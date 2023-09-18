Ramanbhai Patel, Champion of Supportive Housing, Dies Peacefully

by on

He Always Believed in SRO Hotels

Ramanbhai Patel, who pushed the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC) to start leasing supportive housing SROs and who was honored in India for his charitable work, died Saturday night. Patel’s willingness to lease hotels to nonprofit groups paved the way for other owners to follow his lead; thousands of unhoused San Franciscans got homes because of his commitment.

A Spiritual Giant

Prior to his retirement over a decade ago, Ramanbhai used to regularly come by my office to talk about things. He did most of the talking. He spoke of how he tried to live his life via deep spiritual values. He saw making money as an SRO owner as a means to support educational and religious projects in India. He did both in abundance.

I used to tell him that he should have become a minister, as his talks to me resembled sermons.

Ramanbhai never drove a car. He rode his bike from his then-home in the Richmond District to visit his Sixth Street hotels. He made this trip before daylight, so he had the road largely to himself. I always saw him early in the morning.

Ramanbhai and his partner in the Seneca Hotel, the late Dr. Mahendra Dave, spent much of 1998 trying to convince me to have THC lease the property. The combination of their pressure and the unwillingness of other nonprofits to enter the leasing business finally led THC to agree. We leased the Seneca starting May 1999. We went on to lease a hotel for seniors at 1011 Howard which we renamed the Raman in honor of Ramanbhai. We went on to lease hotels his family owned at the Hartland, Drake, Baldwin, Abigail, and the Garland.

At the Hartland Ramanbhai agreed to convert a vacant beauty salon space into a tenants’ lobby. He shared my belief that SRO hotels need lobbies and was willing to forego rental income from the commercial space. The project converting the space to a lobby ended up being opposed by Mayor Brown’s top staff. When the staffer and I met with Brown to discuss it the mayor pounded the table and insisted “The Tenants Need a Lobby!” We got it.

Ramanbhai had a rule for buying buildings that echoed my own view: he only bought corner buildings. I like corners because more tenants get views. Rooms with views also make SRO rooms feel bigger. The Baldwin and Drake, bought by Ramanbhai’s son Dipak, are the only exceptions to his corner hotel rule.

Concern for the Poor

Leasing hotels for supportive housing is a profit-making venture. But if this strategy maximized SRO profits for owners, we would see non-Indian immigrants joining the process. We rarely do. And that’s because Ramanbhai and others want to make money and help the poor—the latter goal was never ignored.

Ramanbhai never sought or needed public credit. I have always thanked him for what he has done for San Francisco. THC did a video for our 40th Anniversary in 2020 and Ramanbhai is included. You can see the video here.

Ramanbhai Patel’s son Dipak has carried on his father’s legacy. The family represents what is best about San Francisco. Like many immigrants Ramanbhai Patel came to the city with nothing. He used savings to join with family members in purchasing SRO hotels for which there was virtually no market. For all of his success he never forgot where he came from.

Funeral arrangements are pending.