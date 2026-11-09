On Permitting, Delusional Democrats Must be Stopped.

Senator Whitehouse's Bad Deal

If Not, Environmentalists Will Need to Curb Their Enthusiasm for the Democrats’ Victory.

But everyone makes mistakes. Right now, these two senators are making a big one. Let’s just hope they aren’t joined by many of their Democratic colleagues in the Senate in supporting a terrible permitting bill.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA) was amended over the weekend. Although some of the details are still being analyzed, our allies who have looked at the amendments don’t see much that makes the bill better. It still improves electricity rules (the only thing the Democratic co-sponsors seem to care about) and guts many of our most important environmental laws.

And the delusional part. Even if you think that the good in the bill outweighs the bad (I sure don’t), relying on the good faith of Donald Trump to allow significant wind and solar development to go forward is truly nuts. The electricity provisions of the bill would have to be implemented by a president who just decided that the best person in the world to be his chief of staff is Stephen Miller. We didn’t need another indication of President Trump’s refusal to compromise. But we sure got one. I wouldn’t rely on Donald Trump and Stephen Miller to implement any of America’s laws in good faith. I think Senate Democrats shouldn’t do so either.

We also now have Trump’s explicit endorsement of the bill on Truth Social. Here’s why he supports the bill: “This Landmark Permitting Reform Legislation will codify our America First Energy Agenda, and ensure that we can build Pipelines, Mines, and Power Plants faster than ever before…” https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117583560661477967. When he says “Power Plants,” I’m pretty sure he doesn’t mean wind and solar.

We didn’t need another reminder of Donald Trump’s orientation, but now we know for sure that he supports BAAJA and we know exactly why. Maybe Senators Heinrich and Whitehouse think Trump is kidding. As Jake Barnes said in the last line of Ernest Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, “Isn’t it pretty to think so.” I just hope this doesn’t become the final line for BAAJA.

The tradition of senatorial deference to ranking members of relevant committees, such as Heinrich and Whitehouse, may have merit at times. This isn’t one of those times. Better to operate in the real world than join them in their delusions.

In any event, it seems clear to me that the good in the bill doesn’t outweigh the bad. Not even close.

That’s why actors who are not among the usual suspects have so strongly opposed the bill. The ACLU, generally not thought of as an environmental organization, has opposed the bill because it guts the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). NEPA was used to stop Alligator Alcatraz, the immigrant detention facility in Florida. Since these detention facilities are likely to need federal funding and since they may be built on federal land, a proposal to build a detention facility will often trigger a NEPA review. That’s great and it means that NEPA can sometimes be used to stop construction of a detention facility. At the very least, it provides opponents with an opportunity—critically important in a country committed to democratic participation—to comment on proposed construction of the facility.

Then there are the changes proposed for the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA). Native American Tribes have often been able to protect places that they deem to be sacred through their use of NHPA. Of course, New Mexico is one of the few states in which Native Americans are a substantial portion of the population. You’d think that might therefore be important to Senator Heinrich, but if you’d think that you’d be wrong.

The parade of horribles is a long one. I won’t go on here in any detail. You’ve read about it before. Dramatic changes would be made to many of our most important environmental statutes and limitations on public participation in decision making would be enshrined into law.

The first procedural vote in the Senate on BAAJA is expected to occur later today. Hard as it may be to believe, it is possible that many Senate Democrats, in the first significant decision they make since Democrats won in a landslide last week, will decide to align themselves with Donald Trump and Stephen Miller rather than with immigrants, Native Americans, and democratic participation.

If that’s what they do, I think we are in for a rough next two years.

As Pete Seeger and the Byrds told us, channeling Ecclesiastes, “To everything…there is a season.” This is the season for fighting. Not for compromise. And certainly not for surrender.

Of course, if the Senate goes the wrong way on all this, we still have a chance in the House.

But if we lose, I think environmentalists need to curb their enthusiasm.

Larry Shapiro is an independent philanthropic advisor. He works with Gina Kim and Kelsey Wirth at Freedom Watch Media, a communications not-for-profit devoted to protecting democracy. He was previously associate director of RFF, which he joined in 2000. At RFF, he played a leading role in preventing the construction of scores of coal-fired power plants

If you’d like to share thoughts about this post with him, feel free to email him at lshapiro@climbthathill.net. And please share and forward this post as widely as possible!