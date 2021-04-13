San Francisco’s Mid-Market Lays Groundwork for Revival

by on

1028 Market Street

New Housing, Retail Will Energize Post-Pandemic San Francisco

From one perspective, San Francisco’s Mid-Market has faced tough times during the pandemic. It has little foot traffic. Cafes, restaurants and once busy retail businesses have closed. There is the sense of abandonment often associated with the city’s downtown.

But the past year has laid the groundwork for Mid-Market’s resurgence. The new construction on Market Street between 8th and Mason Streets is striking. Nearly everything approved for the area is now finished or near-completion—and I foresee a huge improvement once the pandemic ends.

The New Trinity Plaza

I suggest taking a walking tour of Mid-Market that starts on the south side of Market Street at 8th. The site of the new and vastly improved Trinity Plaza.

Angelo Sangiacomo’s vision for the new Trinity Plaza included four buildings, open and retail space connecting Market and Mission, and a large commercial tenant that became Whole Foods. The nearly completed last building (occupancy is slated to begin July 5) is the most striking. Its 502 apartments include 88 one bedrooms, 402 two bedrooms and 12 two bedrooms with a den. Combined with 42,500 square feet of new retail space, the new building has already dramatically improved the long deadly boring corner at 8th and Market.

I spent years representing Trinity Plaza tenants before striking the December 2004 deal with Sangiacomo to help make this project happen. It has exceeded my, and likely everyone else’s, greatest expectations. Sangiacomo’s positive vision for the future of long beleaguered Mid-Market was greeted with skepticism, but he never wavered in his belief. His vision has been more than vindicated.

50 Jones

The next stop on the tour is 50 Jones. That’s the Shorenstein project built on the parking lot that was the former site of the historic Paramount Theater. 50 Jones had the misfortune of opening last May, just after the pandemic brought the city to a halt. It has a Market Street frontage and has garnered raves for its unit design and common spaces (my organization plans to move its housing office into a ground floor space as our current space at 468 Turk is being demolished for housing).

I have been a big fan of 50 Jones since it was proposed in 2014. It brought housing to an area that needed it and replaced a parking lot long occupied by drug dealers. 50 Jones’ Market Street café is not yet open but once the pandemic ends the building and the retail should get filled.

1028 Market

The former site of Hollywood Billiards and The Hall (photo above) will open in December. Developed by the Olympic Residential Group, its 193 units range from 375 square feet to 1,200 square feet. It offers striking views of Market Street and should be a big hit with tenants.

Like 50 Jones, 1028 Market occupies a long dead space in the Tenderloin/Mid-Market. The closed storefronts on both sides invited the drug trafficking that has hurt Mid-Market retail. 1028 Market will have a café as well, helping to meet the demand once met by the pandemic-caused loss of Equator Coffee under the Warfield Building. Like the other projects, 1028 Market’s distinctive design adds to Mid-Market’s luster.

950-974 Market

Passing 1028 Market soon leads to Joy Ou’s two thirteen story projects, one a hotel and the other condos (the developer’s official name is L37 partners). Thanks to a deal with Ou (“Tenderloin Wins Historic Jobs, Housing Victory,” October 27, 2016), Tenderloin residents will get training to work in the hotel and residents will be eligible for a step-up housing development at 180 Jones that TNDC is scheduled to break ground on this fall.

The 950 Market condo project may be one of the city’s most distinctive new projects. It is a tribute to Joy Ou’s tenacity in insisting on her design vision, not the Planning Department’s. Planning wanted a building that “matched” the historic buildings along Turk; Ou wanted a building that would stand out on its own.

Ultimately, Planning and Ou agreed the Commission should decide. It voted 6-1 for Ou’s design. It has proved a big win not just for Ou’s team but for Market Street and San Francisco.

IKEA Coming to 945 Market

Across from Ou’s project is the next IKEA.The site has a long and sad history.

On July 10, 2010 I wrote “San Francisco Takes Giant Leap Forward on Mid-Market Revival.” I based this on the Planning Commission’s approval of construction of a 250,000 square foot retail project then known as City Place at 935-965 Market.

But the new building was never occupied. The original developer lost the building following the 2008-9 financial collapse. It was then sold at auction to a Texas-based shopping mall developer who was confident he could attract retail tenants. He never did. Now Ikea has bought the long vacant new building and is moving quickly to get it opened. Ikea’s opening means that both sides of the long block of Market between Taylor and Mason will be radically transformed by this time next year. This will occur not only because of IKEA’s customer base but also from the planned entertainment uses on the upper floors.

10 Years of Progress

Mid-Market is on track to finally realize Mayor Lee’s ambitious revitalization plans. I wish he were alive to see it.

Mid-Market was on a sharp decline from the early 1960’s through 2011. That’s fifty years. I describe in my book on the Tenderloin that Mid-Market’s decline actually began in the late 1930’s; the huge influx of people coming to the city during World War II temporaily turned its fortunes around.

Mid-Market never recovered from losing its role as the Bay Area hub for first run movies. And mayors prior to Ed Lee did not risk pushing revitalization plans out of concern they would fail.

But Lee used Twitter’s relocation to 9th and Market to make a big bet on the neighborhood’s future. And it’s now clear that bet paid off. Lee’s strategy brought more investment into Mid-Market in the past decade than in the prior fifty years.

Contrary to what some believe, this investment occurred without residential displacement. When tenants living in a commercial building at 1049 faced an Ellis Act eviction, the Tenderloin Housing Clinic got full backing from Mayor Lee and then Mayor Breed. No tenants were displaced and their homes are becoming part of a nonprofit condominium owned by THC; city money made it possible.

To be clear, Mid-Market was not immune from the pandemic’s downsides. The economic downturn reduced funding for the comprehensive Better Markets Street plan. It also killed a lot of Mid-Market retail; the new buildings are working hard to attract new tenants to make up for the loss of former Mid-Market favorites like Equator Coffee.

But by the start of 2022, Mid-Market will be home to nearly 1000 new residents. They will provide the positive foot traffic retail businesses need and will improve street safety.

New housing has always been the key to Mid-Market’s revival. I look forward to watching the process play out.