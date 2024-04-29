New Book Explores Beatles Famous 2-Sided Single

by on

A Musical Bridge to the Future

Beatles fans in 1967 likely remember when they first heard the two-sided single: Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever. I didn’t put myself in the Beatles-fan category but regularly heard those songs. I even bought upon release the other two-sided Beatles single of 1967, All You Need is Love and Baby You’re a Rich Man.

Jonathan Cott is not simply a Beatles fan. He is among the world’s leading experts on all things Beatles. His new book, perfectly titled “Let Me Take You Down,” puts Penny Lane and Strawberry Fields Forever in their broader context. If there is anything you ever wondered about either song Cott likely answers it in his 150-page book.

“The Best Record We Ever Made”

That’s how George Martin, known as “the fifth Beatle” for producing many of the group’s original albums, described Penny Lane/Strawberry Fields Forever. The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik says the record “was the single most significant work of art produced in the 1960’s.”

Really?

I was astounded to read both comments. I would never list either song in the pantheon of Beatles top tunes but Cott builds a strong case for both.

Cott shows how Strawberry Fields represented an entirely new sound and image for the Beatles. It reflects its members visits to India and desire to stop being “a Beatle,” as that identify had taken control of their lives. Many felt Strawberry Fields should have been included in the group’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album released soon after. That it was not reflected the group’s feeling that those buying the single shouldn’t have to pay to get the song again.

Cott makes a convincing case for Strawberry Fields as a bridge to the Beatles future. I remain unconvinced that Penny Lane deserves similar plaudits. Penny Lane was the old Beatles. Few listeners could connect to the neighborhood the lyrics describe.

Book Structure

Cott divides his book into roughly two halves. The first offers the broader context for the creation of both songs. It’s a fascinating story. It added to my understanding of the complex growth John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison went through from 1964-67.(Ringo was more stable/content). Cott puts trips to India and attempts to change their appearances as part of a larger desire to transform their lives—an effort that would be manifested in subsequent albums.

Cott’s second half interviews various people to get their insights on the two songs. Some of the interviews went too deep into the woods for me but would likely be of interest to big Beatles fans. The interviews bolster Cott’s case for the significance of these two songs but by that point readers have either bought his argument or not.

After reading Cott I started playing the Beatles albums starting with Sgt Pepper. Hadn’t heard many of the songs for a while and the book caused me to listen more carefully to the lyrics. Hearing these albums —which still hold up—confirmed Cott’s view of Strawberry Fields as a bridge to the Beatles’ new future.

Given the success of this book I would urge Cott to take on another challenge: a book giving the entire background of the 1969 “Is Paul Dead?” controversy. How the entire rock and roll world became obsessed with clues revealing Paul McCartney’s secret 1966 death deserves a book. I still remember playing albums backward in order to hear what we thought were the words, “I buried Paul.”

Jonathan Cott is the person to get to the bottom of this. Let Me Take You Down is a must-read for Beatles fans.