Reviews From 26th Arab Film Festival & “There There” Review

Yvan Iturriaga’s locally made short “Share The Pie” wonderfully reads the food industry for filth. Particularly targeted are economic conditions that leave lower level industry workers faring at the peon level. Doordash’s delivery service and restaurant chains such as PF Chang’s get painted here as the food industry’s robber barons. Viewers who feel the welfare of industry workers matter as much as the food they serve will chime in by the end with an enthusiastic “F**k yeah!”

Real-life bakery owner Reem Assil provides the secret ingredient that makes Iturriaga’s short so effective. This Palestinian baker drew on her personal experiences when collaborating on the script with producer Josh Healey. Assil plays a somewhat heightened version of herself for the short film. This means probable real-life politeness gets jettisoned in favor of brutally honest snark.

This short is actually an episode from “Normal Ain’t Normal,” a webseries executive produced by Rosario Dawson. Healey produced and co-created this series with Iturriaga. “Normal Ain’t Normal” draws on real working class peoples’ experiences to tell stories of people who must navigate the “post”-COVID American landscape while also dealing with growing racism and socioeconomic inequality. Another episode in this series, “Unlord The Land,” was previously reviewed here.

In “Share The Pie,” Assil is considered a VIP chef in the culinary world, evidenced by several awards mounted on one wall of her bakery. Yet she still doesn’t feel like a success. Regularly working 16-hour days and constantly fretting over the one price increase that would cause her whole business to go under will do that to a person. The upcoming award from the Chef’s Institute Of America does nothing to lift Assil’s spirits. But the award ceremony might very well give her an opportunity to vent her frustrations with an industry that exalts chefs and bigger restaurants at the expense of everyone else.

Classism seems baked into the current food industry system. The questions a food journalist (played by notorious S.F. Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho) asks Assil patronizes the chef’s Palestinian background. Kendra, one of Assil’s workers, may have worked for a Michelin starred chef. But she was never credited for the hard work and organization skills that kept that chef’s kitchen afloat.

Assil herself wants nothing to do with being a chef. The role would make her the food industry version of a boss. But her relationship with her other bakery workers definitely doesn’t follow hierarchical lines. The other workers are treated as peers. For example, Tomas’ suggestion for a workaround to deal with a supply shortage is accepted with gratitude by Assil. In turn, the bakery owner continually muses how she can pay her workers fairly without driving away customers with exorbitant prices.

Why does Assil turn her award acceptance speech into a “burn it all down” piece? Having the award ceremony held at a building resembling a Wine Country villa certainly doesn’t send out democratic vibes, Nor is there a sense of the other well-heeled attendees treating Assil only as someone to be politely tolerated. Making Doordash the main sponsor of the event particularly sticks in Assil’s craw given the huge financial chomp the company regularly takes out of the sales of small businesses such as hers.

It may be too much for viewers to hope Doordash’s representative and other Big Food types like him would full-throatedly denounce Assil’s speech. But seeing flash-frozen smiles and angry glares on the faces of these well-to-do audience members is its own reward. And the baker’s declaration of having her business join the likes of Rainbow Grocery and Arizmendi Bakery delivers its own rabble-rousing satisfactions.

***

Dania Bdeir’s Sundance Jury Award-winning short “Warsha” delivers during its running time a satisfying mix of mundane realism and extravagant fantasy. The viewing experience can be likened to seeing director Ken Loach suddenly switch from recording mundane working-class realism to madly setting off a barrage of glitter bombs.

The setup is simple. Mohammad (Khamsa, who also does the short’s choreography) is a foreign laborer working in Beirut. When he volunteers to operate the very tall and possibly rickety construction crane the other workers nickname The Beast, he’s finally able to embrace his secret passion.

Volunteering to operate The Beast may seem as if Mohammad has a strong death wish. It’s mentioned in passing that the construction site equipment is far from top of the line. A half dozen previous operators of The Beast have been injured working with the crane. The common wisdom among the other construction workers is that a fairly strong wind will suffice to topple The Beast. If that’s not enough, the view looking down from the gangplank to the ladder leading to the operating cabin will easily traumatize those with a fear of heights. .

So why does Mohammad feel these risks are worth operating The Beast? The job itself is not what appeals to the film’s protagonist. It’s the freedom and privacy the isolated cabin represents that makes the whole experience worth it for him. As Bdeir skillfully shows, Mohammad exists in a situation where neither freedom nor privacy is available to him. He lives with other foreign workers crammed into a small room. Even the bathroom isn’t a refuge as he shares it with his roommates.

It takes Mohammad’s noticing his view of Beirut’s skyline and hearing the legendary Umm Kulthum performing “El Attal” to spur the crane operator into having a magnificent Dennis Potter-like moment. “Give me my freedom, release my hands” and other lyrics explain what this taciturn man cannot say outright. The visual result, which will not be spoiled here, will have sympathetic viewers understand that Mohammad now has motivation to be the lucky seventh crane operator who will have a long run operating The Beast.

***

In Maryam Touzani’s drama “The Blue Caftan,” the small details offer unique eloquence. Whether it’s the careful loops in an embroidery pattern or a simple hand touch, following the film’s drama requires viewers to notice such details. Moroccan master caftan embroiderer Halim struggles to pursue his various loves out in the world despite barriers both professional (demanding customers) and personal (guilt over his down low love). Not a film for viewers who need everything spelled out.

***

Describing Andrew Bujalski’s newest film “There There” as a series of interconnected conversations among seven different people may be true. But it doesn’t explain what makes this film different from dozens of other similar art films or even the Max Ophuls classic “La Ronde.” The answer to that comes from knowing the ingenuity that played a large part in making “There There” happen.

A clue to what Bujalski did lies in what’s absent in “There There.” Unlike other films where conversations between characters form the drama’s foundation, Bujalski’s film lacks any two-shots where both parties to the conversation appear in the same frame. That absence isn’t a peculiar directorial tic but a reflection of how “There There” was made.

As the film’s cinematographer Matthias Grunsky explains, the entire film was shot remotely on iPhones. Neither actors nor filmmakers were ever in the same room together. This was more than a gimmick. Such a situation tied into the film’s general theme of emotional distances of various types between people.

Aside from a noticeable visual continuity error in the second Lili Taylor segment, the result is generally seamless. The intensity of all the actors’ performances draw the viewer into the individual vignettes. Each vignette takes the aforementioned theme of emotional distance in different directions. The musical interludes between each vignette display aural and visual ingenuity, none more so than an apparent duet between a trumpet player and someone banging percussion with a cereal bowl and metal spoons.

Of the actors who appear in “There There,” only two are definitely familiar to this viewer: Lili Taylor and Jason Schwartzman. Taylor plays a middle-aged recovering alcoholic who talks about the fate of her previous AA sponsor. Schwartzman is a video sharing service lawyer who gets a visit from his father’s ghost as his life is falling apart.

The semi-familiarity of “There There”’s stories allows the viewer to feel comfortable with Bujalski’s unconventional visual story-telling. Aside from the aforementioned stories, the other tales are: A one-night stand between a middle-aged English bar owner and a woman closer to his own age might or might not turn into a life-changing moment; a supposedly amiable parent-teacher meeting turns into a scandalous accountability challenge; a video sharing service creator seems to blow off his friend and lawyer’s concerns about a possible lawsuit situation; and the middle-aged bar owner from the first segment deals with temptation provided by one of “There There”’s other characters..

The arc of the stories in Bujalski’s new film make clear that the film’s title does not refer to the abstract sense of comfort normally associated with that phrase. None of the film’s characters come away with the sense that their personal status quo will continue to provide them with a haven. All of them in one way or another are presented with a chance for personal transition without the certainty of arrival at their presumed destination.

But if Bujalski leaves his nameless characters in a state of emotional uncertainty, it’s quite clear in each vignette that attempts have been made by these characters to figuratively close the distance between them. As mentioned above, the actors were not physically in the same room or even acting at the same time when their performances were recorded. Yet the rhythms in the way they talked “to each other” never feel out of conversational synch. If Bujalski did a Q&A at one of “There There”’s festival screenings, there might be answers on how precisely he achieved this effect.

The dance sequence that occurs as the credits roll may seem totally out of left field, given that an outer space alien happens to be one of the dancers. Yet that unusual moment feels utterly fitting for this unconventional yet oddly effective film.

(“Share The Pie” can be seen on YouTube. “The Blue Caftan” has been picked up for American distribution by Strand Releasing. “There There” is distributed in the US by Magnolia Pictures.)