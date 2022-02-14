Reviews From 2022 Slamdance Film Festival

by on

"Hannah Ha Ha"

A lexicographer explaining the title of Alex Nevill’s meditative documentary “Ferroequinology” will probably smile while doing so. “Ferro” is associated with iron. “Equine” refers to horses. “-Ology” is the all-purpose suffix for the study of things. So the title of Nevill’s film literally means “the study of iron horses.” For those who still haven’t caught on, “Ferroequinology” is about people who study railroads.

Yet the film’s subjects are as different in study approach and personality as can be expected. American McNair Evans is an art photographer whose study of trains is internally directed. He’s interested in capturing the experience of traveling by this slower method of public transportation. His photographs include the views from train windows as well as the people who ride these trains. He also approaches train passengers to write about their lives and what brought them to the train.

By contrast, British photographer Andrew Cross focuses on the visual interaction between the man-made vehicle and the terrain it passes through. In practice, it means Cross spends long periods of time waiting at various picturesque rural locales for a train that may be coming in his direction. When the train does come, he may have mere minutes to set up and take the shots he wants as the iron horse roars past him.

Cross’ approach can be likened to fishing. There’s a lot of patiently waiting in weather ranging from blistering heat to cold heavy rains for a train that does not come his way 9 times out of 10. The British photographer’s lack of result throughout the film may seem like a running joke to a more impatient viewer. Yet for Cross, that meditative anticipation is something he accepts as part of the process of making his art.

Fishing could also describe Evans’ working method in gathering material. He’s looking for good stories and interesting looking people. His approach, though, might be better likened to one of those industrial fishing boats which catches a lot of fish.

Most of the film is shot in black and white. This choice by Nevill reinforces the sense of capturing the mundane aspects of the photographers pursuing their art as well as the culturally retrograde appeal of their joint muse, the train. Yet when the end credits show the products of these two photographers’ work in color, it feels as if Evans and Cross have breathtakingly succeeded in capturing uniquely unforgettable moments that many people overlook in their rush by faster transportation to get from Point A to Point B.

***

In the hands of director Sam3, time lapse images taken from Google Earth become hypnotic abstractions in the animated short “Sensual Coil.” What may seem on the ground unique places become from the Google Earth perspective part of an abstract and sometimes colorful pattern writ large. One does not watch the Sam3 work seeking a story. Instead, the viewer is asked to sit back and marvel at these industrial expressions of the human unconscious.

***

The “interesting guy with an unusual hobby” logline may be what draws viewers to check out Tommy Hyde’s first documentary feature “Underdog.” But behind this sunny premise lies a darker backstory.

“Underdog”’s central subject is Doug Butler from Vermont’s Addison County. His family’s dairy farm has been around for about 100 years. This friendly and gregarious dairy farmer has a favorite hobby: sled dog racing. He’s competed in local and regional East Coast competitions. But his big dream is racing in the world sled dog championships in Fairbanks, Alaska. However, that dream may be thwarted by the prospective loss of the Butler farm to bankruptcy.

Hyde mostly uses cinema verite to chronicle Butler’s story. The subject’s life up to the film’s start is summarized via an animated montage that plays with the opening credits. Watching the daily routines of Butler’s life, the viewer can see how hard Butler works to keep the farm going. But even with the assistance of his son and daughter-in-law, it soon becomes obvious that there are more problems on the farm than there is available money to fix those problems. A tractor breakdown resulting from grass getting caught in the wrong places becomes a prolonged crisis. The barn is in need of serious repair, but Butler’s family certainly doesn’t have the $5,000 it would take to make the building usable for the next generation of Butlers.

For that reason, “Underdog” turns out to have a double meaning. Butler’s dogs are mutts with a mix of German shorthair and husky characteristics. In a dog sled race, they’d be slower compared to a dog team composed solely of purebred huskies. The other meaning of the film’s title refers to Butler and his family. They’re trying to keep the family farm going in a county where farm expenses are twice that of other parts of Vermont. Farms of the size owned by the Butlers face a greater risk of closure than bigger farms.

Hyde’s cinema verite approach definitely pays off with footage of the dogs at the races. The excitement the viewer feels at watching these races is shared by the dogs themselves, with their open mouths and happily lolling tongues. But Hyde’s cinema verite approach doesn’t work quite as well in conveying Butler’s emotional and financial difficulties Yes, the dairy farmer does relate stories of friends and neighbors who committed suicide thanks to financial difficulties. Yet anecdotal evidence feels less powerful than statistics mentioning that farmer suicide rates are 1.5 times the national average or discussions of how low milk prices put the financial squeeze on farmers such as Butler. Without such context, a joke about Butler milking his way to financial solvency feels far less grim than the situation actually deserved.

An alert viewer will notice that Butler’s enthusiasm for sled dog racing is definitely not matched by competitive success. The awards Mr. Party On A Sled wins aren’t for finishing anywhere from 1st to 3rd place, but for displaying personal qualities such as being an enthusiastic ambassador of the sport.

Do these results mean that Butler’s hobby is a waste of already scarce financial resources? When he’s racing on a sled, this 6’1” 65-year-old man displays the energy and enthusiasm of a man a third of his age. He loves the opportunity to grab a beer can offered by a race bystander and to chug it while continuing to drive his sled. More tellingly, indulging his hobby engages him emotionally in ways that save him from being mentally crushed by the weight of stress coming from operating a farm. This is a man who gave up his college dreams to help save the Butler family farm. Should he really be begrudged for the opportunity for an adventure that will take him weeks outside a self-imposed decades-long bubble of routine that discouraged overnight adventures and kept him in a geographical bubble that leashed him to being no more than five miles from his cows?

***

Fantastic genre fiction is certainly filled with enough tropes about chosen ones and legendary weapons which can save the universe from ee-vil. Mockery of the pretentiousness of such tropes will never grow old. However, Grier Dill’s animated episodic “Space Wizards Must Die” does show that bad mockery can be boring even if the episodes are about two minutes apiece.

***

It may seem counterintuitive to call Christina Kallas’ ensemble drama “Paris Is In Harlem” a cinematic love letter. The streets of New York City look no more romantic before the film begins than they do after its final frames. There are no swooning PDAs. And it’s highly doubtful other romantically-minded films have armed robbery and attempted suicide as part of their plot points.

Yet there are different ways of expressing love other than boy meets boy or its other Kinsey scale variants. Kallas finds love in chance encounters of kindred souls, the banter allowed by long-established relationships, and in a shared appreciation of music. It’s appropriate that jazz music provides both the film’s soundtrack and the spiritual DNA linking its characters. As the Uber driver seen in the film notes, jazz is the music of New York City.

It’s also the music of choice for the film’s central setting, a jazz club called Paris Blues. This actual jazz club founded by Samuel Hargress, Jr. is, as the film’s title says, located on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in NYC’s Harlem District. Hargress himself makes a cameo appearance in the movie. However, the Sam who appears throughout most of Kallas’ film is a fictionalized version of Hargress.

The rest of the main fictional ensemble in “Paris Is In Harlem” is a diverse lot of New Yorkers. They include an adjunct professor of Indian descent in danger of being fired, an Uber driver trying to save a life, and a young thief who might find a far more satisfying direction in life.

Binding these diverse stories together is one of New York City’s more shameful secrets, the “No Dancing” law. This nearly century-old law (at the time of the film’s beginning) apparently prohibits what that phrase succinctly describes. If Kallas’ film has a fault, it’s not doing a good job of incorporating this law and its historical implications into the context of the film. An extended conversation between Sam and the Paris Blues house band over a new lighting system feels pointless until the viewer realizes way too late that it’s Sam’s attempt to prevent his club getting busted yet again for violating the “No Dancing” ordinance.

Kallas’ constructive failure fortunately gets overshadowed by the jazz music sequences. When one of them appears in the film, it feels as if a magical spell of transformation has just been uttered. The noise and grime of two New York City subway platforms fades away thanks to an impromptu musical performance. A street saxophone duet melts away the years separating two saxophone players of different generations. An opportunity to try playing a professional set of drums unleashes an aimless young man’s natural musical talent.

A different type of music and another reason to check out “Paris Is In Harlem” comes from the hypnotic rhythm of the various characters’ conversations. Whether they’re bantering about the idea of free will in Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse 5” or arguing over whether a pioneering feminist professor can be in violation of Title IX, what they say never feels assembled from a writer’s limited imagination. Instead, the characters’ words capture the messiness or humor of actual people in believable language.

But the most important reason to check out “Paris Is In Harlem” is its incredibly inventive use of split screen throughout the film. Mike Hodges’ interesting but flawed “Time Code” made the gimmicky mistake of playing out its ensemble drama on a security screen bank format for its total running time. Kallas, on the other hand, uses split screen sparingly. Sometimes different perspectives are simultaneously presented at the same moment, giving a 360-degree view of events. Other times, the split screen draws the viewer’s attention out of the cramped confines of, say, a car interior to notice the wider world encompassed by New York City’s streets.

“Paris Is In Harlem” may not dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s on its various characters’ fates. But there’s such wonderful life captured in the film’s fictional take on one significant day in NYC life that it will generate viewers’ desire to see Kallas have future feature filmmaking opportunities.

***

Slamdance Film Festival’s “Unstoppable” programming gives opportunities to tell the stories of those who are physically and/or neurologically divergent. Deaf or hard of hearing people are central characters in several of this year’s “Unstoppable” offerings.

One such short film, “The Multi,” from Natasha Ofili, the creator, and director, Storm Smith, and co-director, Mikail Chowdhury, is the product of a crew that is mostly deaf and hard of hearing. Producer Natasha Ofili, who is deaf, wrote the short’s script and plays the central character.

Amara (Ofili) is a deaf Black woman whose apparently organized life provides her coping mechanism for the unforgiven scars from a childhood trauma inflicted by her father. But her sister’s news that their father has been invited to her wedding seriously shakes Amara’s sense of control. The trauma also resulted in her developing a more sexually open persona named Sade. Amara may be the dominant personality, but Sade feels Amara’s control exacts too high a psychological price. Can the two personalities find mutual inner peace?

Ofili, Smith and Chowdhury skillfully immerse the viewer in Amara/Sade’s worldviews. Gestures prove just as eloquent as spoken words to convey the sense of the two different personalities. The ASL conversation between Amara and her sister does not lose anything in drama or imparting background information. Having Sade carry on a spoken conversation with possible lover Chest further establishes her difference from the more dominant personality.

Ofili’s script never specifies the exact nature of the trauma inflicted by Amara’s father. That deliberate refusal is not a script weakness, but rather a recognition that reliving the trauma is less important to Amara than her finding a way to change how she feels about the trauma.

The short’s best moment comes in the climactic argument between Amara and Sade, which relies on using a bathroom mirror. The way the sequence is shot, viewers can immerse themselves in the fury of the argument and the strength of each personality’s position.

A question which it is hoped “The Multi”’s creative team will have a chance to answer is: what will this team do when given the opportunity to make a feature-length film?

***

Watching Jordan Tetewsky and Joshua Pikovsky’s genial feature film “Hannah Ha Ha,” the veteran cinemagoer will be reminded of the films of the Dardenne Brothers and Mike Leigh. From the Dardennes, there’s the sympathy for a working class protagonist who’s generally just fighting to survive. Their thought processes may not be articulated in detail by such characters, but a viewer can easily understand their viewpoint. From Leigh, there’s a bemused appreciation for life’s more absurd aspects.

Both those strands come into play in the central problem that propels the film. Paul, central character Hannah’s successful older brother, worries about his younger sister. She’s going to be 26, which means she can no longer rely on coverage from her elderly father’s health insurance. Yet she doesn’t have real steady employment. So he pushes her to find a real job with health benefits.

The irony that’s introduced in the film’s opening moments is that Hannah’s life before Paul’s arrival looks satisfying as is. She helps pick fresh vegetables at a nearby farm, gives guitar lessons, walks dogs, hangs out with friends, and otherwise provides her old father with companionship and drives to the doctor. Even if it’s not the type of high end experience Paul is accustomed to, there’s sufficient community connection to make the film’s protagonist happy.

Hannah’s community connections are complemented by some of the unique characters in her town. The owner of the farm where Hannah works drinks a lot to keep from getting sick. Hannah’s Uncle Jay enjoys his banter with the more eccentric callers to his radio show.

The ultimate problem with Paul’s advice is that it uses a practical problem to secure Hannah’s emotional buy-in to a capitalist system that’s totally alien to who she is as a person. The job that Hannah eventually secures involves plenty of drudgery and general alienation from people. Paul and his significant other may try to gloss the menial job as a small step to something “better.” But Hannah’s too honest to buy into the “fake it till you make it” mentality that Paul tries to get his sister to adopt. A meeting arranged by Paul with the head of a planning department predictably ends disastrously for Hannah. For that matter, she soon realizes that the “menial job as stepping stone” plan only works if you already have a long-range plan in place, and she’s clearly not a “what I’ll be doing in 15 years” type of person.

Nor is Hannah a confrontational person. She (and the film) is too warm-hearted for that. But lack of confrontation doesn’t necessarily translate into a failure to eventually set personal limits.

Tetewsky and Pikovsky definitely are not starry-eyed romantics who believe that an unchanging life is the best life to live. They’re clear that change does come to peoples’ lives even when they may prefer otherwise. Yet the fear of not weathering that change doesn’t have to mean surrendering to an economic system built on treating other people as less.

***

Jonathan Haff Mehring’s moving short documentary “Walls Cannot Keep Us From Flying” follows teen Arab skateboarders Omar Hattab and Yasmeen Foqha. Both teens enjoy the sport and want to find ways to continue practicing it. However, Omar and Yasmeen live in the Palestinian West Bank under the apartheid conditions imposed by the Israeli government. The film’s female subject faces the additional barrier of dealing with Palestinians’ sexist disapproval of girls participating in this or any other sport.

Skateboarding provides for both teens different emotional outlets. What older relatives see as a pointless sport, Omar sees as a way to learn how to live and dream of the day the Israeli occupation disappears for good. For Yasmeen, personal mastery of the sport and successfully encouraging other girls to take part in it helps build up personal self-esteem and belief in one’s ability to do something great.

The teens’ wills and spirits are particularly remarkable given Israeli and Palestinian efforts to instill the lesson of being less into them. Omar remembers when Palestinian kids interested in skateboarding had to go into Israel to do so. Continuing to practice that sport despite the hassles of going through the Israeli military checkpoints is a sign of real dedication. Yasmeen notes that girls learning to skateboard has gained encouraging if slow acceptance among the Palestinains.

Skate Qitya has helped youths such as Omar and Yasmeen pursue skateboarding by building the first skate park for Palestinians on the West Bank. Disrupting the skate park’s opening day with gratuitous use of tear gas certainly didn’t earn the Israeli military additional feet of moral high ground. .

Even if Omar gets a few more visually exciting moments in Mehring’s film, his ollies and staircase jumps don’t overshadow the sight of Yasmeen and other girls finding self-empowerment in standing on a piece of wood supported by four pairs of wheels.

(“Walls Cannot Keep Us From Flying” received an Honorable Mention in the Documentary Shorts category.

Hannah Lee Thompson was the Grand Jury Winner for Acting for her performance as Hannah in “Hannah Ha Ha.”

“Hannah Ha Ha” was the Grand Jury Winner for Narrative Features.)