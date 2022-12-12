Reviews From19th Another Hole In The Head Film Festival

by on

For horror aficionados, “The Curse” from Jose Mojica Marins might be called one of the special offerings of the 19th Another Hole In The Head Film Festival (hereafter “AHITH”). It’s the restoration of a supposedly lost story Marins, better known to his fans as “Coffin Joe,” first filmed for Brazilian TV back in 1967. However, what showed at AHITH was not that 1967 version, as that was accidentally destroyed in a fire. The version that AHITH showed came from an abortive 1980 attempt to re-film the story. When the existing footage was accidentally rediscovered in 2007, it took years of restoration work and the filming of additional scenes before the 1980 version was finally ready for public screenings.

For those who’ve never seen Marins in Coffin Joe mode, his presentation of the story makes it feel as if he enjoys introducing viewers to what happens to those foolish enough to dismiss the supernatural. Then again, if such characters believed in the supernatural, it would make for a less enjoyable tale.

Juvenal de Souza, “The Curse”’s unfortunate protagonist, finds out firsthand what happens in a supernatural version of FAFO (F**k Around and Find Out). During a Sunday countryside trip with sexy girlfriend Marina, he starts taking photographs of his surroundings. Despite being warned not to do so twice, the young man takes photos of an old witch almost as a dare. The witch’s subsequent curse of Juvenal gets initially dismissed by him…until he starts having nightmares so horrific he’s afraid to fall asleep. And that’s only the beginning.

“The Curse”’s familiar story boringly lacks unexpected dramatic turns. Apologizing to the witch turns out to be an abortive effort. The “shocking moment” the witch’s eyes suddenly open only comes across as de rigeur. On top of that, the low budget aesthetic of “The Curse” saps any show-stopping power from a corpse disposal moment.

Producer Eugenio Puppo’s short, “The Last Curse Of Mojica,” easily falls into the disposability trap that sinks most “making of” shorts. There is the usual behind the scenes footage plus excerpts from the finished film. Viewer entertainment comes from the occasional unusual detail that creeps in. The most memorable of these facts are learning the origin of the Coffin Joe nickname and finding out that the film’s supposedly lost dialogue was reconstructed with the aid of a lip reader. Otherwise, the short does nothing to make “The Curse” look better.

Not knowing the Chilean comedians whose deepfake visages appear in Cristobal Ross’ “A Zombie Movie” may sound like a drawback. In a way it is, given that non-Chilean viewers can’t enjoy the fun of unexpected shocks of recognition. However, trading on celebrity jokes is only a minor part of the appeal of Ross’ film. There is enough lampooning of zombie apocalypse tropes that transcends national borders. Besides, you don’t need to know which male celebrity’s face is superimposed over a little girl’s face to know that Something Is Wrong with that child.

George Romero’s classic “Night Of The Living Dead” provides the raw material for lampooning. Selected scenes from Romero’s original are melded with all new dialogue and footage. It’s doubtful for example that the original “Night Of The Living Dead” had a commercial for a penis-themed soft drink.

The plot for Ross’ film is generally the same as Romero’s original. A visit to the cemetery by siblings Barbara and Johnny turns sour when the pair get attacked by zombies. Barbara manages to flee to relative safety in an isolated farmhouse. She’s soon joined by A Nameless Black Man Who Knows His Survival Stuff. The survivors’ numbers unexpectedly increase with the appearances of the White People Who Display Varying Degrees Of Dumbassery. Can this besieged band of people stay alive until the sheriff arrives with his posse? Don’t think too hard about the answer.

While the ending of Ross’ film matches Romero’s original, “A Zombie Movie” introduces some tweaks that improve on its source material. Most notably, Barbara’s uselessness in Romero’s original turns into understandable incapacity resulting from getting badly stoned on some bad “marijuana.” The television broadcast the besieged humans watch feels as mindless as the zombies trying to break into the house. Call this writer a cynic, but somehow toilet paper hoarding mentioned in the broadcast doesn’t feel like adequate preparation for a zombie attack. And would having a zombie eat your brains be worse than being subjected to a Western where its pool cleaner heroes get into trouble because they lack adequate filters?

Ross’ film is long enough to make its humorous points while also being short enough to not overstay its welcome.

Who is Charles Carson, the English farmer subject of Oscar Harding’s offbeat documentary “A Life On The Farm?” Is he a lunatic in the Norman Bates mold, or a genial eccentric who demonstrates an oddly life-affirming attitude towards death? Harding’s film shows why Carson should be ultimately regarded as a genial weirdo.

The viewer’s introduction to Carson’s story is a videotape that oddly fascinated Harding as a boy. The videotape, “A Life On The Farm,” documented Carson’s mundane existence at Coombe’s End Farm, the family farm his parents bought on the cheap in 1943. At first, the film seems like a home movie set in the countryside, with Carson punctuating the occasional moment with his phrase “that’s life on the farm,” a rural version of Kurt Vonnegut’s “And so it goes.” Then Carson introduces the viewer to Pandy his mummified three-day dead cat, and that’s when things go weird for the viewer.

Interviewee Derrick Beckles of TV Carnage describes that moment as one of many in Carson’s film where weird stuff becomes normalized. Other moments seen in excerpts from the video include cardboard skeletons riding a motorized mower and footage of calves graphically being born..

Who was the man who made these videos? As the film reveals, Carson lived in Huish Champflower, a small rural village in the part of England known as Somerset. The nearest neighbor was a 5 to 10 minute drive away. Before he started running Coombe’s End farm full time, he taught farm machine maintenance at an agricultural college for over three decades. His father’s contracting cancer and his mother’s being stuck in a push chair necessitated Carson’s retiring from the college job and taking over running Coombe’s End. Carson’s brother Frank had no talent for farming.

Dr. Ciaran Mullholland, who’s studied the mental health of farmers, notes that people such as Carson live in a situation where there’s little social community support. To Carson’s credit, he didn’t go mad like his brother Frank. But Carson’s own eccentricities warranted a slight side eye. The Reverend Chris Marshall noted that Carson’s home pretty much became one with the barnyard, with chickens wandering through the house. When his brother Frank eventually died, Carson was grieving but he was also filming his brother’s funeral and playing “All Things Bright And Beautiful” near Frank’s gravesite.

Yes, Carson did display a cow placenta for the camera, and he did wheel his mother’s corpse around for three days so she could bid the farm’s cows and chickens farewell. Yet in the grand scheme of things, those acts are not indicative of someone losing all sense of reality. Instead of secretiveness or shame, there was an openness about Carson’s acts. One could even call them an odd sort of reverence and playfulness with the circle of life. Photographer Koo Stark felt Carson’s photographs captured an oddly upbeat attitude and an invitation to others to play in his world.

Stark’s assessment led to Carson’s winning the Better Families photography contest and even having his work displayed at the Barbican Art Gallery. That recognition and the attention paid to “A Life On The Farm” by the Found Footage Festival among others means a wider audience beyond Carson’s neighbors are being introduced to the worldview of this outsider artist. Here’s hoping Carson’s candid images will remove some of the cultural stigma regarding the processes of birth and death.

Robert “Willy” Pickton (Jake Busey) definitely can’t be called a benign weirdo in the Charles Carson mold. This Canadian pig farmer tortured, raped, and dismembered nearly fifty women over nearly two decades. Chad Ferrin’s “Pig Killer” depicts the aftermath of one such dismemberment in his film’s opening minutes before following up over the film’s running time with drugs, scantily clad women, rock and roll, and a weird pig mask. These details might make it sound as if “Pig Killer” is an AHITH hit in the making. But unlike the dismembered victims’ body parts, what Ferrin presents doesn’t add up to a satisfying whole.

Rather than tell the stories of all of Pickton’s victims, Ferrin’s film focuses on two targets of the pig farmer’s homicidal urges: Brenda Wall (Bai Ling) and Wendy Eastman (Kate Patel). Wall is a prostitute Pickton picks up from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside area. Eastman is a young woman whose hard luck life of drug and alcohol abuse gets worse after she mistakes Pickton for a possible friend.

Cinematic gorehounds may feel they’re getting insufficient onscreen blood for their attention. However, Wall’s corpse does get chopped up on screen. Would Ling consider having viewers see her character’s severed head on screen a career highlight? .

But Ferrin seems more fixated on the story’s gore and sleaze rather than cluing in viewers unfamiliar with the Pickton case. Until the cops present a chart of missing women, the viewer has no idea just how prolific Pickton had been as a literal ladykiller. Nor do other story elements raised in “Pig Killer” gel their due. What eventually became of the Pickton farm and Pickton’s brother? What eventually happened to Wendy’s family?

But it is clear that fundamentalist Christianity plays a hugely negative role in the film. Wendy’s drug abuse problems are tied in part to her religious fundamentalist stepmother regularly ragging on her for her “sinful” lifestyle. Pickton thinks that murdering these women instantly cleans them of sin.

Where does Pickton’s incestuous relationship with his mother fit into his homicidal motivations? What the viewer sees of their attempts at sex seems more like a power situation where the mother’s control is so absolute, the desire to violently retaliate never seems to cross the pig farmer’s mind.

At least Ferrin works in some successful bits of dark humor. One involves a pistol with a dildo attached to its barrel, which is not intended for kinky sex. The other is the husband of Pickton’s attorney enjoying a gift basket of unknown meat products from the Pickton farm.

But “Pig Killer” more frequently undercuts itself with eyebrow-raising mistakes. Shouldn’t a chest wound cause its victim to bleed to death once the cause of the wound is removed from the injury area? Or given the crucial nature and extended length of the post-credits scene, how does Ferrin justify not moving that key scene to a place in the film before the credits roll? Or at least why isn’t that sequence broken up throughout the credits?

“Pig Killer” might appeal to fans of sleazoid cinema who just want to see bloody violence and depraved sex. But for viewers asking for something emotionally meatier from their cinema (yes including the ones willing to dive headfirst into filmed sleaze), Ferrin’s film will leave such viewers hungrier than Pickton’s favorite hog Balthazar.

(“A Zombie Movie,” “A Life On The Farm,” and “Pig Killer” are still available to stream virtually until December 18, 2022. To obtain more information about these films and to order screening access, go to www.ahith.com .)