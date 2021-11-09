Reviews–”Ascension,” 3rd i Film Festival

by on

"Ascension"

Jessica Kingdon’s Tribeca Film Festival award-winning documentary, “Ascension” takes its title from a 1912 poem of the same name written by Zheng Ze. The relevant verse that Kingdon quotes from her grandfather’s poem at the beginning of her film goes as follows:

“Hand on my sword, I ascend the tower.

I gaze afar, hoping to relieve my worries.

The tower is too high to climb;

Instead, my troubles only grow.”

1912, the year Zheng Ze’s poem was written, also happens to be the year China’s Qing imperial dynasty dissolved in the wake of the Xinhai Revolution. The successor government would become known as the Republic of China.

Kingdon’s film, like the poem, is also born of times of extreme change. However, what’s being replaced is not a government but a way of life. “Ascension” observes the effects on the modern day Chinese at various class levels of embracing the capitalist system. Rather than follow two or three particular individuals, Kingdon’s film goes for a general survey of attitudes and images to convey the flavor of life in the economic powerhouse seen as the United States’ new rival.

One disconcerting realization is that old-style boosters of capitalism would find much to like in Chinese attitudes. This poster slogan expresses a Protestant-like sentiment: “Work hard. All wishes come true.” Another slogan, “Sense of worth, Chinese dream” would have a parallel in America with upbeat slogans equating employment with patriotism.

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with boosting popular spirit, there is something disconcerting about seeing how well naivete becomes an essential tool to convince Chinese people to buy-in to capitalism. Prospective factory workers are offered food, air-conditioning, and work that’s supposedly easier than back-breaking labor in intense heat. Yet what the bright, peppy come-ons don’t mention are the small caveats to such work. Age discrimination (anybody over 38) and height discrimination (anybody over 5’9”) are used to exclude certain workers. People do get paid by the hour, but it’s up to the manager to declare what hours will be compensated and for how much. On-the-job injuries have a strong “you’re on your own” flavor when it comes to treatment.

But if the Chinese working classes get to do a remake of 19th century robber baron capitalism, the hype swallowed by the Chinese middle class feels more surreal. Fashionable influencers continually try to hustle their followers into buying the stuff they’re peddling and praising. A motivational speaker hypes her students to believe they can make millions of yuan within an incredibly unrealistic handful of years.

Unsurprisingly, it’s China’s elites who’ve comfortably embraced the cream of capitalism. A school for training Western-style butlers who can maintain their composure in the face of their employer’s most humiliating behavior would have made Mao Tse-Tung rise from his grave to foment a new Chinese revolution. As far as China’s 1% is concerned, more people making a good living is the answer to reducing economic inequality.

The only mention of the US seen in “Ascension” are in products being put together for the American market. American nativists might feel offended to see Kingdon’s Chinese treat the US as an afterthought. But if the conversation among some rich elites is correct, their country’s poor are more concerned with survival than such abstract political issues as human rights.

Images of piles of metal skeletons or the mass manufacturing of water bottles may create the impression of the Chinese economic engine roaring at full speed. And yet, seeing the hundreds of people relaxing at Chengdu Water Park drives home that not everybody will be able to enjoy an elite standard of living no matter how hard they work. The economic inequality income gap might be lessened with enough sharing of the fruits of the country’s productivity. But when a major Chinese manufacturer such as Foxconn treats $32/day as a fair wage for a day’s work, it feels clear the closest China’s working masses will come to material prosperity will be in their dreams.

***

P.S. Vinothraj’s “Pebbles” may initially seem to be a simple road movie. But what makes this debut film the 2021 Rotterdam Film Festival’s Tiger Award winner is that it incorporates far bigger social and emotional issues behind its simple images.

Ganapathy drags his son Velu on a journey to another village to find the boy’s mother Shanthi. But as the viewer slowly learns, there’s no moral high ground to Ganapathy’s quest. The man is a short-tempered drunkard who often hits his son for petty reasons. There’s no real reason for him to have Velu accompany him except for satisfying his vanity regarding which parent the boy prefers. Disrupting the boy’s life by taking him out from school and going for long walks on an incredibly scorching day is the essence of selfishness.

Velu unsurprisingly turns out to be “Pebbles”’ moral center. His general silence makes him tolerable to Ganapathy. Yet the boy’s quietness is also a survival tool, as the father’s the sort of toxic male who takes talking back as justification for striking his son. But if Velu says very little, he’s able to find small joys in his abusive situation. An inflated balloon bouncing in the wake of a bus’ movement or a small green plastic dinosaur provide color and life in “Pebbles”’ dried-out landscape.

The arid and mountainous parts of the southeast Indian state of Tamil Nadu becomes a character in the film. Vinothraj captures the pettiness of Ganapathy’s journey via an aerial shot high enough to visually render him a small moving dot on the screen. The predominant silence of the land gets broken only by the faint thap of Ganapathy’s bare feet hitting the ground.

“Pebbles” should not be mistaken for an Indian neorealist film. Vinothraj occasionally plays around with time and perception. A fight that Ganapathy sparks on a bus is perceived by a mother with a sleeping infant as a silent event where the specific words matter less than the effect of the accumulated scuffling and shouting on her child’s rest. Velu’s slow motion run away from his father captures his dreamlike terror of his father’s punishment for the boy’s defiantly tearing up the money borrowed by the older man.

These breaks from semi-documentary depiction help prepare the viewer to be attentive to the film’s deeper theme of the corpse-like weight of allegiance to tradition. A teacher who’s obviously capable of driving a motorbike yields the driver’s seat to her husband before they reach his conservative village. Shanthi’s marriage to Ganapathy has taken a physical and emotional toll on her, but maintaining family ties are considered more important.

But it’s the final protracted sequence of “Pebbles” that brilliantly ties together the film’s themes of societal sexism and the impossibly heavy burden of following tradition. It shows in silent metaphor the ultimate result of leaving tradition undisturbed in materially changed circumstances.

***

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Luis Sinco has a gift for finding visual beauty in terrible situations. Whether it’s a tent encampment of the homeless ignored by a family visiting Echo Park or a cop framed via a bullet hole shot through a flag, the photographer is not aestheticizing terrible situations. The aim of his strikingly beautiful images is to persuade the viewer to linger and see the full picture.

“Turbulence,” director Mahesh Pailoor’s brief portrait of the photographer, takes its name from the word Sinco uses to describe the tumultuous events of the year 2020. There are some parallels with the notorious year of 1968 and its society-shaking events such as the assassination of MLK. Yet as Sinco’s camera captures the previous year’s Black Lives Matter protests or California wildfires, a viewer can’t help feeling 2020 was worse given its stripping away of mass naivete regarding the injustices that have unfortunately become part of American society.

Viewers should take up Sinco’s aesthetic challenge and see his images of a world they’ve mentally ignored.

***

Lawrence Valin’s engrossing crime short “The Loyal Man” delivers a familiar genre tale in a fresh dramatic setting. The genre part is the old tale of the criminal who rediscovers his humanity. The fresh part comes from where the story takes place: the Tamil underworld of Paris, France.

The average viewer’s mind will be blown by this revelation. An occasional sign in French can be seen in the film. Yet absent from the screen are such familiar tourist sights as the Eiffel Tower or the Arc de Triomphe. No white people will be found in the film’s running time, which isn’t a deal breaker.

Aathi (Valin) works as an enforcer for the undocumented immigrant smuggling operation run by Sir. When a hitch occurs in sending the undocumented Minnale through Sir’s pipeline, she’s forced to temporarily stay with Aathi and the other workers at Sir’s grocery store. As time passes, Aathi’s icy indifference towards Minnale slowly thaws. But will that thawing suffice for him to challenge Sir?

The spatial and cultural disorientation that makes Valin’s film so effective begins with the extended aerial shot that opens the film. It follows a car driving at night along a back industrial road that might be found in more developed parts of the world. The poem heard on the soundtrack seems to reference the price of freedom.

It’s obvious Aathi is the titular character. But what would make him challenge his loyalty to Sir? The older boss treats Aathi as his son, demonstrated by a gentle stroking of the enforcer’s hair. Yet raising someone to become an emotionally customized tool isn’t exactly the same as nurturing a family relationship.

Indeed, the viewer realizes later that Sir is first and foremost a businessman for whom everything can become a tool for making money. Selling to organ harvesters the corpses of undocumented immigrants who’ve died in transit becomes for Sir a new business opportunity. Whatever joy Minnale brings to Sir’s grocery workers becomes less important to him than her earning back the money he spent to transport her to France.

Valin lightens the grim mood of the story with the Diwali sequence. The viewer’s eyes pop at everything from the beautiful meal served for the occasion to the sheer joy of seeing the celebratory lights sparkle against Paris’ overcast night sky.

It’s in the climax that the poem heard at “The Loyal Man”’s beginning becomes clear. But the film’s open ending makes no predictions about Aathi’s and Minnale’s fates.

***

One of this year’s offerings at Third i turns out to be an incredibly rousing reminder of why independent reporting matters. This documentary directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh well deserves its accolades as a World Cinema–Documentary Audience Award winner at the recent Sundance Film Festival and as a recipient of an SFFILM Golden Gate Award.

The film in question is “Writing With Fire.” Its subjects work for the independent media outlet known as Khabar Lahariya (“Waves Of News”). Founded in 2002, it began as an all-woman run newspaper operating out of the Northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. More interestingly, the newspaper personnel are all Dalit women. Thanks to India’s caste system and societal sexism, Dalit women are considered the lowest of the low. Unsurprisingly, more than a few men expected Khabar Lahariya to crash and burn. Instead, it has thrived.

Thomas and Ghosh’s film, made over multiple years, follows the women of Khabar Lahariya at a moment of organizational transition. Starting in 2016, the newspaper staff plan to expand their organization’s public reach by entering the digital realm. What happens during this transition to a new communications medium is told through the experiences of three Khabar Lahariya reporters.

The journalists who become “Writing With Fire”’s subjects are: chief reporter Meera Devi, talented up-and-comer Suneeta Prajapati, and underperforming reporter Shyamkali Devi. They balance their efforts to make video reports via smartphones against personal real world challenges. The married Meera tries to strike a work-home balance. Independent-minded Suneeta wants to stay single and independent as she pursues her journalism career. But her father and other family members face social pressure to have her marry and stop working. Shyamkali’s illiteracy makes it difficult for her to master the smartphone’s uploading and sending video functions.

Despite the length of time Khabar Lahariya has been around, its reporters aren’t automatically taken seriously by others. Some potential interviewees don’t think Suneeta’s a real reporter because she doesn’t have fancy transportation or isn’t willing to take bribes to ensure good coverage. Shyamkali gets mansplained on interviewing government officials by other male reporters. They feel her to-the-point direct questioning is less effective than softballing and ass-kissing said officials.

Fortunately, Khabar Lahariya’s work does bring about some needed changes in Uttar Pradesh. The journalists’ reports on one place’s lack of medical facilities or another place’s lack of decent roads do lead to remediation of these problems. The reach of their piece on illegal mining gets amplified thanks to mainstream outlets picking up the piece.

However, the rise of Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist BJP party does pose some unique challenges for these Dalit reporters. An up-and-coming Hindu Youth Brigade leader named Satyam sees Facebook and What’sApp mentions as great recruitment tools for the BJP. Could Khabar Lahariya’s initial venture into election coverage provide free publicity for a politically unsavory group? A piece noting that talking about religion distracts from some real practical problems in Uttar Pradesh draws sexist insults and threats in the Khabar Lahariya YouTube comments section. By comparison, female journalist Gauri Lankesh wound up being murdered for writing pieces criticizing Hindu nationalism.

Lankesh’s murder embodies the new challenges of reporting in a country which has now become one of the most dangerous places in the world to practice journalism. Things have gotten far more serious than the days when Suneeta got a visit from an illegal mine owner who “suggested” she drop her coverage of illegal mining.

But as “Writing With Fire” ultimately shows, the women of Khabar Lahariya have no intention of stopping their work even with the BJP’s rise. Reporting is still an important way to help change the world…even if the world has currently gone backwards.

(“Ascension” opens November 12 at the Roxie Theatre (3117-16th Street, SF).

“Turbulence” screens as part of the “Coast To Coast: From Mumbai To The Mission” shorts program. Along with “The Loyal Man,” “Pebbles,” and “Writing With Fire,” they will be available for online streaming as part of the Third I Film Festival from November 12, 2021 – November 16, 2021.

For tickets and further information about the Third i Film Festival, go here.)