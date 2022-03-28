Preview Of Cinequest/Cinejoy 2022

by on

Cinejoy, for those not in the know, is the online version of San Jose’s Cinequest Film Festival. Devised as an answer to the problem of having a film festival in the midst of the shutdowns necessitated by COVID-19, the festival returns for its new season from April 1-17, 2022. Sporting 135 shorts, features, and pilots from 57 countries, Cinejoy will offer films which will do everything from inspire viewers to thoroughly chill them. Here’s a sampling of what to expect.

The sometimes comic thriller “18 ½” kicks off this year’s Cinejoy. Despite the title, director Dan Mirvish is not doing a twisted homage to a certain very famous Federico Fellini film. The title refers to something more notorious: the 18 ½ minute gap on a tape which could prove President Richard Nixon’s complicity in the Watergate break-in. Supposedly, whatever was on that tape was “accidentally” erased. But a lowly White House Stenographer named Connie inadvertently discovers she might have heard the supposedly destroyed info…

In Marcos Cabota’s documentary “Sonic Fantasy,” viewers will be introduced to recording engineer Bruce Swedien. The average person will probably not have heard of Swedien. But in the early 1980s, the engineer worked with rock star Michael Jackson on a special project that would change the face of popular music forever. The Cinejoy synopsis of the film doesn’t name that project, but as the documentary shows, once viewers learn of Swedien’s contribution, they’ll never look at that project the same way again.

One of the highlights of Slamdance 2022 was Christina Kallas’ ensemble drama/comedy “Paris Is In Harlem.” Centered around the actual New York City club known as Paris Blues, Kallas’ film follows a group of New Yorkers ranging from an Indian-American professor whose job is in danger to a jazz-obsessed Uber driver to a teenage drum prodigy. Lurking in the background is New York City’s notorious “no dancing” law and the historic day covered by the film.

Trevor Peckham’s “Discontinued” concerns a different sort of historic event. It’s a television broadcast which reveals that human reality is actually an elaborate computer simulation created by an advanced civilization…and that the simulation that created this reality will be shut down in one week. While the rest of humanity is seriously losing it, anxious millennial Sarah wants to stick around.

The documentary “Tell Me A Memory” came about as a result of filmmaker Jon Bryant Crawford’s residency at Memphis’ Crosstown Arts institute. He filmed members of Memphis’ LGBTQ community willing to talk about their lives.

Another documentary, “Enduring Democracy: The Monterey Petition” concerns a different sort of rediscovered history. It’s a 1938 film found in a dusty file cabinet in Monterey, California. On the film is a record of a vibrant and alive Japanese-American community before World War II internment changed everything. Remarkably, included with the film are a bunch of signed petitions asking for the restoration of civil rights to these imprisoned American citizens.

J.W. Andrew’s modern screwball comedy “The Dinner Parting” offers a recipe for social disaster. Start with Susan and Henry, two hosts for a dinner party. Add in a lie about the recent death of their father. Spice things up with narcissistic Henry’s efforts to turn the party into a disaster. Add in surprise guests as well as a deliberately disagreeable guest brought in by Henry. Then sit back and watch Susan’s increasingly desperate efforts to keep things together.

By contrast, Hanadi Elyan’s drama “Salma’s Home” has an actual death in the family. That happens to be Bakri, the ex-husband of divorced struggling baker Salma. The last headache Bakri left for Salma is the inheritance he left for Lamia aka Bakri’s widow. It’s his share of Salma’s home, which means Salma has a new housemate whether she likes it or not. Then the house gets more crowded when Salma’s daughter Farah needs a long-term refuge from her troubled marriage. How can these women find a way to live together and take control of their lives?

Tracey Strnad’s drama “Labour Day” focuses on Harper, a master’s student who wants to have the abortion of her unplanned pregnancy on the down low. The plan calls for going to a seaside resort town to have the abortion. But when Harper’s boyfriend decides golfing with the guys is more important than providing her with moral support, she’s forced to rely on the cottage owner’s son for both transportation needs and even a way to break out of her past.

Polish science fiction drama “The Day I Found A Girl In The Trash” is set in a 2028 Poland built on the backs of a slave economy. In director Michal Krzywicki’s imagined near future, felony prisoners are subjected to a process that erases their memories so they can be programmed to perform repetitive mind-numbing tasks. A former social activist intends to make a public statement against this inhuman system. Key to his project is a discarded female slave found by the activist.

“Futra Days,” from director Ryan David, uses the science fictional device of time travel on a more personal level. Sean Graves decides to spy on his future self to help determine if he should pursue a new love interest. But that question soon takes second place to Sean’s curiosity about how he got from who he is now emotionally to that of his future self. And Future Sean winds up having to clean up the emotional messes left by his past self.

In the Polish dark comedy “Alpha Male,” personal coaching leads to a nightmarish upheaval of a person’s life. Piotr accidentally signs up for a self-development course which results in his seeing faults in his supposedly healthy relationship with his girlfriend. In the nightmarish world created by directors Katarzyna and Igor Priwieziencew, rational people look like nuts while fact-twisting people appear to be authorities.

Another topsy-turvy world is traversed by UN war crimes investigator David Locke in the thriller “Here Be Dragons.” Alastair Newton Brown’s tale follows Locke on a privately funded mission to Belgrade to hunt and capture the supposedly dead Ivan Novak. If Novak is alive, then Locke looks forward to bringing this notorious paramilitary commander to justice. But questions soon arise about the morality of Locke’s mission and his sponsor’s intentions.

The jungles of Central Vietnam is the setting for the documentary “A Crack In The Mountain.” Here one can find Hang Son Doong, the largest and most beautiful cave passage in the world. Developers may threaten this natural landscape’s future, but there are those who feel the cave’s delicate ecosystem is worth protecting.

Michelle Ehlen directs and stars in the drama “Maybe Someday.” Jay (Ehlen) had plans for a fresh start after completing her divorce of her wife. But a stay with the high school best friend she had a torch for and her encounters with a gay man who’s given up on love triggers Jay’s memories as well as her feelings of depression.

How far would you go to impress potential in-laws? For secular free-spirited Alice, the heroine of Genevieve Adams’ romantic comedy “Simchas and Sorrows,” it’s beginning converting to Judaism to be accepted by her beloved Levi’s more conservative Jewish family. Trying to be a believer after spending a lifetime questioning everything and breaking the rules is hard enough. But what happens when it turns out the “more faithful” potential in-laws aren’t as devout as they claim?

Who knew surviving going over a waterfall in a barrel would change a dysfunctional family? That’s precisely what happens to the Parker family in Katie Boland’s drama “We’re All In This Together.” A viral video of the miraculous stunt forces the emotionally complicated family members to start acting like a real family.

Clinton J. Cornwell’s romantic drama “12 Months” may follow millennials Ellie and Clark as they negotiate their new relationship. But the difference here is that the relationship’s many moments large and small are shot in the form of monthly real-time vignettes. This means awkward developments in the relationship’s course share space with thorny issues such as sexism and racism.

The music genre known as hyphy developed in Oakland at a time when it was one of the most violent cities in the nation. Hyphy offered an alternative to street violence by encouraging its listeners to “Go Dumb.” Laurence Madrigal’s documentary “We Were Hyphy” introduces viewers to such hyphy artists as Keak da Sneak and Mistah FAB as well as the dances and fashions spawned by their music. And lest the viewer think hyphy is just a ‘90s phenomenon, the film also shows how such present-day artists as Kamiyah and G-Eazy were deeply influenced by hyphy.

Cinejoy closes things out with a drama executive produced by Spike Lee, Riz Ahmed, and Spike Jonze. Dina Amer’s “You Resemble Me” concerns the trauma that results after two sisters living on Paris’ outskirts get torn apart. Hasna, the older of the two sisters, subsequently struggles to find her identity…and how she chooses to do so will shock the world.

As mentioned above, this is merely a taste of what viewers can expect to find at this year’s Cinequest/Cinejoy. Come dive into the program and see what else is available.

(To obtain further information about the Cinejoy program and to order advance tickets, viewers need to sign up for free at www.creatics.org/cinejoy/ .)