the epidemic the humans are freaking out over.

***

Before his tragic demise, San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi left one final gift to San Francisco history. That gift, his last uncompleted film, comes courtesy of his other work as an established documentary filmmaker. Co-director Chihiro Wimbush has now completed the film and finally made it available for community screening.

Their documentary “Ricochet” recounts the high-profile murder trial of Jose Garcia-Zarate. Not only was the defendant’s life and freedom at stake, but the furor surrounding the trial would affect how cities such as San Francisco would treat undocumented immigrants in the future.

For those unfamiliar with the case, Garcia-Zarate was a homeless undocumented and unemployed immigrant. On July 1, 2015, he hung out on a chair at Pier 14 at San Francisco’s Embarcadero. Kate Steinle was also visiting the pier with her father. A shot rang out, and the young woman wound up fatally struck by a bullet in her back. Garcia-Zarate was soon arrested and supposedly confessed to the murder on July 5, 2015.

The case finally came to trial on October 23, 2017. Representing Garcia-Zarate would be Matt Gonzalez, the Chief Attorney for the San Francisco Public Defender’s office. He and Francisco Ugarte of the Public Defender’s Immigration Unit faced an apparently uphill battle. The aggressively racist Orange Skull publicly battened on the Steinle killing to promote bigoted persecution of undocumented immigrants. The majority of mainstream media news outlets helped build a public lynch mob mentality regarding Garcia-Zarate’s guilt. “Ricochet” follows the efforts of Adachi’s office to exonerate their client.

Adachi and Wimbush wisely show how Steinle’s death became a Christmas present for racist demagogues. Pictures of the dead woman show her to be a young attractive white blonde woman, presumably middle class. She died in front of her father, so there’s the “parent seeing their child die before them” emotional trigger. Garcia-Zarate (whose pictures appear to be darkened at least a little to make him look more menacing) is a very non-white undocumented immigrant who’s supposedly responsible for fatally harming this white woman.

The beauty of “Ricochet” is in its showing in painstaking detail how, stripped of its racist accoutrements, the Steinle death can be understood as the product of a confluence of freak occurrences. The fatal bullet was never fired directly at the victim but was the product of a ricochet. The gun that fired the bullet was a weapon easily susceptible to accidental discharge, which happens far more often than the average person realizes. And so on.

The Gonzalez & Ugarte team’s patient efforts to build their defense is compelling, especially given the high profile nature of the case. But Adachi made a wise choice in Gonzalez, as the attorney’s prior history as a political candidate showed his ability to do far better than people expected in supposedly hopeless situations.

The most important service performed by “Ricochet” is its clearing away the racist imagery right-wingers have successfully used to demonize Sanctuary City policies. Isn’t it better for society if undocumented immigrants reported crimes they’ve witnessed to the police or seek medical help if they get ill rather than let their medical condition worsen? Taking away the disincentive of risking deportation is basically what a Sanctuary City policy is all about. Admittedly, there are people who believe that it’s reasonable to deport even a person who commits a minor crime for reasons of survival. In which case, they’re the sort of people who believe Inspector Javert was the real hero of “Les Miserables” for doggedly seeking to harshly punish the starving Jean Valjean for stealing a loaf of bread.

(“Ricochet” will be shown at a live virtual screening on May 22, 2021 at 3 PM. Go here to reserve an online spot. All the other films mentioned in this review are now available for online screening until CAAMFest ends on May 23, 2021. Go here to order tickets. )