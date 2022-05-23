More Reviews from SFFILM 65***

by on

What’s the nature of the cinematic enigma that is Bay Area filmmaker Nicolas Pereda’s short “Dear Chantal?” Is it an homage to noted Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman aka the titular Chantal? Is it a rendering of women’s voices via negative space or even negative verbiage? As this writer is not familiar enough with Akerman’s cinematic oeuvre to make any judgments, the best that can be done is to describe what happens in Pereda’s short and discern whatever wisdom can be found.

The short’s narration takes the form of a series of letters between an unnamed man and Akerman. The unnamed man’s sister wants to rent out her Mexico City apartment. Akerman has expressed interest in the place. The unnamed man steps in to help handle all the arrangements, partly so he has an excuse to communicate with his favorite director.

Yet noticeably absent from Pereda’s film are the voices of its major female characters. The sister is never heard from directly except for her enigmatic answer to Akerman’s question. The “bad memories” that the narrator says is the reason for the sister’s decision to rent out her place could be either the sister’s actual words or the narrator’s mediating his sister’s motives. Meanwhile, the viewer must guess from the narrator’s answers what the film director asked about. But generally absent from these answers are any clues to the tone of voice or wording with which Akerman posed her questions. This means the viewer lacks any context for judging the narrator’s reactions. In a way, Pereda’s unnamed narrator has made the film’s narrative momentum about himself rather than the two women who should be its dramatic focus.

Early in Pereda’s film, the following statement is made to define cinema: “Cinema means putting a uniform on an eye that’s otherwise naked.” This metaphorical uniform provides a way to assign social roles and context for otherwise enigmatic images. Pereda invites the viewer to apply that statement to the sister’s preparations for Akerman’s arrival. The clearing of dead leaves off a surface could be explained away as tidying up. But what about the sister’s bringing out a painting in which spots of blood red can be noticeably seen?

It is admittedly a nice touch that the sister’s enigmatic answer feels like a callback to 42 from Douglas Adams’ “The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy.” 42 was purportedly the answer to the meaning of the question of life, the universe, and everything. Yet, the trouble turned out to be devising the question for which this answer made perfect sense.

***

Mohammed Abugeth and Daniel Carsenty’s documentary “The Devil’s Drivers” should not be thought of as akin to “Dukes Of Hazzard: Occupied Palestine.” There’s nothing fun or even mildly light-hearted about what the film’s titular subjects do. Imprisonment is a strong likelihood should the Israeli authorities nab them. Yet the frequency with which these men do their highly stressful jobs increases the likelihood of their eventual capture.

What the film’s subjects do is smuggle some of the 60,000 non-permitted Palestinian workers into Israel to do construction and even shop jobs. The working conditions for these jobs aren’t even the best in the world. Late in the film, the viewer learns that it’s “normal” for Palestinian construction workers to sleep together in a room still under construction even if it lacks bathroom facilities.

Why do Hamouda, Ismail, and Issa aka the documentary’s central subjects risk imprisonment and heavy fines to help ferry these workers? Lack of employment opportunities in Occupied Palestine is a big part of it. Even if paying work can be found there, $12/day is an unfortunately typical wage.

However, the film’s subjects aren’t ideologues proud to perform a risky service as an act of civil disobedience. Hamouda has taken a fatalistic approach of “if the IDF captures me, so be it” attitude. Issa has been smuggling workers for 13 years. Ismail, Hamouda’s cousin, knows the job is necessary but the emotional strain is getting to him.

Abugeth and Carsenty’s camera captures the practical difficulties of these drivers’ runs. Gaps in the Israeli apartheid wall allow Hamouda and his fellow drivers to smuggle workers into Israel. Their cars seemingly run thanks to heavy use of spit and baling wire. IDF patrols have the advantage of freedom to use the official roads, but the drivers can sometimes rely on area shepherds such as Ali to serve as lookouts.

Sequences where the filmmakers join Hamouda or Issa on a ridealong smuggling run do offer some suspense. Yet it’s made clear that getting caught with a movie camera by an IDF patrol will not mean the foreign filmmakers can expect the red carpet treatment from the Israeli soldiers.

While the film follows its subjects over several years (including at least one Intifada), the moments captured by the filmmakers ultimately still feel formless rather than pieces contributing to a larger whole. A late development where Ismail is accused of helping smuggle men who committed a terrorist attack in Israel arrives a little too late to jolt the film back to life.

Asking why the Israeli authorities don’t simply improve economic conditions in Occupied Palestine to create a disincentive to further worker smuggling counts as a “bless your heart” question for its naivete. The Israeli authorities’ previous actions demonstrate a perverse determination to harass the Palestinians off the land. From prohibiting building stone houses to continued decimation of the Palestinian economy, the Israeli government is clearly more interested in inflicting the death by a thousand cuts treatment on Palestinians in hopes of making them leave and advancing a goal of an Arab-free space. Unfortunately for the Israelis, the Palestinians’ own degree of stubbornness has pushed this clash into immovable object territory.

Maybe the Israeli government would be better off if it leans into its hidden mustache-twirling persona and just openly expel the Palestinains from the land en masse. Such an unprovoked action would of course truly unify Israel’s neighbors against the country. But at least doing so would give the Israeli government a far more honest public persona.

***

Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ documentary “The Janes” makes an unfortunately timely arrival in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s prospective malicious overturning of Roe v. Wade, the decades-old decision that made safe and legal abortion possible in the U.S. It’s a gut punch of a visual reminder of the type of unsafe world for women “Justice” Alito and his fellow sexists in black robes want to revive in America.

Present day viewers who didn’t live through the pre-Roe days may not realize just how revolutionary was the Janes’ practice of nonjudgmental treatment of the women seeking their services. For those desperate women who didn’t want to have a child, the available pre-Jane options might as well have been a Russian roulette session. Home-induced abortions via wire hanger or such toxic chemicals as carbolic acid usually led to a hospital’s septic abortion ward. Dr. Allan Weiland, who worked in one such ward, will horrify the viewer with just how often the morgue had to be called to take away a dead patient.

Paying a doctor to perform an illegal abortion had its own set of complications. Assuming the money could be raised, the cost of the procedure could be the equivalent of at least a month’s rent. Mob-provided abortions focused more on the Mob getting paid than the comfort of the women seeking their services.

What made the abortion services provided by the Janes unique was its minimizing the power imbalance between provider and client. Calling themselves Janes gave these activists an air of ordinariness and peerdom with the women who sought them out. The demystification of the procedure via the Janes’ counseling gave away the power male providers wielded to exploit their clients’ ignorance.

One of the ironies shown by Lessin and Pildes’ film was that Heather Booth, the woman whose activities provided the seed for the Jane Collective, didn’t set out to be an abortion activist. She just used her connections in the Civil Rights movement to hook up her near-suicidal sister with movement physician Dr. T.R.M. Howard.

However, two things would change Booth’s thinking and push her to eventually create the abortion collective. One was the subsequent flood of requests for referrals to Dr. Howard. The other was her realizing the big New Left organizations had little interest in addressing women’s issues. The anti-war groups and the Black Panthers badly suffered from testosterone poisoning. Booth’s attempt to bring up women’s issues at an SDS meeting resulted in a guy telling her to shut up before she had a chance to speak.

One of the treasures of “The Janes” is hearing from actual members of the collective about their experiences. Besides Booth, the viewer hears from Marie Leaner, Judith Arccana, and Martha Scott among others. (Interestingly, despite the passage of decades since the events covered by the documentary, several of the former Janes prefer to use only their first names on screen.) Their individual stories of why they joined the Janes show that macho bravado isn’t necessary to work for political change, just a refusal to let injustice remain part of the status quo. Women shouldn’t automatically lose their jobs once they get pregnant, for example.

Pedants may say that what the Janes did was wrong because they were breaking established law. But as one former Jane notes, disrespecting a law that disrespected women was doing the right thing.

Still, the Janes took precautions to protect the women they helped. The “waiting room” and the place where the abortion was performed were two separate locations. They also kept tabs to make sure the doctors that were willing to do abortions would not take advantage of Jane’s clients to extort sexual favors.

But to be fair, it feels as if luck played a huge role in the Janes being able to help as many women as they did. Discovering their best abortionist lacked some important credentials could have been a deal-breaker for the Janes. Instead, these abortion activists found a new way to help their clientele.

The other stroke of luck was the Janes’ flying under the radar of local law enforcement. The Chicago Police Department was more likely focused on crushing the Panthers and other alleged left-wing avatars of domestic terrorism. Unfortunately for the Janes, that lack of law enforcement action bred a sense of complacency that left them unprepared when the hammer actually did fall. Fortunately, the reason why Lessin and Pildes are interviewing the former Janes in their homes rather than a prison where they’re each serving a 110-year prison sentence can be attributed to the ingenious take-no-crap work of Jo-Anne Wolfson, which viewers need to see for themselves.

This writer would not look askance at readers who want to carry on the Janes’ mission in the present day by donating to abortion funds. These community-based organizations are more attuned to serving the needs of women and transgendered folk who need this healthcare.

Also, readers can still order abortion pills through the mail. Alternately, for those who want to go the DIY route, they could try making their own abortion pills. This last option is at least a big step up from using carbolic acid.

(“I Didn’t See You There” won the Golden Gate Award for Best Bay Area Documentary Feature.

“The Janes” will be broadcast on HBO starting June 8, 2022.)