Letters to the Editor…

Berkeley an EU city?

Dear Editors, My friends (and yours too) in Europe will tell you that it’s the tourist fantasy of an EU city, not the reality of actually living in Paris, Rome, or Berlin. Regardless of the experience of Mr. Shaw, or what’s happening in our southern neighbor, Los Angeles, the availability of cappuccinos is not a legit reason to redesign a city!

Aside from all of that, it does not escape my attention that all of these plans to redesign this city endanger entrepreneurial and small family, and often, immigrant owned independent businesses. Maybe someone needs to say that louder so the “activists” can hear it through their headphones

I, personally, even with the bizarre definitions of cappuccino served daily, want to live in Berkeley, California and not Berkeley Square, London. But, apparently, the desires of the people who live here do not count. Just our money.

Sign me:

Lezlie, long time resident of Berkeley.