More Reviews From Cinequest/Cinejoy 2022

"12 Months"

Arais Meteyard’s animated short “Nothingness Conquered Them” brings up some big picture issues in its running time of (checks watch) slightly over two minutes. These subjects include religion-incited social divisions, helplessness in the face of mass misery, and wars of choice.

Given its very brief running time and the issues raised, the short doesn’t even attempt to be a narrative. “Nothingness Conquered Them” could be better described as a Rohrschach blot created via mixed media animation. A blonde-haired woman (possibly the director’s stand-in) is mentally drowned by a veritable flood of authority figure mendacity combined with religiously and/or politically fomented division and suffering. Can anything heal this mentally numbed and withdrawn person from this imposed state of learned helplessness?

The animation of Meteyard’s film is simple, a reflection of the limited cinematic resources she had to work with given COVID lockdown conditions. The blonde-haired woman is a simple cel drawing. Historic photographs of various types provide the raw material for the flood of real world images that seem to overwhelm the blonde-haired woman’s mind.

Drawings of nearby solar system planets seen early in the film serve as visual metaphors for the context and perspective being erased by information overload. The unfortunate result of this consciousness closure is the misleading belief that wars and politically manufactured strife are somehow greater than the vastness of existence.

“Nothingness Conquered Them” may frustrate viewers with its refusal to provide ready-made answers to the questions it raises. Yet ironically, the lure of the ready-made answer is what leaves a person vulnerable to the toxic swaying of religious and political authorities. Inspiring ruminations on better answers or at least questioning of personal assumptions will serve that person better.

***

If there’s a fictional genre particularly susceptible to the ready-made fictional solution, it would probably be the romantic comedy/drama. Such expected Moments as the meet-cute or the Second Date feel more like to-do list items rather than an organic outgrowth of the story’s would-be lovers’ behavior.

Clinton J. Cornwell’s very touching and occasionally painful film “12 Months” does nod to genre expectations. But it spends more time cherishing the successes and mistakes that give a relationship the proverbial light and water that it needs to grow and even blossom. It captures a relationship’s continual tension between each person’s emotional flaws and deal-breaking behavior.

Negotiating the challenges of a new relationship are Ellie and Clark. Ellie is an art photographer. Clark sells vintage clothing but dreams of having money to invest. Neither of them are total newbies to the dating scene. Yet each of them have personal reasons for treading cautiously regarding what may develop between them. Clark alternates between not knowing specifically what he wants in a relationship and impulsively plunging ahead. Marlon, Clark’s best friend, is right in noting that Clark’s “let’s Netflix and chill” really isn’t a great opener for considering a second date. Ellie hasn’t forgotten her earlier relationships failed because whichever guy she was with couldn’t handle her history of depression.

Cornwell uses monthly vignettes to follow the two lovers over the titular period. The relationship milestones, such as moving in together, become less important than probing the reasons for each lover’s reaction to the event. For example, is Ellie’s dislike of Clark’s using the “boyfriend-girlfriend” label a fear of commitment or a fear of being disappointed yet again?

By not investing viewer interest in celebrating milestone events, Cornwell nudges viewers to keep their attention on the lovers’ individual flaws and how they affect the relationship. Ellie’s perkiness could be either genuine or a compensation for subjecting Clark to her depressive episodes or both. The vintage clothing seller’s impulsiveness can lead to an ad lib that turns a racist trope into a mutual joke…or it could lead to his angrily tossing out his surprise breakfast for Ellie because she wasn’t perky at the moment he was about to spring his surprise.

The dating past of both lovers are kept vague. While nothing is said specifically about Ellie’s previous boyfriends, Clark has had at least one previous relationship with a white woman named Susan. Yes, Clark is Black. Deal, people who despise interracial dating.

Clark’s problems with Ellie have nothing to do with his race and everything to do with masculine self-absorption. The death of an old friend doesn’t result in Clark’s sharing with his significant other his vulnerability or his grief. Ellie’s taking steps to advance her professional career turns out to be less important to him than putting his emotional needs first. A wooden box project that Clark works on becomes a nice visual metaphor for the state of his relationship with Ellie.

“12 Months”’ avoidance of fake optimism doesn’t mean watching it is an exercise in miserycore. Elizabeth Hirsch-Tauber and Michael James Kelly are enjoyable to watch from first frame to last. Breakmaster Cylinder’s musical score captures both the carefree feeling of being in love and the heavy doubts of a relationship lasting another week let alone another minute. Even an embarrassing mishap resulting in Clark accidentally spraying Ellie with some bodily fluid has its oddly funny aspect.

But it is telling about the duo’s relationship that Clark finds nothing revelatory about Ellie after she introduces him to the special place that helped her adjust to city living.

***

If the interracial sex scenes of “12 Months” already disturbed some viewers, those same prudes will probably melt down over Sassy Mohen’s irreverent and informative TV pilot “How To Hack Birth Control.” Fans of Samantha Bee’s or John Oliver’s gifts for balancing information and entertainment will enjoy Mohen’s deftness at playing in that same sandbox.

The “no sex before marriage” and “abstinence is good” crowd will not make it past the pilot’s opening minutes. The film’s narrator declares having sexual feelings and wanting to enjoy sex doesn’t make a person a shameful creature not fit for interaction with fellow humans. Having those feelings just makes that person a normal human being.

Not everybody who wants to enjoy sex also wants to produce a baby. The wonderful “Let’s Not Make A Baby” sequence shows how birth control methods really aren’t one size fits all. Contrary to the anti-birth control crowd’s lies, one particular birth control method’s failure doesn’t mean birth control as a whole is useless. It just means it’s time to try a different method, a task made easier by the variety of available birth control options out there.

The recent Rethuglican blitzkrieg against reproductive rights happened after Mohen made this pilot. Yet that assault arises from the same impulse that “How To Hack Birth Control” mocks: the denial of a woman’s control of her body as denial of a woman’s ability to control her future. The sheer pettiness of the people possessing that impulse gets inventively razzed throughout the pilot. For example, in an “I never thought of that” moment, a pharmacist becomes less strident about refusing to fill a contraceptive prescription when they’re filmed by the customer for a video that’s seconds away from going up on social media. Nor will strudels and Twinkies ever be looked at the same way again.

To be fair, it takes a little time for Mohen’s pilot to reach the right comic tempo. Zippy transitions from a picture of the effects of an STD to parodying “Rent”’s “Seasons Of Love” undercut the jokes’ ability to properly land. But when that sweet entertainment/information balance spot is reached, watch out. Having a friendly cat deliver a box of Plan B pills in a kitty-sized backpack is a smile-generating extra.

Will “How To Hack Birth Control” be available online after Cinequest? More than a few women trapped in red states would definitely benefit from having handy and available this real information presented entertainingly by Mohen.

***

Aidan Tanner’s quietly chilling short “The Sands Between” begins with a relationship drama before turning into something far more disturbing.

An unnamed woman (Jessica Chastain) has found contentment among some desert dunes. She’s taken a break from her relationship with her significant other (James McAvoy), but she soon realizes that this desert is not the haven she believes it is.

The short’s setup and execution works as a nice reflection of the woman’s mental state. Early on, the desert scenes convey a sense of quiet serenity thanks to long shots and an unobtrusive soundtrack. Later, a flood of sudden images and discordant music conveys her growing turmoil as she realizes the truth about her situation. To be fair, the specific facts aren’t spelled out but the general idea comes through quite clearly.

Even before the film’s revelation is made, the attentive viewer will have noticed a couple of significant items. The woman is barefoot, yet none of the sand surrounding her shows any signs of her footprints…or where she might have come from. Her phone conversation with her significant other feels as if they’re talking past each other. A reference to a strained relationship makes sense, but only up to a point.

Tanner’s film ultimately delivers what writer Kim Stanley Robinson called “a short sharp shock.” It’s long enough to effectively set up its situation yet short enough to not overstay its welcome.

***

QAnon or MGTOW may not be mentioned directly by name in the Polish dark comedy “Alpha Male.” But the sexist paranoia and cult of personality conspiracy thinking displayed by the central characters in Katarzyna and Igor Priwieziencew’s film shares the cultural DNA of those American phenomena.

Piotr’s plan to take a one-day smoking cessation course gets sidetracked by his mistakenly enrolling in the Alpha Male course. This “self-improvement” course led by Leader supposedly helps its students stand up to women in general and the MENSTOP conspiracy in particular. By the time the newbie exits the course, returning to his old life is no longer an option.

The Priwieziencews establish that Leader is a grifter in the best Orange Skull tradition. He creates an imaginary all-powerful enemy for his marks in the alleged international feminist conspiracy known as MENSTOP. The alleged existence of this organization explains why the other men in the Alpha Male course have their difficulties with women. Elderly Marek is ignored by his wife while Daniel may be physically abused by his mate. Businessman Bartek may rant a lot about women being financial leeches. Yet he has handy excuses for not acting on his sexist resentments.

When ideology doesn’t work, Leader uses whatever emotional manipulation works best to keep his students in line…and continually willing to pay through the nose for his “wisdom.” He undermines Piotr’s normal relationship with fiancee Basia by calling him a pushover and questioning his self-esteem. With Bartek, Leader skillfully withholds the reassurance the businessman yearns for.

It doesn’t matter how often Piotr may question the veracity of Leader’s claims. A man really can’t survive 69 days without water. And Leader’s “translations” of Spanish news broadcasts definitely don’t come close to what’s actually being said. LIke President Joe Biden’s immediate predecessor, this scam artist has a gift for quickly manufacturing a new chunk of verbal horse manure.

Yet the directors’ insight into “Men’s Rights”-type grift is not matched by a sufficient degree of mockery. The Alpha Male students’ foibles never reach the right level of acerbic absurdity. Nor does Leader go beyond his enigmatic charlatan role.

“Alpha Male,” in short, may aspire to be a dark comedy. But its attempts at drawing blood from the targets of its humor yields anemic results.

***

“Memories Of A Sounded Past,” from writer/director Leon Guallart Diaz, can best be described as a constructed memory play. Its setting is Allensworth, the first town built and owned by African Americans.

What gives the still-standing houses of Allensworth life are memories. The unnamed Black woman who narrates this drama remembers the happy sounds of music and dancing at town parties. But she also remembers the stressful sounds of the frequent arguments between her gentle mother and her very temperamental railroad worker father. As a nod to the narrator’s youth at the time, the exact words of the arguments between the narrator’s parents never come into complete comprehension.

A rare disease contracted in childhood makes the unnamed narrator completely lose her hearing by age 16. But Diaz never couches that loss as a tragedy. It’s instead an opportunity to finally listen to and comprehend her parents across the distance of years.

***

One thing Laurence Madrigal’s highly entertaining debut documentary “We Were Hyphy” doesn’t do is explain why hyphy and its associated cultural expressions never became a national cultural phenomenon. But as Madrigal’s dreadlocks-shaking and fist-pumping film makes clear, it wasn’t the music’s fault that rap and hip-hop lovers outside the Yay Area (the S.F. Bay Area to the rest of us) never picked up on hyphy’s rebellious appeal.

As “We Were Hyphy” shows, hyphy continued the vein of “rebellion against the dominant culture” gold discovered by previous Yay Area countercultural artists. Born out of community discontent against the War On (Some) Drugs and other examples of police oppression, the music celebrated freedom from and cultural defiance of the straitjacket of dominant culture. To be a part of hyphy culture was to be free and out there.

Typical elements of a hyphy song can be listed quickly: heavy bass lines, synthesizers, central subject matter of life on the streets, and skillful vocal rhyming. Dancing to hyphy involves moving on the upbeat rather than to the downbeat. Some great footage of a dancer’s dreadlocks swinging this way and that in a nightclub captures the fire of personal freedom ignited by the music.

Because the best hyphy song lyrics mirrored what was going down on neighborhood streets, the music had no time for fixating on innocuous words about love and romance. There’s probably a hyphy song lyric out there which mentions the gas stations which served as nighttime gathering places or the corner stores which officially closed for the night yet still slid stuff out to waiting customers.

But hyphy’s impact extended beyond the creation of well-crafted beats. The music would inspire such slang terms as “turfing” and “going dumb.” The basic uniform of hyphy fans consisted of white T-shirts, blue jeans, and Nike sneakers. Some fans also added oversized glasses to their look. But the most notorious thing inspired by hyphy were fans’ publicly demonstrating just how inventively they controlled the driving of their cars. What car a fan owned mattered less than whether that car could be put into tight controlled spins called “donuts,” for example. Local police and news media negatively regarded what came to be known as “sideshows.”

Great Men may have played significant parts in helping hyphy evolve and gain Yay Area popularity. But Madrigal’s film shows how their involvement fit more into the mass collaboration mode rather than direct leadership. Andre “Mac Dre” Hicks coined the term hyphy and used his Thizz Nation to help up-and-coming hyphy artists get their music out there. Producer Rick Rock developed the increase in beat tempo that would give hyphy its characteristic sound. Several disc jockeys at Bay Area radio station 106 KMEL used their shows to actively promote hyphy artists.

2006 would be the year hyphy would attempt to blow up big time. The seminal song “Tell Me When To Go” and its accompanying video served as a musical calling card for the West Oakland hyphy scene. It featured such major rap talents as E-40 and Keak Da Sneak. Moving to the song’s pounding rhythm and seeing excerpts from the video, it’s hard to understand why that song and others like it failed to translate its splashy arrival into outside the Yay popularity. As mentioned above, the director frustratingly doesn’t offer any answers.

Madrigal’s entertaining film ultimately declines to put hyphy into the cultural coffin reserved for once popular music that has passed its moment. Local Black Lives Matter protesters embody hyphy’s political spirit. And there are newer artists such as the dance group The Turffeinz who keep hyphy’s spirit alive. Given the national right-wing resurgence in naked racism, it’s time for hyphy to make another cultural assault.