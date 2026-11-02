Maison Bohème Debuts At SF’s Opera Plaza

Bonjour, Van Ness! Maison Bohème Opens with Champs-Élysées Ambitions

A little piece of Paris has officially arrived on Van Ness Avenue, breathing new life into a historic San Francisco dream.

On October 28, the French café and bakery Maison Bohème opened its new flagship location at Opera Plaza (601 Van Ness Avenue), situated just behind the Opera Plaza Theater.

The opening feels like a nod to a long-held vision for the area. Decades ago, former San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein proposed a grand plan to transform the wide, transit-heavy Van Ness Avenue into a West Coast version of the iconic Champs-Élysées in Paris. The goal was to line the bustling boulevard with mid-rise residential towers, ground-floor boutiques, and vibrant outdoor cafes.

While the grand vision for the street has faced plenty of modern urban challenges over the years, the arrival of Maison Bohème brings exactly the kind of Parisian flair residents have always hoped for.

Moving into a larger space at Opera Plaza, the café serves up a menu packed with freshly baked pastries, artisan desserts, breakfast and lunch options, and even a unique wagyu roquefort burger. The café also serves Illy coffee.

For locals looking to escape into a classic European atmosphere right in the middle of the city, it offers a welcoming space to sit back, sip an espresso, and say bonjour.

Stella Roller, the co-owner of the Boho restaurant family in San Francisco, said that while her team has long operated popular dining establishments in the city, her passion for French pastries eventually culminated in the launch of Boho Petite, located on Chestnut Street in the Marina District in November 2022. This boutique, grab-and-go patisserie serves up traditional French viennoiserie, artisanal pastries, and savory options. Then, in early August 2025, she opened a second location at Four Embarcadero Center.

Driven by tremendous business growth, she spent six months searching the city with a realtor for a kitchen larger than her Chestnut Street location. Her search ended at Opera Plaza; the moment she stepped into the vacant space formerly occupied by Leonore’s Deli & Taqueria, she knew it was the perfect fit.

I caught up with her right before her new café’s grand opening celebration. Full of excitement, she shared, “This is it—the exact space I’ve envisioned for my kitchen and flagship café. I didn’t even check the rent with the realtor; I just agreed to take it on the spot.”

She is set to introduce high tea service on November 15 and is gauging community interest in a potential dinner service tailored for Opera and Symphony attendees. Additionally, she has applied for a wine permit to complement the offerings.

Jackie, owner of Opera Plaza Hair Design, whose salon is right across the hall from Maison Bohème, is thrilled about the café’s opening. She said, “This new café is great for Van Ness Avenue since there are so many empty storefronts. Plus, it’s way more convenient for me than heading over to my usual spots in Hayes Valley. And the food is wonderful.”

Drug markets intersect with crime hotspots

Neighbors attending the café’s grand opening offered their best wishes to Roller while expressing hope that the city will permanently shut down the open-air drug market on Turk Street, between Franklin and Van Ness. Despite repeated 311 complaints and city cleanup efforts, dealers and users continually return, severely impacting residents and businesses.

Walgreens at 1301 Franklin closed on February 26, 2025. Rampant shoplifting was partly to blame. The neighborhood narrowly avoided a devastating pharmacy desert after the CVS at Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street planned a permanent February shutdown due to escalating vandalism and shoplifting. District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill intervened and successfully convinced them to stay.

Tosca Anderson, whose apartment window faces Turk Street and witnesses a constant, frightening parade of addiction, said, “The drug epidemic on Turk Street has turned our neighborhood into a chaotic spectacle. For those of us who live here, it feels like a perpetual, scary Halloween. Around here, every day is Halloween, but without the costumes.”

Roller mentioned that one of her employees has fallen victim to two separate criminal incidents on Turk Street recently, culminating in a violent assault and an arrest. The trouble began when her employee’s vehicle was initially broken into, and his laptop was stolen while parked on the street.

In a second, more severe incident, a man approached his vehicle and began striking it with an object, shattering a side mirror. The situation quickly escalated when the suspect physically assaulted him. He managed to contact the Police, and arriving officers successfully apprehended and arrested the assailant.

While San Francisco’s aggressive regulatory efforts to combat a staggering 53% storefront vacancy rate are beginning to spark positive momentum for Van Ness businesses, the city must recognize that long-term economic revitalization cannot succeed without parallel, sustained investments in street safety and cleanliness.

Maison Bohème, 601 Van Ness Avenue Unit K, San Francisco, CA 94102, Monday-Sunday, 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.