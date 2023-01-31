Letters to the Editor…

by on

RE“Why is San Francisco Media downplaying Drug Cartel?” By Randy Shaw (BeyondChron, January 30, 2023)

I wish to note that Susan Dyer Reynolds, Columnist for The Marina Times, and Lou Barberini, a retired SFPD police officer and detective who used to work in the Tenderloin have both written extensively about the drug problem in the Tenderloin and its accompanying issues and problems.

Ms. Reynolds’ and Mr. Barberini’s exceptional investigative reporting and journalism on the Tenderloin, as well as other issues in San Francisco, you would not find in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The exception might be Heather Knight at the Chronicle.

Anh Lê