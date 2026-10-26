More Reviews From Green Film Festival 2026

Admittedly, documentaries about global warming and the climate crisis tend to raise feelings of despair and anger at humanity’s capacity for suicidal foolishness. But besides acknowledging the worries about encroaching disaster, the documentary short “Plant Life” from Brett Marty and Josh Izenberg, offers something valuable: a sunbeam of hope.

That sense of hope comes from the film’s central subject, geneticist Dr. Joanne Chory. If her name is unfamiliar to the general public, her application of the study of genetics to plant photosynthesis established her mark in scientific history. While it was generally known that light played a key role in a plant’s photosynthesis, Dr. Chory’s study of plants growing in a dark environment would reveal the genetic mechanisms that caused them to grow towards the light.

The geneticist’s involvement in studying solutions to climate change came from a challenge by the director of the Salk Institute. The scientists who worked there (which included Dr. Chory) were challenged to apply their particular specialty to find a solution to the problems of this global crisis. Dr. Chory’s idea was to look for a way to increase a plant’s efficiency at sucking up CO2 and prevent its re-release to the atmosphere as long as possible.

This idea became the Harnessing Plants Initiative. Plants would be genetically modified to have roots deep enough to keep the carbon it absorbed in the ground for decades or even centuries. Getting enough modified plants out there as quickly as possible to do the enhanced CO2 absorption job meant going to crops regularly used in agriculture such as rice, sorghum, and canola.

The film follows the efforts of Dr. Chory and her team to realize the goals of the Initiative. Fundraising to do the research is one problem. Another, more personal problem turns out to be Dr. Chory’s worsening Parkinson’s Disease.

Back in 2003, a stiffening left shoulder warned the geneticist that she might be developing the disease. But nearly a decade of non-symptomatic living allowed Dr. Chory to deny her medical problem until she couldn’t any longer. “Plant Life” charts the geneticist’s efforts to achieve a breakthrough on the Initiative before Parkinson’s prevents her from working further.

The viewer winds up hoping with Dr. Chory that she will be around to see her ideas come to fruition, even with the timeline she projects. Yet if the work is forced to continue without her, what Dr. Chory has initiated does offer a constructive alternative to the fatalism embraced by those unwilling to fight to save all life on Earth. To motivate people towards mutual survival, will it take CRISPR-modified seeds and slogans such as “Grow Food – Save The World?”

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A radically different long-term project is at the center of Shannon Breen and Justin Oliphant’s short documentary “Elders Of Time.” What sort of project takes 5000 years to complete, and why would it be undertaken?

The Centuries Of Bristlecone project asks: what if time were measured by something that lives for millennia? Bristlecone pine trees happen to fit the bill. Among the four Mount Washington, NV trees being used for this experiment, one tree’s birth goes as far back as the year 860 of the Christian Era while another tree dates its Christian Era birthdate to the year 1350.

The idea of using natural phenomena to measure time is not something that came out of the blue. Early on, the film mentions some of the natural phenomena the Ancient Greeks used to keep track of time. Admittedly, such phenomena lack the uniformity of measure afforded by atomic clocks. But that lack of uniformity turns out to be an important point of the bristlecone project. Acknowledging a different way of perceiving time allows a reconnection to or at least an awareness of humanity’s relationship to nature.

That way of long-term thinking explains why the Long Now Foundation collaborated with Jonathan Keats on this project intended to end in the Christian Era year of 07025. The centerpiece of the project is a special clock installation located in the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno. This clock shows both Universal Coordinated Time and Bristlecone Time, the latter calibrated to the latest readings from the Mount Washington trees. Props go to the work of such sculptural horologists as Phil Abernathy and Brittany Nicole Cox for creating such a visually amazing device.

How bristlecone time is determined involves gathering together information from tree micro-cores about a particular tree’s growth patterns as well as observations of a series of metal discs planted around each of the trees. The precision humans associate with second-by-second uniformity feels stiff compared to the flexible nature of the trees’ time. On the other hand, there are disturbing signs that man-made climate change is throwing off the bristlecones’ rate of growth.

It may sound churlish to wish Breen and Oliphant had brought a lot more visual poetry to depicting the bristlecone pines. Yet trees whose lifespans are measured in millennia is the closest the average human will get to seeing eternity in concrete form. Such a physical accomplishment deserves the visual version of respect.

Despite that shortcoming, “Elders Of Time” generally succeeds in offering the promise of mind expansion without viewers needing to resort to the use of illicit hallucinogens.

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It is not known yet whether clothing made with synthetic fibers will endure as long as bristlecone pine trees. But if that’s the case, viewers of Phoebe Hart’s short documentary “Good Neighbours” will have good reason to give such fast-fashion names as Shein and Temu well-deserved side-eye. However, the film falls very short of offering concrete or even reasonably actionable ideas to solve the problems it sort of illuminates.

What happens to the 23 kilos of clothing the average Australian throws away annually? QUT Professor of Fashion Tiziana Ferrero-Regis, the film’s narrator and guide, answers that question by taking viewers to the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara. These bales of rejected or thrown away clothes from Australia wind up floating through the city’s second-hand clothing market. Sales in that market provide much-needed income for the women who work there. But any fantasies of a win-win situation for Australia and the Solomon Islands soon get dispelled by some unsavory truths.

It is interesting to learn some of the details of how this second-hand clothing market operates. For example, a typical weekly second-hand clothing bale can weigh anywhere from 50 to 500 kilos.

The unsavory context of couture imperialism may not hang over these imported rejects. But there’s still an apples vs. oranges feeling in the viewer’s mind by hearing Ferrero-Regis utter in the same breath that the average Australian buys 55 items of clothing a year and that the average Australian throws away 23 kilos of clothing in a year.

Later on, the viewer learns that these weekly imported bales of clothing unsurprisingly contain clothes suffering from poor tailoring or rotting fabric. Yet not even a ballpark percentage is offered regarding the proportion of bad vs. saleable clothing. The film’s depiction of the environmental impact of disposing of this unusable clothing (e.g. burning or dumping these clothes in landfill disturbingly close to the ocean) is limited to short-term effects rather than long-term concerns. How long does it take for these clothing rejects made with synthetic fibers to completely decay? Should the viewer think of these clothes as similar to wearable radioactive waste?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the solutions called for in Hart’s film sound comfortingly vague rather than necessarily urgent. “Good Neighbours” gets a few points for delivering some new knowledge, but ultimately winds up losing viewer goodwill for its shallow presentation.

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Who knew a film about processing poop could be informative and even funny? But that’s the feeling that comes after watching Kaitlyn Schwalje and Alex Wolf Lewis’ entertainingly quirky documentary “Unless Something Goes Terribly Wrong.” On the macro level, it follows occurrences at a Portland, Maine wastewater treatment facility over the course of a year. On the micro level, not only does it give viewers details about the ways the film’s primary setting (the East End wastewater facility) sanitizes and purifies the sewer water that comes in, but it points to a long unaddressed infrastructure problem that will affect the future of American cities.

The East End wastewater treatment facility was built in 1976 as part of the Clean Water Act. (The land the facility is on used to be a garbage dump which burned to the ground four times over the course of its existence.) Before the treatment plant was built, Portland’s sewage was handled with a pipe that just dumped sewer waste into the ocean. If the citizens of Portland felt like swimming in the ocean, pushing aside floating poop from the sewage pipe was done as a matter of course. Viewers with weaker stomachs may need a barf bag for tidbits like this.

Like other wastewater treatment facilities around the nation, the East End plant runs on a 24/7/365 schedule. The pumps and other equipment of that nature are 40 years old. So the job of people such as the film’s three principal subjects is to do what they can to fix equipment always on the verge of breaking down.

Dustin Price serves as Chief Operator of the East End plant. This affable nerd strikes a balance between keeping things running and being informal in his dealings with the engineers and technicians under him. Backing up Dustin is former art student Zac Perkins, who serves as the plant foreperson. Finally, there’s the former kitchen worker turned Wastewater Maintenance Operator “Jimmy” Stewart.

Over the course of the year, a number of crises befall the plant such as short staffing and the retirement of older employees whose departures means the loss of decades of institutional knowledge and experience. On a personal level, Stewart struggles to pass a licensing test that will enable him to keep working in the wastewater field. But the big crisis, which eventually becomes a statewide problem, involves the disposition of the biosolids produced by all of Maine’s wastewater plants.

It’s not exactly a surprise that wastewater plants such as the East End produce biosolids. As Dustin informs the viewer, his plant annually processes four thousand tons of polluted air and seven billion gallons of dirty water. This unclean water comes from such sources as the kitchen sink and the local brewery.

In processing the stuff that comes through the sewer pipe, the contaminated water gets treated by bacteria which breaks down whatever’s possible. Solid material gets separated out and generally compressed physically. Dollar bills are not the only things found among solid waste processing. (Whether anybody actually tries to spend the money found among the solid waste is not asked.) Other discoveries have included model cars, drivers licenses, and even a billiard ball or two.

None of the East End personnel seen in the film would contradict the idea that wastewater treatment is far from a glamorous job. But glamor feels far less important than the necessity of the work. Without wastewater treatment, water-borne disease would spread easily through the city. Thanks to the work of plants such as the East End, the ocean water outside Portland is safe for swimming again.

The trouble is, government decisionmakers have for decades not allocated the funds needed to keep wastewater treatment plant equipment up to date. That’s why Dustin and his crew have to work with equipment literally dating form the mid-1970s and why equipment breakdowns are a constant problem. Putting wastewater treatment plants at the low end of the importance list would truly bite decisionmakers when the lack of a Plan B for disposing of biosolids became a statewide crisis. Dustin aptly describes the situation as resembling a house of cards.

The footage of the hilariously messy pie-eating contests and the codfish race definitely don’t come across as attempts by the filmmakers to pad out the film’s running time. They serve as reminders of what will go away should treatment plants such as the East End go offline for protracted periods of time. Would a pie-eating contest still be possible without clean water for either washing off the contestants’ faces or even making the pies?

More importantly, the viewer slowly realizes that working in wastewater treatment has both the responsibility of saving lives and the stresses that come from unresolved problems affecting the wastewater workers’ ability to do their job. As one subject discovers, it’s hard not to get into the self-blame game when mishaps occur…even when his presence wouldn’t have prevented the incident’s occurrence.

“Sewer socialists” is an old political phrase used to describe leftist politicians who use the powers of their political office to bring vital and tangible public goods to the citizens they serve. Given how “Unless Something Goes Terribly Wrong” ends, the time for more sewer socialists in public office has never been more urgent.

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Even though this year’s Doc Stories won’t take place until November 5-8, 2026, it’s worth offering a few suggestions given that tickets are now available. SFFILM’s mini-festival, which runs annually at the Vogue Theatre, brings to San Francisco audiences some of the best new and notable documentaries. Prior editions of the festival have shown such films as “I Am Not Your Negro” and “Copa ‘71.”

Ava DuVernay gets Opening Night honors with her new documentary “14th (9:30 PM on November 5, 2026).” This sequel to DuVernay’s earlier documentary “13th” looks at the legacy and protections of the 14th Amendment, which is unfortunately timely given current Rethuglican efforts to eliminate birthright citizenship…among many other important protections. DuVernay will appear in person to introduce the screening.

Another timely film, Laura Poitras and Rachel Lauren Mueller’s “They’re Here,” screens as part of “Shorts Block: Sensory Experience (11:00 AM on November 7, 2026).” The titular “they” refers to the ICE Gestapo, who invade Minneapolis to enact their terror campaign. Fortunately, Minneapolis neighbors mobilize to protect one another by tracking the movements of the masked government goons.

Ahmed Hassouna’s “Citizen Osama (11:30 AM on November 8, 2026)” is a portrait of Palestinian war photographer Osama Al-Ashi, who’s balancing the responsibility of using his camera to bear witness to the Israeli devastation of Gaza with the responsibilities of being a new father and keeping his family safe. This is Palestine’s submission for the 2027 Oscars.

James Marcus Haney’s “Black Sunflowers (8:00 PM on November 7, 2026)” may be a portrait of underground youth culture. But the youths in question happen to be part of the generation living in Ukraine during the Russian invasion. The film follows these artists, drifters, and soldiers as they dance in underground clubs and try to find freedom in uncertain times.

If you’ve heard such classic rock songs as “He’s A Rebel,” “Be My Baby,” or “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” then you’ve heard the voice of Darlene Love. Yet despite being considered the woman with the best voice in music, Love never got the recognition she deserved for much of her life. Barry Avrich’s highly entertaining film “Darlene Love: I Know Where I’ve Been (8:30 PM on November 6, 2026)” lets Love tell the story of her career and even perform several of her greatest hits.

Closing out Doc Stories 2026 is Sam Pollard’s “Tutu (7:30 PM on November 8, 2026).” It’s a biographical portrait of Desmond Tutu, prominent South African anti-apartheid activist. His irrepressible humor and his ability to connect with people would prove just as strong as his commitment to social justice.

(“Plant Life” won the Audience Award For Best Short.)