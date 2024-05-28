Organize. Advocate. Win

PIRG’s Building Student Power When we say civic engagement means engaging young people year-round beyond elections, we mean it. This year, PIRG clubs and chapters across the country worked to make sure student voices were heard on more than a dozen issue areas ranging from conserving critical habitats for future generations to making voting more accessible to students and protecting students from textbook publishing industry abuses. Our power is in the people, so we put a premium on local organizing driven by PIRG student leaders. In total, more than 45,000 students across the country called on elected officials and policymakers to act through peer-to-peer boots-on-the-ground campaign work. PIRG’s community-based student organizations took these student petitions and testimonials and met with state and municipal decision makers to call for local solutions to local problems like expanding marine protected areas to protect wildlife in Oregon and moving a local polling location to the central Student Union at Florida State University. We leveraged the strength of our national network to represent student voices in key Biden Administration decisions around Right To Repair and textbooks affordability. Our team also built bipartisan support in Congress for issues like eliminating food waste and plastic pollution. Read on for some of our highlights from this year’s legislative agenda. Protecting Our Environment Our team advocated for policies that will ensure that future generations will have clean air, clean water, open spaces, and a thriving and biodiverse planet. More Nature Our network elevated student voices on numerous federal policies to protect old growth trees, create national monuments, and expand marine protected areas. We’re especially proud of our contribution to the successful campaign to reinstate roadless protections for the Tongass National Forest. At the state level, Georgia students met with elected officials about protecting the Okefenokee Swamp, and in California our proposal to expand marine protected areas is being considered by the Fish and Wildlife Commission. In Oregon, students advocated successfully to increase funding for Oregon’s Marine Reserves Program. Banning Single-Use Plastics Students in California met with more than two-thirds of the state legislature about policies to strengthen the state’s bag ban, ban PVC packaging, and ban plastic water bottles. Our Washington state team ran a robust campaign to expand recycling through the RE-WRAP Act. Nationally, students successfully built bipartisan support for the Plastic Pellet Free Waters Act which would ban the dumping of plastic pellets (also called nurdles) in our waterways. Protecting Wildlife In addition to our work to protect critical habitats, students advocated for policies that would directly protect wildlife. Student leaders met with more than 50 Congressional staff to build broad support for the bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would fund state and tribal efforts to protect important species. We also made major progress in our national campaign to save the bees by expanding native habitat and banning bee-killing pesticides. California students successfully passed a state bill to restrict a pesticide dangerous to bees, and New Jersey students met with nine cities about how to improve bee conservation policies. READ: Expanding marine protected areas in the San Diego Tribune Getting Ready for Election 2024 Getting Ready for Election 2024 Our democracy works best when we all participate. We believe that the full participation of young people in the political process is essential to a truly representative, vibrant democracy. Despite record-breaking progress in recent elections, young people continue to be underrepresented in our democracy. College campuses are key to organize in order to shift the overall narrative. In states across the country, PIRG student leaders helped train their colleagues and engage local voting officials through statewide student voting summits. From Michigan to North Carolina, PIRG students recruited their peers to attend summits, helped organize logistics, and led training sessions on how to turn out the youth vote. Students also worked at the local level to make voting more accessible to their peers. At Florida State University PIRG leaders worked with the County Supervisor of Elections to move their polling location to the Student Union to make voting easier for the student body. Federally, students met in D.C. with the Department of Education to discuss how they can work together to better integrate voter engagement into higher education nationwide. READ: FSU News covers Florida PIRG and the new student union polling location Protecting Student Consumers Textbook Affordability According to the College Board, the average undergraduate student should budget between $1,200 and $1,300 for textbooks and supplies each year. That’s as much as 40% of tuition at a two-year community college and 13% at a four-year public institution. The rise of automatic textbook billing programs at colleges and universities is exacerbating this problem. PIRG students organized students from 76 institutions in 20 states to sign onto a letter to the Department of Education in support of their proposed policy to regulate these predatory programs. Our team continued to advocate in support of the Affordable College Textbook Act by meeting with Congressional staff about the benefits of free open textbooks. In addition, students in California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania advocated for bills that would make textbook costs more transparent and affordable. The Right To Repair Our Stuff Companies don’t make things like they used to, and that’s a big problem. Not long ago, most consumer goods and business products were easily repaired with parts that were widely available. But more and more, manufacturers have implemented various legal, digital and physical barriers that prevent consumers from doing their own repairs or using independent repair shops. The result is a massive amount of waste — in fact, electronic waste is now the fastest growing waste stream in the world. Continuing to extract, produce and consume electronics at this rate is not sustainable for the environment or consumers. CALPIRG Students hosted a press conference with a local repair shop to highlight the problem, and met with dozens of elected officials in support of the Right To Repair Act. The bill passed this year, making California the third state in the country to give consumers the right to repair their stuff. OSPIRG Students delivered letters of support from 40 small businesses to 65 legislators at their state lobby day. Oregon’s new law is the nation’s first right-to-repair bill that bans devices from blocking repair with software-pairing checks. Our national network made sure student voices were heard during the Federal Trade Commission’s public comment period on Right To Repair in February. At our Federal Lobby Day, students met with the FTC to share their experience on repair with the agency and met with more than 50 Congressional staff about numerous national repair laws that have been introduced. READ: More about OSPIRG’s landmark Right To Repair victory.