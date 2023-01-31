Letters to the Editor…

by on

Mr. Shaw,

I’m practically born and raised SF since the age of 4. Still live here.

Every Mayor since the 80’s (very few homeless until the 80’s) have stood on a platform to fix homelessness.

What should have been addressed then as it should be now is the underlining drug problem that exacerbates the issue.

Let’s cut to the chase, until someone with political clout (Pelosi) overlooks the civil liberty rights that these homeless have nothing is ever going to be done to fix the problem. At every turn everyone’s hands are tied, and they refuse to stick their neck out to clean this mess up. People must gather a big group of official bodies (just like not that long ago with all the agencies participating) and arrest repeated offenders (remember no laying on the street) and keep them from the revolving door. Get them off our streets and forget about civil liberties. While this may sound cold and harsh, it presents itself better than by just letting them one by one die in the streets. Eventually the problem will go away as they see it. Unfortunately, word gets out that nothing ever gets done in SF so more and more homeless replace the ones that die.

You Mr. Shaw are on the right path. Bring these problems to the forefront and forget about Blue / Red City but our City. Not what’s politically correct but what’s correct! Show the compassion of love by tough love and let’s not wait for our Mayor’s to fix something that hasn’t been fixed for over 50 years!

Thank you,

Claudio Luporini