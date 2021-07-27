Reviews From 41st San Francisco Jewish Film Festival

by on

Dorav Paz and Yoav Paz’s historical thriller “Plan A” asks how far you’d go for revenge. Max has survived Buchenwald. But his wife and son were murdered in the Holocaust, and neighbors stole his home. Fellow Holocaust survivors the Nakam want eye for an eye revenge against the Germans. Max sympathizes with the Nakam’s desire for revenge especially since ordinary Germans haven’t stopped being anti-Semitic. But if the Nakam succeed, six million people will die. Based on a true story.

***

A father’s desire to reach the bedside of his hospitalized son may propel the action in Ameen Nayfeh’s seriocomic “200 Meters.” Yet that goal turns out to be less important than the film’s nuanced portrait of day-to-day life in a situation of quiet absurdity.

There have admittedly been prior films focusing on Palestinian life in the shadow of Israel’s notorious apartheid wall. But “200 Meters” generally spares the viewer the political speeches (main character Mustafa mocks a speaker of such a speech as “sounding like a Wikipedia entry”) to emphasize the quiet indignities that’s visited daily on the Palestinians by Israeli oversight. A family visit is cut short by a need to allow time to get through an Israeli checkpoint, for example. More tellingly, Mustafa (the reliable Ali Suliman) doesn’t even bother mentioning the reason he needs to cross to the Israeli guard bureaucratically barring his way. Sympathy appeals are obvious wastes of time and breath.

It could be argued Mustafa brought this situation on himself. He deliberately maintains a home in Tulkarm on the West Bank. Wife Salwa and kids live in an apartment in Israel separated 200 meters away from the patriarch’s home by the apartheid wall. Since Salwa lives and works in Israel, her husband is entitled to a visa that will allow him free passage through the apartheid wall. In fact, a couple of characters ask Mustafa why he doesn’t just get such a visa in the first place. The film’s protagonist doesn’t answer those questions, but there’s a sense that not getting a visa and continuing to live the film’s titular distance away from his family is his small way of resisting the Israeli Occupation.

Whether Mustafa is a man of principle or a bit of a butthead is open to debate. But Nayfeh makes clear the Israeli Occupation is based on the absurdity that it can keep the Palestinians in a permanent state of abjection longer than the Palestinians’ ability to resist their occupiers.

Making the injuries that send Majd, Mustafa and Salwa’s son, to the hospital non-life threatening allows “200 Meters” to direct viewers’ attention to the details of Occupation’s petty complications. For example, for Palestinians, simple straight line travel is literally neither simple nor straight thanks to Israeli security measures. It also doesn’t help that Palestinian smugglers see nothing wrong in financially gouging people like Mustafa for a chance at safe passage through the apartheid wall.

The motives of Mustafa’s fellow wall-crossers also have the spark of mundane concerns unintentionally turned political. 17 year old Rami just wants to find better paying work than in the Occupied Territories. Kifah just wants to reach his cousin’s wedding. German filmmaker Anne just wants to chronicle what Kifah sees on his trip. With his tearing down of Israeli flags hanging on the side of the road, Kifah appears the most political of the quartet. Yet there’s something petty about the wedding guest’s action, especially compared to Mustafa’s quiet refusal to get a visa.

Suliman makes his character a decent man who hasn’t been emotionally brutalized by the Occupation. Even though he’s just met Rami and Anne, he’s the one deeply worried about Rami suffocating to death in a car trunk. It’s Mustafa’s suggestion that puts Anne in the front passenger seat of the smuggler’s car to spare her the risk of dying from lack of air. Mustafa’s conversations with Israelis never slide over into aggressive confrontation.

It’s a good thing Mustafa possesses an even temper. An effective visual sequence shows him driving on the road alongside a portion of the apartheid wall. The line of apartheid wall panels seen by Mustafa appear to oppressively go on forever.

The majority of “200 Meters”’ running time does borrow certain tropes from the road movie genre. Yet it can’t be said Mustafa’s group learn Important Life Lessons which will expand their life options or push their lives in new directions. That symbolic failure feels in keeping with a life of deliberately limited options imposed by the Israeli Occupiers.

A great irony of watching Anika Benkov’s seriocomic short “The Binding Of Itzik” is realizing that it’s only in pursuing his socially frowned upon interest in binding that the title character achieves something approaching freedom. By contrast, the socially acceptable behavior that Itzik engages in out of social obligation (e.g. meeting a prospective single unmarried mate) seems to be more emotionally confining. For Itzik, there is no safe word that will curb his feeling oppressed by forced socially acceptable behavior.

The film’s titular character is a single middle-aged Hasidic Jewish man living with his brother Moishe’s family. Binding and repairing old religious texts provides him with happiness and a modest income. Yet sister-in-law Ruchel continually tries to fix her brother-in-law up with a potential wife. A Craigslist search for affordable binding materials accidentally leads Itzik to a post from someone offering binding lessons for submissive women. The ad intrigues him enough to contact the poster, someone named MeatMaster500, by pretending to be an unhappily married housewife named Serena. The subsequent online conversations with MeatMaster500 slowly give Itzik the confidence to acknowledge sexual urges that he could never talk about with Moishe, Ruchel, or even his rabbi.

Benkov shows that the small pleasure Itzik gets from repairing books doesn’t suffice to overcome the emotional emptiness of his life. Among his brother’s family, he’s disengaged or is otherwise withdrawn around them. Even a conversation with a rabbi causes Itzik to generate “I’d rather be somewhere else” vibes.

The online conversations with MeatMaster500 give Itzik the emotional distance he needs to build personal confidence. On the other hand, the engorged penis picture that MeatMaster500 surprises his middle-aged correspondent with does cause the latter to quickly hide the attachment, particularly since his sister-in-law is vacuuming mere inches away.

Itzik’s excitement at finally having someone to really talk to (and yes, his naivete) keeps him from noticing that MeatMaster500 is not quite the experienced dominating personality he first appears to be. The skill and ease with which MeatMaster500 conducts a meditation session is soothing rather than controlling. Also, MeatMaster500 soon steps out of his dominant role to express his own “weaker” feelings.

The IRL meeting between Itzik and MeatMaster500 that provides the film’s climax challenges the Hasidim to take the final big step to own his feelings. MeatMaster500 does not know the truth about Serena, so it would be very easy for Itzik to ghost him. Yet starting a conversation and looking this man in the eye eventually means Itzik must accept his guilt at catfishing this man. It’s a nice touch by Benkov to have her film’s last line of dialogue be the prelude to the proverbial world of possibilities.

During World War II, the Canadian Department of Defense commandeered several spots across the southeastern portion of Canada for use as internment camps. For example, Camp L was located in a Quebec park. Camp N was located half a mile from the small Quebec province town of Sherbrooke…and twenty miles from the U.S. border.

Understandably, German combatants were housed in these internment camps. But why were 2000 Jewish men fleeing anti-Semitic persecution in Germany and Austria also placed in these camps? Has anything changed in Canadian treatment of refugees in the decades since World War II? These questions provide starting points for Nate Lavey’s disconcerting essay film “Those Who Heard & Those Who Saw.”

As the viewer learns in Lavey’s film, the 2000 Jewish men imprisoned in the Canadian camps were part of a general Jewish refugee roundup ordered by new British Prime MInister Winston Churchill. It’s doubtful whatever rationale justified the roundup excused the lies and mistreatment visited upon these refugees by the Canadian military. For example, a claim that the Sherbrooke camp was a new facility didn’t prepare former internee Ernest Newman for a building containing lots of broken windows and an insufficient number of beds. Another former internee, Emil Pachenheim, remembers how a Jewish internee died because the military decision maker felt the prisoner was faking his need for a crucial operation.

Though Lavey doesn’t claim the refugees’ mistreatment was heavily influenced by officially sanctioned anti-Semitism, it’s hard to avoid reaching that conclusion. The number of Jewish refugees admitted to Canada during the whole of the Third Reich’s existence would earn the envy of the Orange Skull’s nativist advisor Stephen Miller. Compared to the Jewish refugees, the German POWs who helped oppress them were treated more humanely.

Throughout the film, Lavey contrasts the treatment of those Jewish refugees with the treatment accorded Syrian refugee Muhammed Al Jabir. Instead of being imprisoned, he lives with his family in a nice Sherbrooke apartment. He’s not starved or denied the ability to worship at his mosque. Nor has the Canadian government actively tried to discourage other Syrian refugees from seeking shelter in Canada.

Yet it would be a mistake to automatically assume that the Canadian government’s treatment of al Jabir shows it has atoned for its World War II mistreatment of those 2000 Jewish refugees. Despite the passage of years, the Canadian government continues to remain silent regarding this incident. Perhaps that silence shouldn’t be too surprising. To officially acknowledge that wartime action would mean acknowledging the official commission of a blatant violation of human rights. Lavey’s point about the construction of popular memory being an exercise in political power becomes particularly relevant here.

The only World War II internment camp still standing nowadays, New Brunswick’s internment camp B, has only a walk path and some badly decayed structures. So Lavey primarily relies on government documents from the 1940s as well as survivors’ recollections of the camps recorded by Eric Koch (who was also interned there) to fill in the knowledge vacuum regarding these camps. Yet as the film’s title suggests, these records still aren’t perfect substitutes for conveying the internment camp’s abuses. Al Jabir, who coins the titular phrase, explains that hearing about a horrifying incident has less emotional impact than seeing the incident firsthand. Would experiencing or otherwise seeing what refugees are fleeing thus bring about more humane treatment of refugees? The viewer can only speculate

Honors for the most unusual cinematic experience seen by this writer at S.F. Jewish Film Festival 41 goes to Alicia J. Rose’s cinematic adaptation of Alicia Jo Rabins’ chamber rock opera “A Kaddish For Bernie Madoff.” To say it mixes original songs, simple animation, and plenty of solo performance is true yet fails to convey the experience of watching this film. But to say Rose’s film features autobiography, religious ritual (the titular kaddish), a singing FBI agent, and even synchronized swimming is also true but creates the reasonable yet inaccurate impression of a cinematic disaster in the making. But both of these strands magically come together easily like the halves of a deck of cards being shuffled together.

The gambling allusion is especially relevant given how Rabins began this project. In 2008, Rabins was doing a 1-year artists’ residency on an empty floor in a Wall Street skyscraper. There, she witnessed the first stirrings of the collapse that would result in that year’s worldwide financial meltdown. Around the same time, supposed hedge fund giant Bernie Madoff surrendered to government authorities, admitting his four decades old fund was actually a $64.8 billion Ponzi scheme.

The financial fraudster’s story fascinated the artist. How did someone who looked like a kindly Jewish grandfather pull off a massive scam that deeply hurt a lot of people and even institutions? Equally importantly, how should Rabins as a Jew deal with this heinous crime committed by a fellow Jew?

Interviews with a bank’s credit risk officer and a math genius who worked on Wall Street reveal that Madoff’s fraud was detectable if a close look was taken at the returns his hedge fund claimed. The problem was that the regular and supposedly unending profit which Madoff’s hedge fund “delivered” dampened peoples’ sense of caution. A less charitable person might say Madoff’s scam hit more than a few victims’ greed spots. But that wouldn’t account for the innocent investors who thought they were putting their retirement funds into an incredibly safe investment.

Rose’s rendering of these and other interviews into musical numbers performed by Rabins does not trivialize the information contained in them. Instead, they give heart and emotion to what might otherwise be abstract material. The plausible songs Rabins creates will constantly astonish the viewer.

The artist also succeeds in distilling the information gleaned from her heavy research into a summary explaining both the essence of Madoff’s scam and how the long-running scam impacted its victims. The tricky part that she wrestles with throughout the film is finding the satisfying emotional response to a man who committed this monstrous act of sheer financial evil. Curses delivered by a trio of track-suited retired women provide some satisfaction, yet not enough.

Rabins’ ultimate answer, doing a kaddish, may seem like an odd response to the fraudster’s many crimes. Such ceremonies are usually reserved for the deceased, and Madoff is still very much alive and serving his 150-year prison sentence for his many acts of fraud. However, Rabins takes advantage of the major exception that allows performing the kaddish for a living person: when that person is being ex-communicated.

Ex-communication may not sound terrifying. But Madoff’s scam worked for so long partly because it exploited Jews’ willingness to trust somebody who shared their religious background. Socially isolating Madoff in this manner announces Jews are no longer marks for Madoff to exploit.

The damage Madoff caused will take a long time to repair. But Rabins’ play delivers a better sense of justice rendered beyond clawing back whatever money the federal authorities can recover.

ADDENDUM: Bernie Madoff died in prison on April 14, 2021. The work to recover the money he stole from his victims continues.