Reviews From 24th San Francisco Independent Film Festival

How did director Derrick Scocchera manage to get Stephen Fry to provide narration for his short “It’s Always Something?” However that feat was achieved, Fry’s narration provides a hilarious cringe-inducing effect.

Shot in and around San Francisco, the short offers a collection of vignettes depicting semi-ridiculous human behavior. Fry’s narration does not include laughter. But then, his describing with a semi-straight voice the acts of the people depicted in the short will produce such guffaws from the viewer. For example, the smugly rich couple have no knowledge how two supposedly darling Christmas gifts will result in embarrassment and destruction in a week. Or a woman’s over-reliance on her smartphone causes her to be ridiculously “lost” for a couple of days. Even a tragic moment such as a suicide lends itself to absurdity courtesy of grieving survivors trying to sue the long-dead Sylvia Plath.

Admittedly, some of the vignettes don’t quite work, such as the farcical yet obvious result of having too many so-called good guys with a gun in a crime situation. But then, Scocchera comes roaring back with a better vignette later. The sketch involving the weird helmet worn by an average person comes to mind because of the way its humorous payoff is delivered.

Is there a life lesson from “It’s Always Something?” Yes, and it’s a simple one: don’t give Stephen Fry cause to describe your personal weird habits. The veiled amusement he displays in his voiceover is a great disincentive to engage in such behavior.

***

Sadly, Mye Hoang’s documentary “Cat Daddies” will not join “Kedi” in the list of essential films about the cat-human relationship. Its challenge to the “real men have dogs” stereotype prefers to rely on example (e.g. a truck driver, a movie stunt performer) rather than discussion to make its point. Of the human interviewees, the male companion to Tora the Trucker Cat is the most entertaining (e.g. “Please don’t drive 300 miles to see my cat.”). But the most heartfelt moments of the film belong to David Giovanni, an unemployed houseless man living on the streets of New York City.

Giovanni’s bond with his cat Lucky is one of mutual survival. He saves the gray tabby from dying in the street. In turn, the cat provides the companionship and caring his human needs to mentally keep going.

The other cats depicted in Hoang’s film also prove to be stand outs. Toodles, a Maine Coon cat, looks big enough to justify the joke about extra-large cats who generate their own gravity field. The aforementioned Tora the Trucker Cat and Keys aka Goal Kitty are certified social media stars. Zulu happily exploring the forest his human walks through will bring out viewer cries of “Dawww….”

Exploration and other cat action captured by Hoang’s camera will bring out more viewer adoration feels. There are familiar yet still cute scenes of cats scarfing food, drinking from an open faucet, and being dressed up in cat-sized outfits. However, the bigger feels will be reserved for such things as firemen de-stressing by stroking Flame the cat or the story of Keys’ early standing up on his hind legs and raising his front paws by the sides of his head.

Hoang’s film does well enough in confirming filmmaker Andrew Bujalski’s quip about cats being cinematic creatures. That’s probably enough for cat-loving viewers.

***

Speaking of familiar yet still entertaining films, Andrew Zuckerman’s ensemble drama/comedy film “Undergrads” does the “college graduates about to transition to real life” story. It’s the last weekend before finals and graduation for the seniors of Huxley State college. Over the course of these next few days, the relationships among a group of undergraduate college students will change in ways major and minor.

There’s nothing wrong with using a familiar dramatic setup. Shakespeare’s “Romeo And Juliet” has inspired so many retellings and variations over the centuries that a small town could be populated with the creative results. In the case of “Undergrads,” Zuckerman plays the chronology straight. A viewer can easily tell how the weekend is progressing without the need for signposting (i.e. On-screen titles saying what day it is). What matters more is how the director lets his characters reveal themselves and personally develop (or not) over the course of the film.

The daunting challenge of developing the film’s main cast of seven gets finessed by having all of them be friends and/or roommates. That move gives the viewer a foundation of the characters’ shared history. Having college dropout Jaimie still be roomies with Drew and Wyatt is telling in itself.

The film’s central dramas concern Wyatt, Jaimie, and Chloe. Wyatt’s having second thoughts about his relationship break with on-again off-again girlfriend Carly. Chloe’s excitement about starting a new phase of her life in New York City gets tested by longtime boyfriend Jaimie’s unrealistic expectations regarding the feasibility of long distance relationships.

What’s apparent is that the film’s central trio are running out of time to make some emotionally hard decisions. Chloe procrastinates expressing her wish to try being emotionally separate from Jaimie. Wyatt is having serious trouble accepting Carly may have moved on from him. Jaimie doesn’t recognize his desire to join Chloe in NYC is overshadowed by his lack of resources to survive in the Big Apple.

Zuckerman balances the heaviness of the drama by capturing the joys of being young at such a time. Beginning with the banging song playing in the opening minutes of the film, the soundtrack features a not-quite-killer but definitely-not-filler mix of songs. Jaimie’s and Chloe’s conversations with their friends display the casualness of strong emotional bonds. Seeing social drinking, clubbing, and having a birthday party with homemade pot brownies will bring a smile to a viewer’s face. The vomiting from excess drinking does momentarily wipe the smile off.

“Undergrads” definitely isn’t perfect. This viewer wasn’t happy with the definitely non-white C.J. and Leila getting the minor character slots. But the bigger problem with the film is its general Bechdel Test failures. The main sources of conversation among Chloe and her roommates Sam and Leila are their guy dramas with Jaimie, Federico, and C.J. Minor character Ivy’s lack of interest in Wyatt is depicted unsympathetically.

Those cavils aside, “Undergrads” does display enough visual storytelling skill to show Zuckerman has promise.

***

Director Joselito Sering’s use of rotoscope animation for her music drama “Love Letter Templates” displays much more than preciousness or a backhanded dodging of simply doing a live-action film. It’s an effective visual commentary on the tension between the need to express love and the details of how that love is expressed. Ironically, despite the title, words are shown in the film to be a generally unreliable expression of emotion or even truth.

In the film’s prologue, set in 1985, young Cronos learns of a letter from his long absent father expressing his desire to have his children live with him. The boy angrily attacks his father verbally, with a venom that offers very little possibility of eventual forgiveness.

The legacy of that earlier event plays out over the course of the film. It involves a jump to the early Aughts and its setting of San Francisco’s low-end nightclub scene. Cronos still continues his childhood business of drug dealing. But he’s not the only central player in the film. Two significant others are Stella, an up and coming designer caught up in the whirl of the nightclub scene and Metatron aka Tron, a musician who’s also a scene heartthrob…not that Tron’s necessarily capable of going beyond sexual and drug-using pleasure with others.

The film consists of a baker’s dozen worth of dramatic vignettes with noticeable musical accompaniment. It’s inaccurate to call these stories music videos as the music rarely plays a primary role in the vignette. Music videos, after all, were primarily intended to be advertisements for the song being featured. Equally importantly, the dive bars and dark nightclubs that provide the venues for Sering’s tales are far removed from the fantasy worlds that serve as the backdrops for many commercial music videos.

Given the film’s setting, it’s perhaps unsurprising that in Sering’s world permanent relationships feel more like chimeras while success appears to be a pipe dream. Deception whether of others or of oneself happens to be a more frequent occurrence. Tron avoids directly breaking up with whatever woman he’s currently interested in. Instead, he prefers to lie and let the dumped woman hear the background laughter of his new squeeze over the phone. The closest version of sincerity Tron is capable of still leads to a breakup with Stella.

The most wrenching segments of “Love Letter Templates” deal with people who’ve been ruined by their own self-deception. Othello, an old friend of Tron’s accidentally encountered in an alley, can’t face the reality that his drug addiction has ruined his once-promising talent for spoken word poetry. But it is Cronos who suffers the most as he eventually discovers his self-righteous anger at his father doesn’t keep him from being any less of an absentee father than his old man.

Showing “Love Letter Templates” to the close-minded prudes of Tennessee’s McMinn County School Board would probably so shock its members that they’d have a heart attack en masse. For the far cooler and tougher average S.F. Indie Fest viewer, this docufiction works well enough to show viewers who weren’t around then what S.F.’s pre-gentrification nightlife scene was like.

***

Those who prefer to look for lighter and more optimistic S.F. Indie Fest fare should definitely check out Eric Bricker’s documentary “Alumination.” It may be a love letter to the Airstream trailer, one of the mid-20th century’s best-designed inventions for traveling. But it’s also a visual exhortation to go out on non-touristy journeys. Having Kate Pierson of The B-52s narrate Bricker’s film gives it an extra level of coolness. In case hip viewers were wondering, yes, The B-52s classic “Roam” does indeed play on the soundtrack.

An Airstream trailer, for the newbies, is an 80-foot long silver aluminum bullet-shaped conveyance. All its iterations carry whatever counts at the time as the modern comforts of home to allow its owners to travel anywhere from a Northeastern Coast lighthouse to Rangoon in what’s now Myanmar.

Wally Byam, the inventor of the Airstream trailer, might be described as the Pied Piper of road travel. This nascent engineer began his vision of a practical travel trailer with one made of wood or plywood. It took the acquisition of the assets of the company that produced the competing Bowlus Red Chief trailer before the Clipper, the first of many Airstream trailer models, came into being.

What will prove astounding to the viewer is just how durable these aluminum-skinned trailers would prove to be. A fascinating film sequence shows restorers who’ve taken Airstreams that have not seen use for literal decades and restore them to their period glory.

Perhaps the real test of the Airstream trailer came from the international caravans that Byam started. It’s all fine and good to feel the smoothness of hauling an Airstream trailer on paved roads. But could the Airstreams handle travel in lands where paved roads were a rarity and flats and broken transmissions were strong likelihoods?

The resulting trips served two purposes for Byam: publicity for the Airstream brand and off road testing of Airstreams. But the ambition of the caravans definitely don’t deserve to be knocked. One trip went from Cape Town to Cairo. Another caravan traveled through South America. There was even a Round The World caravan. All these journeys were organized through communication methods that existed long before e-mail or social media.

Seeing period footage from these caravans may act as an incentive in these COVID-stressed times. The sight of the Egyptian pyramids or a lush European forest or a ceremonial dance from a foreign land reminds the viewer of the bigger world that can be accessed again once enough people around the globe are vaccinated against COVID.

Byam certainly gets credit for creating a community of travelers and adventurers via his Byam Caravan Club. He also deserves props for making relative Helen Byam Schwanbor head of the club at a time when women in organization leadership positions was a rarity. But his assertion that his caravans promoted international goodwill by de-othering people of different nations is one that this writer would accept only with an asterisk. Being able to own an Airstream trailer let alone take a several months-long car trip is not a luxury available to everyone.

Perhaps those limitations also explain why the popularity of Airstreams declined in the latter part of the 20th century. The Airstream company’s own financial decline was marked by its acquisition by Beatrice Foods, which treated it as a money-losing afterthought. Thanks to the efforts of Thor Industries’ Peter B. Orthwern and Drake Regel, the trailer company founded by Byam would eventually be reborn.

“Alumination”’s most interesting point is that interest in travel via Airstream trailer has found a new generation of fans. Christopher C. Diem has designed new generation Airstreams that marries the beauty of the trailers’ mid-century design exterior with a revamped interior design that considers what home conveniences are in the 21st century. Instead of having to choose between the independence of travel versus community connection, today’s Airstream users can have both. In short, it has never been easier to “run away and see what the rest of the world has to offer.” The caveat regarding who can afford to exercise this option still remains, though.

(“It’s Always Something” plays as part of the “Shorts 4: Bitter Sweet” program at 7:00 PM on February 8, 2022 at the Roxie Theater (3117-16th Street, SF).

“Undergrads” plays at 9:15 PM on February 8, 2022 in-theater at the Roxie.

“Love Letter Templates” plays at 9:15 PM on February 9, 2022 in-theater at the Roxie. There will be an after-party at Delirium (3139-16th Street, SF) starting at 10 PM.

All the films reviewed here are also available online at https://watch.eventive.org/sfindiefest2022 until February 13, 2022.

For further information about these films and others at S.F. Indie Fest, go to www.sfindie.com .)