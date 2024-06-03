Listen To The Experts: Save the VA!

AND WHAT YOU CAN DO TO STOP THEM. You know as well as we do that reporting is just one side of the coin. We need momentum to get Washington to care. Which is why I’m sharing some striking social media graphics that you can, in turn, share with your networks. Whether on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, or in private messages and groups, I urge you to share them with those who care about this issue. It is vital that we stand together to advocate that the VA implement the Red Team recommendations. You can browse this material here. We will update the folder as more information surfaces. We are asking all who care – veterans’ advocates, healthcare reform activists, etc. – to Act Now. #StopVAPrivatization. This cannot wait. It is a matter of life-and-death not only for our veterans but for the only publicly funded, fully integrated, national healthcare system in the United States. Over the next month, I will keep you updated on what we are working on and how you can help us. Please follow my new social media channels so as not to miss anything. Share the content widely and don’t forget to use our #StopVAPrivatization hashtag as you engage with the topic. Instagram: @suzannegordonwrites

X: @suzannecgordon

FB: Suzanne Gordon Thanks so much for your attention! We can all do something to save America’s best and only genuine healthcare care system, the VHA. Act now, Suzanne