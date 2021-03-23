Lee Introduces AB 854 to Protect CA Tenants

by on

Assembly member Alex Lee

Stopping Speculator Evictions Under Ellis Act

California Assembly member Alex Lee, along with colleagues David Chiu and Richard Bloom, has introduced AB 854, a key strategy for stopping tenant displacement and the loss of affordable housing. The three joined with tenant victims of the Ellis Act for a media event yesterday on why speculator evictions under Ellis —-which constitute a whopping 78% of cases— must be stopped.

“The Ellis Act imposes immeasurable cruelty on some of our most vulnerable tenants,” said Lee (D-San Jose). “Especially during a pandemic, we cannot allow for our seniors and working families to be evicted and displaced from communities they’ve been part of for years.”

San Francisco Assembly member David Chiu is a principal co-author of AB 854. Chiu noted that “while Ellis Act was originally intended to help small landlords exit the rental market, it is now used as a speculative tool that allows landlords to circumvent other eviction protections. We have to put in some common sense guardrails to protect tenants during this difficult time.”

Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) made a critical point about how speculator evictions undermine California’s affordable housing and homelessness strategies. “Despite the historic gains we have made to build more affordable housing, we must also preserve existing affordable housing as we are losing affordable stock faster than we can replace it.”

San Francisco’s Assembly member Phil Ting gave early and enthusiastic backing for the bill. Other legislators will be joining as supporters now that AB 854 has been introduced.

AB 854 is sponsored by two groups with a long history of tenant advocacy: the Tenderloin Housing Clinic (THC), which I head, and the Coalition of Economic Survival (CES), long led by Larry Gross. THC’s legal staff currently represents over 250 tenants facing Ellis evictions in San Francisco. CES has teamed with the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project to track the number of rent-controlled units removed by the Ellis Act in Los Angeles; the most recent map brings the total to over 27,000 (and over 60,000 people displaced).

Gross notes that “The Ellis Act has been the number one tool used by developers that has resulted in large scale evictions, displacement and loss of rent controlled affordable housing in the City of Los Angeles.”

At the media event Tenderloin Housing Clinic attorney Raquel Fox joined five Latino families who all face speculator evictions under the Ellis Act. One family has lived in their home since 1962; others since the 1970’s. The speculator has done Ellis evictions in multiple buildings, often under different names; when an elderly tenant said they feared becoming homeless the speculator pointed to the corner of the block and said “there’s a place for you there.”

Andrew Hilton, a twenty year tenant living in Los Angeles’ Palms neighborhood, spoke at the event about his speculator’s attempt to get him to move by threatening to invoke the Ellis Act. Such threats often cause tenants to take financial buyouts yet do not appear in statistics on Ellis Act evictions.

Lee’s introduction of the bill comes less than a week after the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s housing affordability report found that California had the nation’s worst affordable housing shortage, nearly one million units. Also last week, HUD released a report showing a fourth straight year of rising homelessness prior to the pandemic.

Lee’s bill offers an obvious response to these dire statistics: it prevents speculators from throwing longterm tenants out of their homes and eliminating affordable rent-controlled housing

No other policy strategy offers a greater return on investment than Ellis Act reform: It cost CA $0 to preserve a low-income rental unit by stopping speculator evictions and conversions. In contrast, it costs $300-700K to build a single affordable replacement unit—and in some cases to cover the costs for sheltering the newly homeless.

Los Angeles and AB 1482 Changes Dynamic

Three events have changed the political dynamics since a similar bill passed the Senate but was defeated in an Assembly Committee in 2014.

First, California is suffering a far worse and more widespread affordability and eviction crisis today. As David Chiu pointed out when asked about this yesterday, “the climate around housing was very different when he joined the legislature in 2015. Legislators then did not see affordable housing and homelessness as a statewide problem; they certainly do so today.”

Second, Los Angeles, home to many legislators, is suffering terribly from speculators using the Ellis Act to displace low-income tenants and remove their affordable rent controlled units from the market. Los Angeles representatives understand this: last Sunday’s California Democratic Party Region 12 meeting endorsed AB 854 and last night the Political Action Committee of the Democratic Party of the San Fernando Valley unanimously backed the bill. All is part of the process toward securing a statewide Democratic Party endorsement for AB 854, driven heavily by Los Angeles concerns.

Third, California’s passage of AB 1482 (sponsored by Chiu) in 2019 imposed statewide just cause eviction protections. Landlords who lack a cause to evict in a non-rent controlled city are already turning to the Ellis Act to oust longterm tenants. Ellis evictions are spreading statewide and will spread rapidly as the economy recovers; that’s why passage of AB 854 in 2021 is so important.

Led by Paul Koretz and Marqueece Harris-Dawson in Los Angeles, Ahsha Safai in San Francisco, Dan Kalb in Oakland, and Rigel Robinson in Berkeley, and Mayor Alex Fisch in Culver City, city councils and Boards of Supervisors are moving forward on resolutions supporting the bill. West Hollywood has sent a support letter and its council is slated to back a pro-AB854 resolution on April 5.

AB 854’s first hurdle is currently projected to come at Assembly Housing committee on April 15. It’s a great time to get involved. Here is the link to get updates on the campaign.