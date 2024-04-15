Reviews From Berlin & Beyond 2024

by on

Having films centering on the Asian immigrant experience in an European country shouldn’t have to feel like a rarity. Asian immigrants moving to European countries aren’t exactly on par with dodo sightings. Yet that’s the feeling that emerges given the relative scarcity or borderline absence of such films coming to America.

So Dieu Hao Do’s personal documentary “Hao Are You” is refreshing on that basic level. The viewer does learn in the film the “how” behind Dieu’s parents winding up in Germany. But the 36-year-old filmmaker’s feature focuses on digging into the literally decades-old legacy of the events that scattered his mother and her other siblings to Germany, the United States, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

The reader with a long memory will have guessed at this point that the events in question were related to the Vietnam War. Dieu’s mother and her six siblings were part of South Vietnam’s Chinese minority population in that period. As many merchants and other highly capitalist members of South Vietnamese society also came from this same minority group, the country’s fall translated to life suddenly getting quite nasty, brutish, and short for families in the Dieus’ position. Uncle Tin aka Little Uncle describes “re-education” work as being forcibly awakened daily at 4 AM and doing field work till sometimes as late as 8 or 9 PM.

Uncle Tin’s candor about life post-South Vietnam’s fall turns out to be a rarity. The rest of the relatives of that generation are generally silent on the details, considering what happened as something that should not be troubling the director’s generation. Little Uncle’s willingness to speak turns out to be a symptom of what sounds like PTSD or some other long term mental trauma resulting from his experiences. The director, though, comes off looking unsympathetic when after meeting Uncle Tin he refers to his mother’s and her siblings’ differing reactions to those chaotic times putting them in either the “strong” or the “weak” group.

One of the more fascinating aspects of Dieu’s film is learning what happened to that generation of his relatives after the North Vietnamese takeover. Sun-Sang, aka Uncle 2, may not have gotten out of Vietnam, but he’s reinvented himself as a matchmaker for Taiwanese men looking for Vietnamese women to marry. Kam-Sang, aka Uncle 1, sold noodles and even ran a restaurant for 40 years until he lost it all during his divorce.

But the main engine of Dieu’s film comes from his attempts to reunite his mother and her other siblings if only for a few days. This project was sparked by the director’s learning that Minh and her siblings have not kept in touch with each other for 19 years.

Communism may have been the go-to answer to explain these family members falling out of communication. But as Dieu starts probing, other possibilities start popping up. Vivian aka Little Aunt and Thang aka Uncle 3 left Uncle Tin stuck in Red Earth re-education camp when they made their successful escape from Vietnam. Minh, in Vivian’s eyes, stole the inheritance from their father that should have gone to all the siblings equally. Or else, it could be something as mundane as a simple lack of interest after the passage of so many years.

Where “Hao Are You” goes off the rails, though, is in failing to show why it matters to Dieu that he succeeds in his efforts to bring Minh, Tin, Vivian, and the other siblings back together. Until he learned about the family photo of the siblings, he apparently had no idea of these relatives’ existence. Given that Dieu’s travels will take him to three different countries, it’s incumbent on him to show the viewer why these efforts are personally meaningful. But he doesn’t really do so. The end result is that Dieu’s film winds up having the same emotional impact as a mediocre quest story where assorted plot box tops must be collected to be redeemed for an ending.

Take Dieu’s conversation with one of his uncles that takes place in the film’s opening minutes. The viewer’s curiosity is sparked by wondering why the conversation goes off the rails so quickly and badly with the uncle falsely claiming Dieu kidnapped him and threatened physical violence against him. Yet when that moment comes up again later, Dieu provides insufficient introspection to show either how the incident affects him personally or even whether this entire project was motivated by something beyond the sentiment of “reuniting a broken family is good.”

“Hao Are You” avoids being a complete disappointment by unearthing forgotten bits of history. For example, some of the Vietnamese refugees wound up in Germany thanks to a German government policy which granted instant asylum to those escapees picked up by ships flying the German flag. But the more likely fate for these refugees was drowning or a violent end at the hand of Thai pirates.

This disappointment with Dieu’s film doesn’t mean films about Asian (or other non-white immigrants) in European countries are no longer welcome. It just means the wait for a satisfying or even excellent work of this nature will take a bit longer than expected.

Did the late night phone call that opens Margarethe von Trotta’s new biopic “Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into The Desert” actually happen? Or was it an imagining of the emotionally shattered psyche of her film’s central character? That uncertainty and mystery ties into the bigger questions that underlie von Trotta’s film: How did the quietly vibrant writer Ingeborg Bachmann (luminously played by Vicky Krieps) turn into an emotional shell of her former self? And what role did writer Max Frisch play in wrecking Bachmann’s psyche?

Without going too in depth into Bachmann’s literary career, von Trotta shows in the film just how incredibly talented her protagonist was. She first finds fame as a poet and later as an essayist. Her incredible radio plays include the Brecht-alluding “The Good God Of Manhattan.” In combination with the music of Hans Werner Henze, her libretto for the opera “The Prince Of Homburg” helped reclaim Heinrich von Kleist’s original play from its misappropriation by the Nazis. It’s no wonder she was regarded as one of the major voices of 20th century German language literature.

Frisch’s entrance into Bachmann’s life comes via an invitation from him to see the Paris premiere of his new play. He had wanted to meet the noted poet. The Swiss playwright talks a good game of allyship. He claims to be supportive of women representing themselves in the creative arts and wanting to be liberated from the chains of national allegiance. Bachmann for her part appreciates Frisch as someone who doesn’t appear to want anything from her nor to have formed his impressions of her from the (probably negative) rumors swirling about her. Yet as von Trotta shows, the writer turns out to be spectacularly wrong about Frisch’s character and pays a dear price for it.

The structure of von Trotta’s film captures the emotional damage Frisch inflicted on Bachmann using two separate yet interwoven timelines. One follows the course of Bachmann and Frisch’s relationship. The other charts Bachmann’s titular trip to the Egyptian desert with bisexual writer Adolf Opel. How did this incredibly talented woman turn from the quietly self-possessed and confident woman who fell in love with Frisch into the depressed and near listless woman who resembles the human version of a ruthlessly wrung out washcloth?

Bachmann slowly discovers that Frisch’s so-called supportiveness doesn’t extend to taking the kind of actions that would allow both to thrive as equal creative partners. The playwright may claim he can’t write without the poet present, but he won’t foster the kinds of actions that allow her to be creative in her own way. Complaining about the sound of Frisch’s typewriter or his failure to clean dishes when he’s up earlier than her are symptoms of a larger problem that’s manifested in her inability to write while living with him in Zurich. At least Bachmann wisely rejects Frisch’s marriage proposal.

Von Trotta suggests Frisch didn’t want a creative peer who happened to be female. He wanted a muse that he could possess. The extended attention of other men towards Bachmann incites his jealous suspicions, even when they’re unwarranted. More tellingly, Frisch can’t bring himself to even publicly support Bachmann’s successes. His comment “Don’t you think you’re acting like a star” comes across as an attempt to make Bachmann feel guilty about accepting others’ well-earned admiration. At a public award ceremony for Bachmann, Frisch hides away on a balcony so he can symbolically avoid having to be seen implicitly acknowledging her greater career achievements.

The slow souring of Ingeborg and Max’s relationship starts feeling like a thriller sans melodramatic moments. Frisch’s unexpected arrival in Rome seems like the act of an insecure man intolerant of the idea that a woman can thrive without his presence. The playwright’s not bothering to learn Italian is his petty way of rejecting the city that Bachmann considers a place of comfort. When an argument between Bachmann and Frisch ends with them kissing each other, the involved viewer will want to yell at the screen for Bachmann to run away from Frisch as fast as possible.

Bachmann’s failure to break things off with Frisch eventually results in the soul-crushed woman the viewer sees at the start of her desert journey. The trip, the viewer learns, serves a couple of purposes for Bachmann. It’s a journey to an environment that she’s always been curious about. It’s also a fulfillment of something that Frisch had promised but never followed through on.

But this journey also winds up allowing Bachmann to get back in touch with the cornerstones of her soul and flourish again. She enjoys talking to children even if she doesn’t want children herself. A mock burial in the desert makes clear to her she has little interest in suicide. Interestingly, the night of group sex she experiences feels more joyful and liberating than what the viewer sees of her sexual encounters with Frisch.

Krieps does an outstanding job of making the facets the viewer sees of Bachmann’s character all plausible pieces of the same person. The actress captures the intelligence and craft behind Bachmann’s words whether the occasion is giving an awards speech or talking over dinner about her reasons for reclaiming Kleist’s play. The curiosity that leads her character to visit a French working man’s bar while wearing a strapless evening gown also leads her to have a relationship with Frisch. The depressed state her character is in at the desert trip’s start feels like the product of a wrong done to her.

For viewers who feel intimidated by the prospect of watching a von Trotta film, “Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey To The Desert” provides a smart introduction to her work. If the film also inspires viewers to see which of Bachmann’s works are available in English, so much the better.

(“Hao Are You” screens at 6:00 PM on April 19, 2024. “Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into The Desert” screens at 6:30 PM on April 20, 2024. Both of these screenings take place at the Roxie Theatre (3117 – 16th Street, SF). The East Bay screening of “Ingeborg Bachmann – Journey Into The Desert” takes place at 7:45 PM on April 22, 2024 at the Rialto Cinemas Elmwood (2966 College Avenue, Berkeley). For further information about these films and to order advance tickets, go to https://berlinbeyond.com .)