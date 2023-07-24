My Rendezvous With Tony Bennett

by on

"When Sebastian Met Tony" Sept.18, 2009

I met Tony Bennett and his wife Susan at my good friend, John Gutfreund’s 80th birthday party in New York on September 18, 2009.

We were seated next to each other at dinner and hit it off immediately.

His wife, Susan was born and raised in San Francisco.

Tony shared his passion for painting with me. We talked about the arts that evening.

And we kept in touch after the birthday party.

In May 2010, I received a phone call from Bennett that he would be coming to San Francisco to perform at Davies Symphony Hall with K.D. Lang, whom I also know, for San Francisco’s annual Black and White Ball on May 26.

We rendezvoused in San Francisco.

In September 2013, I was in Singapore with my mother and ran into Tony Bennett, his wife, Susan, and his daughter, Antonia.

He and Antonia performed a memorable duet at Singapore’s Star Performing Arts Centre on September 11, 2013.

My mother and I had dinner with the Bennetts to celebrate her birthday during which the crooner serenaded her with her favorite song, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” right when her birthday cake was brought out.

It was an unforgettable surprise birthday gift for my mother from Bennett. It “Flew Her To The Moon.”

The restaurant went wild. And Bennett received a standing ovation from the lucky restaurant patrons.

During our rendezvous in Singapore, Bennett asked me how come Singapore is exceptionally clean, vibrant, and safe.

I explained to him that Singapore, the birthplace of Singapore Sling, is very strict. They enforce their laws.

But it is not the strictness of their laws that makes Singapore prosperous, sparkling clean, and low on crime.

It is its citizens’ sense of pride, being part of their communities, and obeying the laws that make Singapore thrive.

Singaporeans prioritize their obligations as citizens over their rights.

“Ask not what your country can do for you but what can you do for your country.”- John F. Kennedy

In January 2023, Shanin Specter, a UC Law San Francisco professor wrote a comprehensive blog about his family’s visit to Singapore covering: drug dealing, homelessness, unemployment, healthcare, crime, grime and litter, vacant buildings, and storefronts.

On August 19, 2016, I rendezvoused with Tony Bennett again in San Francisco for the unveiling ceremony of his statue in front of the Fairmont Hotel.

Even though our City has turned from Baghdad By The Bay into Gotham, I will never abandon our City.

“I Left My Heart In San Francisco” is my ballad.

San Francisco is worth fighting for.

Thank you for the memories, Tony!

You are forever in my heart! RIP.