letters to the Editor…

Dear Editor: Re Drug Markets

Thank you for bringing attention to this appalling mess in the Tenderloin and Market Street. I rode the 27 bus through there yesterday and is the closest to Hell I have seen in any city, never mind the San Francisco we love. It is traumatizing to see people in such terrible poverty and distress; some doubled up from the drugs, but also seeing the open taking and dealing in drugs. It is dangerous for them and frightening for us residents. Market Street has been blighted. It is empty except for a few buses and people living on the street. What a mess the planners have made. No one should go there and no wonder retail has fled apart from the new IKEA, which is an oasis in the appalling mess of Market Street. Our leaders have failed us. Unlike others, I do not blame Mayor Breed because it seems that her hands have been tied, but generations of activists have created this mess, including politicians. I wonder who can turn the city around! And why is a tech not helping?

I cannot believe that this shocking situation rolls on month after month and year after year. Is there nothing we can do?

Martin Chapman