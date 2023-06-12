Metal Planter Boxes Are Popping Up Along Van Ness

by on

Have you noticed that neighbors along Van Ness between Ellis and Eddy have recently developed interests in urban gardening?

The metal planter boxes first appeared on the Ellis side of the Land Rover dealership on Van Ness which I wrote about it:

My Walk Down SF’s Troubled Van Ness – Beyond Chron

Before:

After:

Then, they appeared across the street from the Land Rover dealership.

Before:

After:

And a few days ago, they appeared on Willow (west of Van Ness) next to Burger King:

From the look of things, more metal planter boxes will probably appear toward city hall.

Van Ness and Eddy

More and more neighborhoods in the City have developed quite appetites for urban gardening.

A group of neighbors on Harrison between 18th and 20th called Harrison Neighbors started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy those metal planter boxes to beautify their street. Their goal was to raise $20,000 but they ended up with more than $25,000.

A prettier, greener Harrison Street, organized by Harrison Neighbors

That shows that people want to live in clean, safe, and vibrant neighborhoods.