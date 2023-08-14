My Walk Around San Francisco’s Union Square

by on

Gump's. 250 Post. Aug.13, 2023

No Christmas Tree in 2023?

Union Square was quiet on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.

There were more store staff than shoppers in several prominent stores I visited.

I walked past by Gump’s which has been in business for 165 years.

The store’s Chairman, John Chacas took a full page in Sunday’s San Francisco Chronicle to write an open letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor London Breed, and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors urging them to address the city’s street condition.

A few blocks away, at the corner of Post and Hyde, I saw a woman attempting to jump out of an apartment building.

If that’s not sad enough, I heard from Union Square merchants that there may not be a Christmas tree in Union Square this year.

Union Square will be blocked off during APEC Summit in November.

Therefore, the truck which will carry Union Square’s Christmas tree won’t be able to drive through Union Square.