Oakland, Berkeley Election Results

Pro-Housing Candidates Appear to Win Big

In a race to change the direction of Berkeley housing policy, Terry Taplin appears to have defeated incumbent Cheryl Davila in D2. Mayor Arreguin also easily won re-election as did the other council incumbents.

In Oakland, Rebecca Kaplan appears to have won her hard fought race against the very well funded Derreck Johnson. Housing activist Carol Fife won in D3 and Treva Reid in D5.

My only wrong pick in Berkeley/Oakland was in D1, where Dan Kalb swamped Stephanie Walton. I got a call from Kalb after my story appeared where he expressed shock that I thought he could lose. I told him about a confidential poll I had heard that place him only a few points ahead. He replied he heard about the same poll and was told he had a “solid lead.” I looked into this conflict and discovered Kalb’s account of the poll was correct. As I said in my article, I have always supported Kalb for being strongly pro-housing and pro-tenant. I’m glad to have been wrong.