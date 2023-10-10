Public Schools Could Use Some Wins

by on

San Francisco’s Troubled Schools

The lack of wins in solving the big problems of San Francisco public schools are starting to outweigh hope and faith. Superintendent Matt Wayne’s been speaking about better goals and guardrails and has been using new consultants for months now and results have been thin. Sure many things are working and things could be worse. Yet a likely teacher and janitor strike may happen soon, so things may get even more negative for the Superintendent and the School Board.

We’ve been hearing the calls for change and accountability and returning trust. We’ve seen the goals and guardrails and visions and values. We’ve seen some district leadership personnel changes. Where are the wins?

Many of the district problems have been in the news again and again. Incredibly wrenching payroll mistakes, district administration bloat, deficits and not enough money for teachers and school sites, understaffing, chronic absenteeism, test scores not improving, and so many more topics were inherited from the prior Superintendent. We have yet to feel confident in any topic getting better.

Further, Superintendent Wayne’s own efforts have not worked well. Millions for new consultants on the teacher payroll software have not led to stability. The $500,000 consultant contract to look at all high schools is a 5 page salad of words. Now the months of teacher contract negotiations have brought the union to the brink of a strike.

Voters in five months will likely consider two big items related to public schools. Five Supervisors will be putting on the ballot a referendum on 8th grade algebra and one poll says the public shows voters clearly want those classes back. The Facilities Department is working toward a $900 million to $1.2 billion facilities bond to fix school facilities and boilers.

Time marches on and our students grow up quickly.

I’ve compared the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) to our Giants professional baseball team previously as we love them both dearly. For both, winning is a great deodorant that can cover other flaws. But when there aren’t many wins, the finger pointing can bring changes in leadership.

School Board President Kevine Boggess and other Board of Education Commissioners have criticized (and praised) the Superintendent at several School Board meetings. Have the critiques helped steer the District in a better direction? The public can weigh in on four incumbent Board of Education Commissioners in November 2024, should they run again. Those four Commissioners are Board President Boggess, Matt Alexander, Jenny Lam, and Mark Sanchez.

There is still time to get some wins. Perhaps some wins are close to becoming evident from current efforts. One can continue to hope.

Here are other suggestions to help get into the win column.

For sure the High School Task Force report should be tossed, as myself and others have recently opined. The goal was to examine all high schools after feedback from the diverse community. The rails fell off the train sometime after all that data was gathered. We only got a five page report to affect the direction of tens of thousands of high school students. This report is insufficiently detailed and hastily assembled.

A new task force is almost formed on eighth grade algebra towards a proposed district course of action in February. By that date mail-in ballots may already be in voter hands. The district can act today to tell the public that eighth grade algebra will be implemented next fall.

The district is also creating a task force to hear about ideas for District Resource Alignment, given the budget constraints. This task force should be run well from the jump.

There are current efforts to get community feedback on the proposed March 2024 facilities bond. The district can clearly demonstrate how the feedback leads to changes in the proposed bond language.

Teacher paychecks should be error free.

The teacher hiring process is way too slow, leading to good candidates giving up and going elsewhere. Human resources needs to have faster turnarounds.

The district can demonstrate good progress in getting closer to an approved teachers contract.

Let’s get our public schools some wins right now.