Letter to the Editor…

From: Ken Cleaveland

Subject: Sober Hotels

I completely agree with the need to have more sober hotels for the homeless. How can we ever expect people trying to get off drugs being forced to stay in SROs that allow open drug use. It’s a temptation that few could overcome. The city’s policy should be to encourage people to overcome these addictions rather than to simply support sustaining them. I further agree that the Mayor’s Office of Housing needs to get off its butt and fill those vacant hundreds of vacant units in the city that aren’t under some sort of physical repair. It’s unconscionable that we would have such a need that is being unfulfilled because of bureaucratic inertia. Shocking, quite frankly. Finally, I further agree with Mr. Shaw that we desperately need specially equipped hotels for the truly catastrophically mentally ill who need far more care than the majority and who often refuse treatment. They make our streets a dystopian hell and should be forced into treatment in specially created lockdown facilities. If they refuse, we tell them to get out of San Francisco. It’s time to take back our streets!