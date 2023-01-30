More Reviews From Slamdance 2023

by on

Even a prior viewing of “The Florida Project” will not prepare viewers for the often heartbreaking realities chronicled in Brendan Geraghty’s documentary feature “Motel Drive.”

The title refers to a one-block stretch of motels located in Fresno, California. Back in the 1950s, that block was home to luxurious motels that were performance venues for the likes of Elvis Presley and Nat King Cole. But when the then-new Interstate Highway 5 bypassed Fresno and made it easier to travel to Southern California, that block began a long economic slide into disrepair and seediness. The block’s current inhabitants include sex workers, sex offenders of various stripes, drug users, and more than a few families who can’t afford to live in a better area.

Geraghty’s central subjects are the Shaw family, who live in one such motel. Justin Shaw has been in and out of school for practically his whole childhood thanks to his parents’ not having stable housing. Father Jason Shaw works as a motel handyman while wife Deandra Brewer works seven days a week. Both parents are also meth addicts focused on earning enough money to cover the rent on their motel room and to buy their next hit of meth.

The Shaws are not alone in their precarious situation. Nearly a quarter of Fresno’s residents live at the poverty level. Fresno has gained a nationwide reputation as America’s meth capital, and meth abuse is the leading cause of death for the city’s residents.

The catalyzing incident in “Motel Drive” that changes the Shaws’ lives is the 2014 announcement of the California High Speed Rail project. The plan is to make Fresno part of a statewide rail system that will allow fast travel from Fresno to Los Angeles in something like 2 ½ hours. Using Motel Drive as a construction site, though, means tearing down the old motels and relocating the current residents elsewhere. Geraghty’s film primarily follows what happens to the Shaws from the announcement of the rail project to the year 2022.

“Motel Drive”’s relatively brief running time (it runs about an hour) means what Geraghty captures isn’t a deep immersion in the Shaws’ lives. Instead, it’s a digest of the highlights and lowlights of this struggling family’s lives. This approach allows certain truths to be more easily highlighted. A government relocation payment may allow the Shaws to move out of their motel room and buy (or at least rent) a house. But it does nothing to increase Justin’s desire to stay in school or for Jason’s desire to stay sober.

A bigger picture of the forces at play in the world of “Motel Drive” are provided by other interviewees in the film. They include Dannie, a wheelchair-bound ex-Navy veteran who’s also a motel resident; Jerry Dyer, who starts out as the Fresno police chief; Richard Burrel, who runs Live Again Fresno (LAF), an organization trying to give the kids growing up in the motels a second chance at life; and Dr. Marc Lasher, a physician who runs on his own dime a needle exchange program and a health clinic to treat drug abuse-related mishaps.

The takeaway from the combination of the Shaws’ experiences and the perspectives of the other interviewees is that there is ultimately no one single gigantic magic bullet that can fulfill Dyer’s dream of “0% homelessness in Fresno.” It takes a lot of small but significant things that will hopefully add up overall to bettering the Fresno homeless’ lives. It’s Dr. Lasher performing the medical care needed to keep injection-related infections from turning into abscesses and worse. It’s LAF providing a safe space for the children of Motel Drive to play and live away from the presence of sex offenders and drug addicts. It’s Justin finding in football the motivator he needs to develop an interest in school.

The stakes in breaking the cycle of poverty comes through in the haunting details Geraghty elicits about the effects of this economic and cultural situation on the children living through it. Homeless or near-homeless kids become alienated from their peers at school because they’re ashamed of bringing friends home and letting them see the squalor they live in. Playing in an area where raw sewage is leaking out becomes preferable to becoming eye candy for a neighboring sex offender. Justin’s hopes for a fresh start sour into fears of being bullied by his classmates and the downward plunge of his academic performance.

What’s most heartbreaking in the Shaws’ story is seeing what happens to them when the fresh start offered by the High Speed Rail relocation payment falls through. In particular, Jason returns to his meth addiction and winds up suffering a worse fate than Jared Leto’s character in “Requiem For A Dream.”

Geraghty winds up finding hope in something other than the stalled promise of High Speed Rail. It’s in Deandra wishing that her son can succeed where his parents have failed. And it’s in Justin managing to survive and even thrive once he has a more stable living situation.

***

The “unexpected corpse in a personal space” scenario gets the darkly comic treatment in Jerah Milligan’s short “Mahogany Drive.” But who winds up laughing at the end is up for debate.

Jerah (Milligan), Jon (Jonathan Braylock), and James (James III) are three young Black friends vacationing in an Airbnb rental house located on the titular drive. But their plans for getting laid (or not) get seriously interrupted when they discover a young white woman’s corpse in their rented living room. All three men are torn between confusion and risking getting killed by cops who automatically conclude they’re the murderers. Or is it possible the house somehow has the power to kill white women?

Viewers may think the last question is the product of someone ingesting one too many recreational pharmaceuticals. However, what happens to Emily puts paid to that belief. One minute, this young white woman proposes joining Jerah in the shower to help him lather certain intimate body parts. The next minute, she suddenly collapses after stepping into the living room. Blood leaks out of Emily’s mouth.

Yet if the men’s AirBnB is killing white women, it’s still not clear what the next steps should be. Would the cops believe them if they told the truth? Milligan escalates the chaos very quickly in a logical way. And yet it’s hard to not give a small cheer for a bit of apparent poetic justice.

But apparent turns out to be the relevant word here. By the time the short film ends, the three friends’ roles have changed from victims to contemptible creeps. Why this happens will not be spoiled here. But it can be said that men acting as if they were isolated islands is never the right answer.

***

Living with asthma provides the setup for Ori Goldberg’s wonderfully gross animated short “Don’t Die On Me.” While chilling on a bench with a friend, Matti has a serious coughing attack that’s a product of his lifelong asthmatic condition. When the friend makes the titular remark, Matti’s mind starts flashing back over a lifetime of being asthmatic.

Goldberg uses a variety of animation techniques for the different vignettes representing parts of Matti’s life, including animating photographs and anatomical illustrations. Matti himself, particularly when he’s in the midst of a coughing fit, looks like a Ralph Steadman drawing come to life.

Yes, there are lots of images of boogers in this brief short. Some of the images of these nasal excretions even turn these gross bodily byproducts into cartoon animals. And there are probably a few viewers who could have done without an anatomical rendering of how boogers are created in a person’s nasal passages.

Goldberg’s images make clear that being able to laugh at having the disease is the best way of not falling into despair. Asthmatic coughing definitely doesn’t go well with either bus travel or having sex, after all. And there’s something humbling and embarrassing in having your life regarded by the spirit of Death as nothing more valuable than a booger. Given the agony of such a breathing attack, it’s understandable to actually enjoy the relief coming from a good hard back slap to loosen the lungs. Still, that relief will probably be a brief one for the short’s protagonist.

***

Matt Kiel’s hand-drawn animated feature film “Unicorn Boy” celebrates the joy of letting one’s freak flag fly without shying away from the metaphorical messiness of doing so.

The life of struggling artist Matty (Kiel) has gone into the toilet. His messy break up with girlfriend Violet (Michelle Trachtenberg, “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) has given way to a stalker-like obsession to get back with her just because. His life feels colorless. But when a young unicorn suddenly pops into his living room and vomits rainbow colored gunk everywhere, the artist gets his first taste of a far more amazing and magical place. However, this wonderful otherworld is threatened by a menace echoing Matty’s own confusion about his own gender identity.

Despite the presence of unicorns, the feel of Kiel’s film is less akin to a unicorn-filled version of “My Little Pony” and more resembling an outre version of “Big Mouth” melded with a touch of legendary illustrator Gahan Wilson’s more bizarre imaginings. The humans in “Unicorn Boy” suggest grown-up versions of the “Big Mouth” characters. Also, the fantasy creatures speak in un-childlike snark and frequently engage in what appears to be their version of sex.

Matty’s understandably enchanted by this fantasy land. It’s filled with color and wonder sadly missing from his monochrome purplish existence in the human world. Yet that sense of enchantment blinds him to the very real problems plaguing Glimmerstag, the unicorn kingdom that’s a mix of semi-medieval and modern trappings. Queen Junipero’s (Maria Bamford) greeting robot, for example, looks on the continual verge of falling apart.

But the ultimate problem facing Glimmerstag is the unicorns’ deliberate repression of their magical abilities. Failures of magical repression become a major social faux pas, which is easy to do when such failures look as if someone is barfing rainbow colored gunk. The unicorn that Matty encounters in his apartment would therefore be considered a social outcast. What makes this unicorn’s uncontrolled vomiting more embarrassing is that he’s Prince Purpleton aka the Queen’s son. Yet the real danger facing Glimmerstag isn’t the Prince’s cringe-inducing vomiting but the mystical menace created by this mass repression.

The set-up does work a little given the gulf between the unicorns’ behavior in Kiel’s film and the traditional association of unicorns with human purity. Yet Kiel’s film is less interested in ticking off trope boxes than charting Matty’s growth as a person. His obsession with getting back with Violet isn’t based on love. As the viewer slowly realizes, it’s based on fear and discomfort at fully embracing a different gender identity than the one he believed he had.

However, the main barrier to the viewer cheering Matty on to reach this point of realization can be chalked up to Kiel’s voice work. Good voice acting is what turns a collection of 16,000 hand drawn images into something breathing with life and magic. Veteran voice actor Patton Oswalt makes his King Uniturius a sympathetic but often ineffectual nebbish. By contrast, Kiel’s fictional version comes across as being a bit too whiny, possibly a product of his nasal voice.

Fortunately, “Unicorn Boy” does have a couple of good assets. One is its conception of unicorn horns as an expression of humans’ own embrace of unconventional behavior. The other is a yoga teacher whose idea of pre-meditation calming of her students involves ranting against the cruelties of the world.

If “Unicorn Boy” displays a noticeable flaw, it at least deserves points for Kiel’s personal emotional investment in this project and its creator’s willingness to give further career exposure to less familiar actors.

(The Slamdance 2023 Award winners included the previously reviewed “Onlookers” (Grand Jury Award–Breakout Feature Honorable Mention) and “Starring Jerry As Himself” (Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize, Audience Award For Documentary Feature, and the Slamdance Acting Award to Jerry Hsu (the film’ titular subject)).)