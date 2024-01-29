More Reviews From Slamdance 2024

by on

Jaime Leigh Gianopoulos’ avant garde short “Ask The Plantain” has nothing to do with the type of banana found in Africa and the Americas or even by extension the analogy of male genitalia. The plant in question is colloquially known as “white men’s footprints,” as its arrival in the Americas was facilitated by the arrival of the white man.

Gianopoulos’ film, ironically, involves a reverse bit of emigration. The director’s Greek grandparents emigrated to Canada from Greece, and the filmmaker longs to return to the country of her ancestors. Greek land and the myths associated with her ancestral country would normally direct her on her travels. But as the filmmaker’s recounting of the common understanding of the myth of Persephone reveals, such myths have been corrupted to promote a sexist agenda.

Gianopoulos’ reclamation of Persephone’s story from that of the commonly recounted kidnapping and rape by Hades begins by asking who wrote Persephone’s story in this way. What the director feels is that using this myth to explain the phenomenon of annual seasons comes at the expense of losing the pre-Hellenic rituals and secrets that tie women to the land. One subtle but inventive image in the film sees a group of women with mirrors covering their vaginas, as if suggesting that the different male and female understandings of women’s anatomy and their significance doesn’t reflect truth as much as the biases of the observer’s perceptions.

The plantain Gianopoulos references in her film symbolically provides a key to Greek women’s cultural reclamation. This plant serves as both an offering and a source of herbal medicine. More importantly, the plant’s growing pattern of being strong enough to flourish despite burial beneath concrete provides a nice analogy for women’s suppressed traditions breaking through supposedly solid cultural sexism.

The six frequently symbolic chapters of Gianopoulos’ film may lose viewers who are unable to decode the film’s references. But enough of a sense of the filmmaker’s points shines through to make the film an appropriate companion to the feature film that screened after this short.

***

Carol Dysinger’s incredible documentary “One Bullet” may have started with an incident recorded during the NATO occupation of Afghanistan in 2005. But as an early opening title tells the viewer, “this is not a war story.” It’s instead a humanistic meditation on what responsibilities to peace Americans must embrace towards the residents of the countries subjected to our government’s foreign adventures.

In 2005, New York University professor Dysinger was embedded with the American military forces in Afghanistan. During that tour in Afghanistan, she recorded Col. Bob Elliott’s investigation of the shooting of a young Afghan national to determine if an American soldier was responsible for the single shot that left the 17-year-old boy with a spinal injury that removed his ability to walk. The unresolved nature of the investigation haunted Dysinger for five years. On her return to Afghanistan, she wanted to find out the boy’s final fate. Dysinger’s search for answers will lead her over the next few years to become intertwined in the lives of the boy’s unforgettable single mother Bibi Hajji and the other members of the boy’s family.

Understanding the relationship between Dysinger and Bibi Hajji is key to understanding the impact of “One Bullet.” There is no power imbalance between the New York professor and the boy’s mother. When Dysinger shows Bibi the photograph of the boy she filmed several years earlier, her purpose isn’t an intellectually distancing one of satisfying her curiosity or completing a professional obligation. It’s an attempt to bridge the cultural gap between filmmaker and mother with the common medium of empathy for another’s fate.

Yes, it is impressive that Dysinger found the spot where the shooting took place from such visual clues as a soccer field and a convoy route. Yet even when the filmmaker has a good guess where the injured boy lived, there are still uncertainties about what the family’s reaction will be when its members are reminded of this traumatic event. The knowledge of finally learning the boy’s name (Fahim) is outweighed by learning the boy had died in the interim.

What breaks the chill of this bad news is Bibi Hajji’s treating Dysinger as a guest who should share their meal. That kind gesture turns the tragedy of Fahim’s death into a chance to share and mourn the abrupt shortening of a young life.

The viewer learns with Dysinger that Fahim’s surviving family members were doubly screwed by the tragedy. Nobody was ever charged or held responsible for the shooting. More appalling is that the oft-repeated promise that Fahim would receive free medical care in Turkey for his injury turned out to be a lie. Fahim’s family wound up having to impoverish themselves covering the Turks’ bill for medical services.

Dysinger refreshingly doesn’t use this information to turn into a white savior for Bibi Hajji and her extended family. What role the filmmaker works out for her relationship with her ostensible subjects turns out to be the focus of her film. As a valued guest, Dysinger is constantly encouraged by Bibi Hajji to eat up when she comes by for a meal. The Afghan woman’s constant wish that Dysinger marry again and have two children comes across as an endearing expression of love.

The director also becomes a sympathetic witness to the impact of occupation-related events on Bibi Hajji’s family. What happens to Fawad, Fahim’s brother, summarizes the shortcomings of the NATO occupation of Afghanistan. Over the course of the film, he goes from an enthusiastic supporter of the American invasion to a cynical critic. Repeated broken government promises and such tragic events as the American government’s refusal to have the American soldier who murdered 17 Afghan villagers subject to punishment by Afghan law do their part to cool Fawad’s attitude. However, as Dysinger points out, Fawad’s later enthusiastic embrace of Islam doesn’t mean it’s a prelude to his joining the Taliban.

A more problematic role adopted by the filmmaker is that of investigator into Fahim’s shooting. On one hand, Bibi Hajji prefers to move on rather than nurse old emotional wounds. On the other hand, Dysinger, like the viewer, wants a sort of closure by finding out as best as possible who shot Fahim and why. Let it be said a reasonable conclusion is made about what happened, but reducing the triggering incident to questions of individual guilt is too narrow a focus.

The ultimate joy of watching “One Bullet” is feeling privileged to share time with Bibi Hajji and her extended family, which includes a jaw-dropping 53 grandchildren. Instead of political abstractions, this Afghan family is depicted by Dysinger as a warm and charming group whose future the Western viewer fears for, given the Taliban’s re-assertion of control over Afghanistan.

***

Stephanie J. Williams’ experimental short “The Expectation Of The Observed” uses some skin-free chicken-like legs to consider such subjects as code-switching and body labor. The legs’ dance conveys the effort needed to do its intricate steps at the long term cost of bodily integrity. Discerning a deeper meaning behind Williams’ short requires a viewer more attuned to the director’s sense of abstraction than this writer.

***

Fabio D’Orta’s dark fantasy “The Complex Forms” offers a variation on the “deal with the devil” story. A group of men staying at an isolated villa have agreed to have their bodies temporarily “occupied” by supposedly rich men in exchange for huge sums of money. Roommates Christian, Luh, and Giant start having second thoughts after seeing the horrifying creatures connected to the occupation. But that change of heart may be too late.

D’Orta’s eye for presenting striking imagery proves the film’s greatest strength. Such images as a man standing underneath a car falling from above towards him or the combination of insect and crab that make up the creatures’ bodies effectively disconcert the viewer.

However, the power of those images get sapped by the many weaknesses that permeate the film. The mundane and repetitive aspects of life in the villa lack any undercurrent of foreboding or even oppressiveness. The only purpose behind several repeated acts seems to be the padding out of the film’s running time. Even a third act switch which attempts to upend the viewer’s understanding of what has gone before comes across as a failed act of creative desperation.

There is no pleasure in branding “The Complex Forms” a waste of viewer time.

***

Ryan Mc Cown’s animated short “Flutz” makes good use of the skilled athletic rivals scenario familiar from sports anime. The antagonists are skilled rival ice skaters, Sasha the bird-headed veteran artist versus Lenka the star-headed ambitious newcomer, both initially serving under the same coach. Deliberate rivalry as a medium for encouraging both skaters to deliver the best possible performance in the competition rink happens to be another callback to sports anime tropes. The difference in Mc Cown’s short is that the coach cares more about being credited for generating gold medal-winning performances rather than the well-being of her athletes. That point particularly comes through with a scene involving one of the coach’s hilariously sadistic training methods.

It’s not a lie that seeing what slights big and small the rivals inflict on each other is its own form of “did they just do that” entertainment. Sasha may affect an “I’m above it all” air, but the viewer knows she wants to land a verbal punch on the ambitious newcomer for her latest bit of trash talking. Seeing Lenka wearing the outfit Sasha wore at her first championship competition isn’t so much frugal recycling of clothing as it is sending a “pack it in, veteran” message.

Slamdance’s programming notes say that Mc Cown’s film has an English soundtrack. Yet clever electronic voice distortion makes the various characters sound as if they’re speaking a form of Thai. The film’s black and white images contain an impressive variety of detail depending on whether what’s being depicted is a cityscape or the skaters’ coach.

For the uninitiated, the short’s title refers to a common mistake made by figure skaters attempting the Lutz jump. It has nothing to do with the witch who plays a game-changing role in the film’s climactic competition. Sports anime purists may howl about this out-of-left-field twist. But as Hobbes the talking tiger says, such purists can go soak their heads.

***

“Darla In Space” happily delivers the type of unique weirdness that would send big Hollywood studio marketing monkeys into despair. During the running time of Susie Moon & Eric Laplante’s outrageous dramedy, viewers will encounter sweet yet disturbing cat coffins, an outrageous tax bill paired with an outrageous deadline, animation which hilariously re-establishes the sex and disco music link, and a sentient kombucha scoby which talks with a British accent.

Schlubby Darla Peterson feels she’s found her dream venture in her small business Kitty Kasket LLC. However, the future of Darla’s pet coffin business becomes highly uncertain thanks to a major screw-up by her questionably sane mother Leona. The older woman’s mistake leaves Darla on the financial hook for $349,000.22 in unpaid taxes…payable to the IRS in a month. With no ready financial resources to make a dent in the tax bill, Darla seems screwed. That is, until the film’s heroine discovers a far more pleasurable form of screwing courtesy of Mother. This sentient talking kombucha scoby can give Mind-Blowing Orgasms to lucky recipients. Mother goes along with Darla’s scheme of charging people $1000 each to enjoy these orgasms. But in exchange, Darla must help Mother get to space. However, Darla doesn’t want Mother knowing she has far fewer resources than “Musk Comma Elon” when it comes to space travel.

Moon and Laplante’s offbeat film works because they remember to provide a plausible reality to ground the story before ladling on its crazier elements. Like the amazing “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” apparently insoluble tax problems provide the film’s instantly relatable setup. The definite financial burden and the pending deadline for relieving that burden makes the challenge Darla faces ludicrously horrifying once the viewer learns the details. Similarly, the viewer accepts Mother’s existence because Darla herself voices such reasonably skeptical reactions as “how can something made of yeast talk if it lacks a visible mouth?” But once Mother shows that it can indeed deliver Mind-Blowing Orgasms, the act feels like a great bit of crazy that breaks Darla’s way. From there, her embracing the “Yeah, OK” philosophy to accept Mother’s existence both obviates the film’s need to make Mother a plausible creation and opens the door to the viewer accepting any other crazy powers Mother may manifest. For it’s clear that the kombucha creature is currently naive about both human interaction and the scope of its abilities.

It’s telling that the orgasm-giving creature is named Mother. Darla’s relationship with her biological mother Leona is marked by a severe lack of either affection or support. Leona constantly criticizes and/or belittles her daughter both publicly and privately. She also puts her wellbeing above that of her daughter as if it were an unconscious habit. By contrast, the kombucha Mother is willing to trust Darla to follow through on her end of the bargain and also tells the desperate woman it loves her.

JS Oliver’s performance as Mother’s voice also persuades the viewer to accept the film’s bizarre occurrences. There is something about dryly humorous quips delivered in a British accent that makes the other crazy facets of the film seem part and parcel of “Darla In Space”’s world. These facets include Darla’s 10-year-old skilled tech guy, the copyright-mangling life-giving soft drink known as Moca-Mola, the Brittany St. Clair-starring soap opera about an animal surgeon faced with life and death veterinary crises, and the John F. Kennedy-obsessed Arnot Pickens. How this last character proves far more important to “Darla In Space”’s resolution than initially expected will of course not be spoiled here.

What makes Moon and Laplante’s film much richer than an exercise in “can you top this weirdness” comes from its base concern of following Darla’s personal growth. She needs to develop her independence from Leona and move past resenting her loudmouth hustler ex-boyfriend Stu Fu. (The closeness of Stu’s name to the well-known acronym STFU doesn’t feel like a coincidence.) Equally importantly, Darla has to learn to take chances and to develop her problem-solving skills. Should she make it safely to the film’s end, those skills will help her grow Kitty Kasket as a business.

Admittedly, “Darla In Space” does exploit viewers’ goodwill to launch jokes that don’t fully land. The “Musk Comma Elon” jokes could have been developed further given that mocking the obnoxious tech mogul bigot never grows old. The plausibility of Darla’s using the scoby’s orgasm-generating abilities to pay off her tax bill depends on viewers not wondering too hard about the limits of Mother’s ability to get people off.

However, it’s ok if “Darla In Space” is not a shiningly perfect genre exercise. There is enough good stuff going on in this film to earn viewer forgiveness many times over.

(“Darla In Space” will screen at 2:00 PM on February 11, 2024 at the Roxie Theater (3117-16th Street) as part of S.F. IndieFest. In addition, the film is part of S.F. IndieFest’s online programming from February 8-18, 2024. To order tickets, go here.

“Flutz” can be found on YouTube.

The previously reviewed “Demon Mineral” took the Slamdance Audience Award For Best Documentary Feature.

“The Complex Forms” received an Honorable Mention in the Slamdance Grand Jury Awards for Features.)