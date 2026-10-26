Letters to the Editor…

Re: San Francisco’s Unusual November Election

Your story mentions Scott Wiener’s forces raising $10 million. I have a different perspective.

With less than two weeks left to go before election day, Scott Wiener can breathe a sigh of relief that the San Francisco Chronicle has refused to publish my op-ed piece about Scott Wiener’s advocacy of Qualified Immunity. This was the defense he successfully employed to defend San Francisco police officers who arrested me 23 years ago when he was a deputy city attorney.

It began in February of 2003 when I purchased some items at my neighborhood Walgreens store which I paid with a $100 bill from my wallet. Even though the counterfeit detector pen the young cashier applied to the bill showed that it was genuine, she found the small image of Benjamin Franklin suspicious and called her manager. The manager took my bill to examine it further and when he came back, he told me the bill lacked the security thread to be genuine.

Before I knew it, there were four (4) SFPD Officers who entered the store to question me about the bill in response to his 911 call.

I identified myself as a lawyer with my office just a block away and that I was the president of the San Francisco Community College Board to show that I was not a person likely to be passing counterfeit currency. Nevertheless, to my shock, they asked me to put my hands behind my back. With my hands in cuffs, I was “perp walked” through the store in front of customers and employes who knew me as a regular customer.

I was transported to the Taraval station where I was placed in a holding cell with my hands still in cuffs. More than an hour later, a police officer informed me that the Secret Service had verified that my bill was genuine. They brought me back to the store and informed me that, officially, I was not arrested, just “detained.”

I filed a municipal claim against the San Francisco Police for racial profiling in arresting me with no probable cause to do so. After I filed the civil lawsuit in the state superior court, the defense of the police officers was assigned to Deputy City Attorney Scott Wiener who promptly transfered the case to federal court believing that he could get the case dismissed because the requirement for probable cause in federal court was less.

Wiener then filed a motion to dismiss the case claiming that the officers were entitled to Qualified Immunity and could not be found liable even if they had no probable cause to arrest me.

Federal Judge Maxine Chesney denied Wiener’s motion and found the officers liable because they had no probable cause to arrest me. Wiener filed an interlocutory appeal to the Ninth Circuit which affirmed the lower court’s decision.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported the court’s decision (“Appeals court says cops erred in cuffing suspect at drugstore” by Bob Egelko, August 28, 2007):

“In a 2-1 ruling, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said the fact that a drugstore manager was suspicious of the bill that Rodel Rodis used to make a purchase in February 2003 wasn’t enough for San Francisco police to arrest Rodis, handcuff him and hold him at a police station for almost two hours.

Even if the bill had been counterfeit, the court majority said, innocently passing a counterfeit bill is not a crime, and police had no evidence that I thought the bill was a fake.

“No reasonable or prudent officer could have concluded that Rodis intentionally and knowingly used a counterfeit bill,” Judge Dorothy Nelson said in the majority opinion.”

Wiener refused to accept the Ninth Circuit’s decision and filed a writ of certiorari to the US Supreme Court confident that the conservative majority in the court would uphold his claim of qualified immunity for the police officers.

And Wiener was right. The Supreme Court vacated the judgment and remanded the case back to the Ninth Circuit for reconsideration.

On remand, the Ninth Circuit held that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity even assuming the arrest violated the Fourth Amendment, the unlawfulness of the officers’ conduct had not been “clearly established” under existing precedent. The court ruled that the officers could not be held personally liable for damages under the qualified-immunity standard.

When Wiener was elected district city supervisor in 2010, he was asked by the San Francisco Chronicle to list his top accomplishments in his 10 years as Deputy City Attorney. Wiener proudly cited his defense of San Francisco police officers in my civil-rights lawsuit describing the case as a “high-stakes municipal defense” which demonstrated his ability to “navigate sensitive legal matters involving law enforcement and civil rights.”

I understand that Wiener was just doing his professional duty as a lawyer representing the city and its employees. But voters are entitled to examine the cases public officials cite as evidence of their judgment and accomplishments

So when Wiener celebrates his handling of my case as proof that he can “navigate” sensitive matters involving law enforcement and civil rights, I know what that “navigation” meant to an innocent man who was handcuffed, publicly humiliated and held at a police station because authorities mistook an old $100 bill for a fake—and the officers ultimately escaped civil liability.

My criticism is not that Scott Wiener invented qualified immunity or that one case created nationwide impunity for law enforcement. Neither claim would be true.

My criticism is that Wiener represented the officers who detained me and helped secure qualified immunity for them, then presented that legal victory as a professional achievement to prove his qualification for public office.

I cannot separate that achievement from the broader debate over a doctrine that can deny relief to people whose constitutional rights have been violated. His espousal of qualified immunity is now part of the litigation surrounding ICE officers accused of misconduct in legal battles over immunity following the January 2026 ICE killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

San Francisco deserves a congressional representative who will represent our shared values of concern for civil liberties and protecting our constitutional rights.

Rodel Rodis is the first Filipino American elected to public office in San Francisco. He taught Philippine History and the History of Filipinos in America at San Francisco State University from 1972-1978 before attending law school. He passed the California Bar in 1980 and was later appointed to the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission by Mayor Art Agnos in 1987, serving as its president for two terms. In 1992, he was elected to the San Francisco Community College Board, where he served for 18 years