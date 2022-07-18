New Book on Legendary Struggle at LA’s Lincoln Place

by on

A Tenant Battle for the Ages

When a landlord drops the ‘E-word,’ from one day to the next, your whole life changes. You realize that any Johnny-come-lately landlord can uproot you and throw you out of your home and community.” Laura Burns, quoted in The Battle of Lincoln Place

Passed with bipartisan support in 1985, the Ellis Act was rarely used until it was hijacked by anti-rent control judges a decade later. Courts rewrote the Ellis Act it into a law the legislature never would have passed.

The first terrible Ellis court decision in 1997 involved Lincoln Place, an over 700-unit rental complex in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles. I still remember reading the Lincoln Place decision. Attorneys in my office were dumbfounded that a court could hold that LA’s anti-demolition law was not a “land use” law under the Ellis Act.

A demolition obviously involves “land use.” Lincoln Place opened the door for future court rulings turning the Ellis Act into an engine for tenant displacement.

I worked with then-State Senator John Burton to pass an amendment to the Ellis Act that effectively overturned the Lincoln Place holding. But the battle to stop tenant displacement at Lincoln Place continued until 2010. Thanks to Dennis Hathaway, the historic 1987-2010 struggle—-likely the longest tenant battle against evictions in California history—is told in a fascinating page turner of a book, The Battle of Lincoln Place.

Building Tenant Power

It’s hard to believe that residents of a 795 unit rental complex could face demolition and displacement from their homes. Most lengthy eviction fights involve much smaller properties. For example, I tell the story in Generation Priced Out of the fourteen year struggle to stop an Ellis eviction in San Francisco’s SOMA neighborhood; the building was four units. Epic eviction fights like at San Francisco’s International Hotel involved a single building. That the law could allow a discretionary 795 unit/demolition and eviction is shocking—but that’s the power of the real estate industry in “progressive” California.

Lincoln Place was blessed with strong tenant leadership. Nearly all were women: Sheila Bernard, Jan Book, Laura Burns were among them. Amanda Seward and Elena Popp provided critical legal services. All contributed everything they had for years to stop the outrage planned for Lincoln Place.

Hathaway shows how the only way tenants can fight back against threats from powerful landlord interests is by building their power. Fortunately, Lincoln Place had the type of activists that all resistance movements need.

Hathaway’s book reads like a gripping novel. It’s a two decade long story with so many unexpected twists and turns that if it weren’t based on actual events its credibility would be doubted.

The Battle for Lincoln Place is also a story of the battle for the soul of Los Angeles. A rapidly changing city faced major decisions on its future. Lincoln Place became a centerpiece of these struggles.

Hathaway shows the political forces working to help the tenants and those opposed. If you ever doubted the importance of electing pro-tenant local council members, Lincoln Place proves the point.

We need more books on tenant struggles. Too many tenants across the United States feel powerless. They need to see the power of resistance. Hathaway has memorialized a struggle that deserves to be recognized as legendary. To all those who fought to save Lincoln Place, your struggle has now been chronicled in history.