Mayor Breed Must Replace Chief Scott

by on

SFPD Ignores Mayor’s Tenderloin Emergency

“It’s time that the reign of criminals who are destroying our city, it is time for it to come to an end. It comes to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies and less tolerant of all the bulls— that has destroyed our city.”—Mayor London Breed, December 14, 2021

Mayor Breed spoke those words standing next to Police Chief Bill Scott. Scott echoed the mayor’s plans: “one aspect of the crime-fighting plan that Breed and Scott are proposing involves more cops on the ground. ‘There are areas in this city that need constant, 24-hour police presence while we make those arrests,’ Scott said, portraying a chaotic environment of rampant open-air drug use and street crime.”

But the Tenderloin never got that 24-hour police presence. It barely got any additional officers at all. As a result, “police data from before and after the Tenderloin emergency shows arrests for drug-related crimes in the neighborhood are largely unchanged.”

Police visibility has never increased. Drug dealing is nearly as pervasive. Chief Scott even ignored Breed’s pledge to increase foot patrols, just as he did following the mayor’s pledge last May.

There is a pattern here.

Chief Scott is unconcerned. He told the San Francisco Chronicle that he had added ten officers to Tenderloin Station. He said “ten may not sound like a lot, but that’s almost 10% of the patrol officers in the Tenderloin.”

That’s a measly ten more officers for the entire Tenderloin Station, not the Tenderloin neighborhood. Tenderloin Station also includes the heavy drug dealer areas of UN Plaza, Market Street, and Sixth Street.

Even ten additional officers to the Tenderloin neighborhood does not match the mayor’s depiction of a neighborhood in the midst of a drug dealer Emergency. Last November, 40-80 additional officers were suddenly dispatched to protect Union Square. That didn’t require a State of Emergency. Chief Scott quickly found far more than ten more officers to address that crisis.

Despite the Tenderloin undergoing a mayor-declared drug dealer emergency, those 40-80 officers stayed in Union Square until year’s end. I’m told that many are still there; yet Chief Scott claims he can’t find more than ten more for the entire Tenderloin Station.

The pandemic was also here in December. It never caused a police shortage at Union Square.

The Union Square experience shows that San Francisco knows how to respond to an “emergency;” in contrast, its been business as usual in the Tenderloin.

Misguided Police Priorities

Last Wednesday I saw seven officers outside the Linkage Center in UN Plaza. One was busy telling elderly Asian-American women that they could not sell fruit juice in that location (They displayed the fruit juices and other food items on mats). When I went to the 300 block of Hyde five minutes later, I saw at least twenty drug dealers.

There was no officer in sight. They were too busy stopping fruit juice sales to disperse drug dealers.

The mayor’s funding of Urban Alchemy last spring was a huge plus. Urban Alchemy eliminates drug dealers on the blocks where they are working. But Urban Alchemy was supposed to supplement, not replace, traditional policing.Urban Alchemy cannot stop drug dealing on its own.

There are violent people dealing drugs in the Tenderloin. Armed police are needed on blocks filled with dealers. A police presence is also needed after Urban Alchemy leaves at 7pm.

This is not happening. This failure falls on the Chief.

SFPD is Failing Citywide

As the SF Chronicle’s Heather Knight has repeatedly shown, the SFPD has a major performance problem. It is losing the confidence of residents across the city.

It’s time for Chief Scott to go. San Francisco cannot have a Chief whose department ignores public safety priorities promoted by both the Mayor and Board of Supervisors.

Some blame the rank and file for not carrying out the Chief’s orders. But as they say in sports, since you can’t fire a team you replace the coach. Many think Chief Scott gets wrongly blamed when the real problem is District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Yet the DA doesn’t decide police staffing levels. And the ineffective SFPD is Boudin’s best bulwark against recall. Replacing him with someone who can improve the SFPD’s performance prior to the June election boosts the recall’s chances.

Mayor Breed has a choice. She can hold her Police Chief accountable for not implementing her plans for a Tenderloin police crackdown, or she can publicly explain to the Tenderloin and the city why she allowed her high-profile crackdown announcement to be ignored.

The mayor got accolades for saying she was tired of the “bullshit.” But to the small businesses, residents and workers in the Tenderloin, the SFPD’s failure to implement the mayor’s crackdown is the biggest example of “bullshit” of all.

(Please see our accompanying story, “The Gaslighting of the Tenderloin“)