My Walk Down SF’s Troubled Van Ness

by on

New Transit Has Not Boosted Businesses

Kevin Truong of the SF Standard wrote a great story—For Struggling Businesses, Van Ness Is a Boulevard of Broken Promises— on businesses’ broken dreams on Van Ness Ave. I alerted Truong to the street’s problems and now add to his story with my own observations and photos.

Jaguar/Range Rover dealership on Van Ness and Ellis has just installed this planters next to their building (the Ellis side) to discourage homeless encampments (see above).

The day after this town hall meeting at Marina Middle School:

https://sfist.com/2023/01/18/marina-residents-sound-off-over-crime-complaints-at-raucous-town-hall/

this happened:

Suspected drunk driver sends stolen SUV off Twin Peaks hill after police chase, SFPD says

That car was stolen from Jaguar dealership on Van Ness on the same night as the town hall meeting:

SF dealership GM frustrated with police after suspect steals SUV, crashes over hill in Twin Peaks

I took these photos:

The stolen SUV was driven through this garage door:

The thief ripped the keys box off and took keys to steal the car:



A car salesman at the Jaguar dealership told me that there is a woman living in a tent next to the dealership that often goes naked in front of this dealership’s large window to take a dump that employees and customers can see:

This encampment is across the street from the dealership (Van Ness and Ellis). It has been there since before Thanksgiving.

The Jaguar dealership manager is Brian Flippo.

A mom-and-pop store across the street from Jaguar dealership, Van Ness Market also faces theft problems.

Folks grab merchandise from the store and ask the store owner to give them money if he wants his merchandise back.

The store owner (Rashid) has the video clips of the thefts. He shared the video clips with me. His business partner is in this story which was based on my story angle (“Boulevard of Broken Dreams”- Green Day):

Jaguar dealership (high end) and Van Ness Market (mom-and-pop) have something in common. They both feel that they pay the city too much taxes but they receive very little services/helps from the city.

Tenderloin businesses pay plenty of taxes. But they’re getting very little from S.F. in exchange

They both told me that they feel like taking matters in their own hands like Collier Gwin, the gallery owner but they are afraid for their safety. They are afraid of being arrested.

Sebastian