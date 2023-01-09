LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

by on

New Mayor Must Aggressively Push Changes

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7

It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los Angeles politics and policies are geared to stop housing, not build it.

I described in Generation Priced Out how the enormous political clout of Los Angeles homeowners and landlords lays behind the city’s housing and homelessness crisis. The late Mike Davis called them “Sunset Bolsheviks” (Sunset Boulevard abuts wealthy homes) for their ability to use zoning and other government processes to halt new housing and boost their own property values.

Bass campaigned on her ability to finally solve the city’s housing and homelessness crisis. And its good that she has already confronted a key challenge. Like San Francisco, Los Angeles’s broken housing approval process helps explain why a city so desperately in need of more housing cannot get more units built.

City Council Remains a Problem

All of the pro-housing candidates I wrote about but one were elected (See “These Candidates Can Solve LA’s Regional Housing/Homelessness Crisis,” August 22, 2022). That’s the good news. The bad news is that Los Angeles still lacks a pro-housing council majority.

Incoming mayors have the best chance to sway legislators early in their terms. The feeling is that the voters just elected a new mayor who campaigned to deal with the housing crisis and we need to give them a chance. There are some swing votes on the council where Bass’s persuasion could make a difference.

Bass knows she needs to move on this quickly and decisively. She also knows that she must do so not just with the council but with the agencies that process housing applications.

The racist council tape created momentum for reforming Los Angeles city government. But it hasn’t impacted the homeowner-based council majority’s opposition to housing. Nor did it help that Mike Bonin, who always supported affordable housing projects and whose Black son was a subject of the racist tape, has been replaced on the council by Traci Park, a leader in opposing housing for the unhoused.

The next six months will say a lot about whether Mayor Bass can overcome LA’s housing morass. If progress isn’t made by then, swing votes on the council could be lost.

On Mayor Bass’s approach to homelessness, I’m encouraged by her support for an expanded master leasing program for the unhoused. That has proved the quickest and most cost- effective housing strategy. If Los Angeles can come close to matching San Francisco’s 97% retention rate for placements over the first year of tenancy, there will be a lot fewer unhoused on the city’s streets.

The challenge Bass faces is ensuring that voter-approved funding for housing the unhoused gets spent a lot faster than in the past. Her predecessor, Eric Garcetti, could never solve that problem. It resulted in a huge backlash that led many to argue “money didn’t solve the problem” when in fact it had not yet been spent (and the ballot measure provoking this backlash only pledged to fund 10,000 units).

No LA Member on Senate Housing Committee

Democratic Senate Leader Toni Atkins appointed a Housing Committee last week with no Los Angeles members. That sends a terrible message to the city.

Many saw Bass’s Sacramento experience as helping get state legislation passed that would address Los Angeles’ housing crisis. This has become harder with the exclusion of LA State Senators from the Housing Committee.

While some believe that Atkins was responding to LA members’ desires, it makes no sense for the Housing Committee to have a member from Merced but not Los Angeles. It’s great that Scott Wiener was appointed Chair of the Committee and that Nancy Skinner also serves but excluding representation from the city with the state’s worst housing and homelessness crisis makes no sense.

LA’s volatile political environment around housing makes it even more imperative that pro-housing activists focus on winning change this year. If you are not a member of a pro-housing group like Abundant Housing LA, this would be a great time to join and get involved.