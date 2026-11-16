Pelosi Faces Uphill Race

A special election to fill Scott Wiener’s State Senate seat will pit Assembly member Matt Haney against Christine Pelosi. The election is projected for March or April. Get ready for a new onslaught of political mailings and ads.

Here’s how we see the race.

Haney’s Strengths

Matt Haney has been elected to the School Board, Board of Supervisors and Assembly. He has exceeded projected victory margins in every race.

Anticipating Scott Wiener’s election to Congress, Haney announced a massive group of state legislators endorsing him for the State Senate seat. Many unions have already endorsed Haney.

Matt Haney has proven an extraordinarily effective state legislator. His AB 12 stopped California landlords from charging two or even three times the monthly rent as a security deposit. California now limits security deposits to one month’s rent.

Haney’s measure saves tenants money on virtually every apartment rental. We are talking tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars. In San Francisco, where vacant one-bedrooms go for $4000 and up, the difference between a $4000 and $8000 deposit also shapes who can afford to live in the city.

Having spent years unsuccessfully trying to get the state legislature to pass Ellis Act reform, I know how difficult it is to get Republicans and many Democrats to expand tenant protections. I did not think Haney could pass the security deposit measure. But he somehow got it done.

Haney has sponsored many impactful measures. Among them is AB 1556, which allows state funds to be spent on recovery housing. He somehow got unanimous votes in the legislature on the measure .

Haney’s success in the state legislature will prove a major asset in his State Senate campaign.

Haney’s Weaknesses

In July 2024 the California Fair Political Practices Commission launched an investigation into Haney’s use of campaign funds. As reported by KQED, “Haney’s spending included tickets to two January 49ers playoff games, racking up ticket costs of more than $33,500 — plus drinks for a tailgate party and food at the stadium — along with tickets to a Warriors game and a BroadwaySF show, according to campaign finance reporting.”

The SF Standard, which broke the Haney story, reported in August 2025 that he had incurred large legal bills defending the claims.

Nothing has come from the investigation. I have since learned that using campaign funds to give free seats and other perks to potential donors is completely legal. The SF Standard noted that Haney also used campaign funds to benefit his family, implying the campaign donor exception should not apply.

Expect reporting on this issue to be revived for the upcoming campaign.

Pelosi’s Strengths

Nancy Pelosi is San Francisco’s most revered political figure. Christine Pelosi starts the race with a lot of voters automatically on her side.

Christine Pelosi has spent decades working on issues with the national and state Democratic Party. She is well-versed in policy. She has spent a lot of time in community meetings and knows San Francisco.

The Wiener-Chan raced showed how Nancy Pelosi can still raise a lot of funds. Presumably she will continue doing so on behalf of Christine.

Pelosi’s Weaknesses

Would someone who has never held elected office in San Francisco have a chance to win a State Senate race if their last name were not Pelosi? Nancy Pelosi made Congress her first and only elected office but that was a very different time. Nancy did not face an opponent with Matt Haney’s citywide political strength.

Scott Wiener has already endorsed Haney. Will Wiener voters in the congressional race favor Pelosi over Haney?

I don’t see that.

Turnout in the special election will be less than this past November. But if Pelosi is counting on winning big among progressives who backed Chan, the lower turnout could work against her.

Scott Wiener will be among the most progressive members of Congress But he was deemed a moderate in San Francisco. Haney is seen as both a progressive and a moderate, which will make it harder for Pelosi to find support.

Anything is possible in politics. Manny Yekutiel went from D8 frontrunner to dropping out of the race. I see a Pelosi victory depending on Haney becoming engulfed in some new scandal. Otherwise, she faces a very uphill fight.