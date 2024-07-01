Keeping Track of SFUSD’s Three Budget Crises

by on

An unfortunate consequence of addressing multiple crises simultaneously is that it’s easy for the public to get confused, which undermines the credibility needed to build support for painful reforms.

SFUSD is addressing three different budget crises simultaneously:

This is a lot to digest. Here are some of the most important things you need to know.

SFUSD’s budget problems are due to years of poor management. Previous superintendents before Matt Wayne arrived two years ago tolerated decades of dysfunctional operations; multiple Boards of Education before the February 2022 recall were derelict in their fiscal oversight.

SFUSD is being forced to balance its budget. SFUSD recently received a negative certification from the California Department of Education, and as a result the state appointed two Fiscal Advisors who have the authority to make required budget cuts if SFUSD won’t do it.

New revenue is not coming to save SFUSD. Both the state of California and the city of San Francisco are facing budget pressures, and federal COVID relief is rolling off. Making matters worse, much revenue is tied to student enrollment, and student enrollment has fallen over the last few years and is projected to fall further.

School consolidation will not lead to meaningful short-term budget savings. SFUSD needs to consolidate schools as part of a long-term structural resource realignment. That is separate and distinct from the need to cut short-term spending. As painful as it is, SFUSD needs both to cut spending, and to restructure its school portfolio.

The 2024-2025 budget cuts were as painless as possible. The upcoming fiscal year reduced its budget by $103 million, but only about $23 million is actual cuts in spending. About $55 million was shifted from “unrestricted” to “restricted” revenue sources, and another $25 million was saved by eliminating vacancies and not filling attrition. The good news is that this avoided a potential nightmare scenario of presenting a budget that might not be feasible due to the district’s lack of proper documentation. The bad news is that the next fiscal year will be much worse.

The 2025-2026 budget will require much more draconian cuts. The current estimate is that SFUSD will need to cut close to $120 million in the 2025-2026 fiscal year, and all of these cuts will need to be reductions in current spending. That means potentially laying off hundreds of people.

The combination of huge budget cuts and school closures will impose hardship. In the long run, if SFUSD becomes more disciplined in how it spends money and effectively realigns its cost structure, students and families will benefit. In the long run, if SFUSD right-sizes its workforce, the remaining workers can be paid more and have a better work environment. But those benefits are in the long run. The immediate impact over the next several years will be painful.

SFUSD’s is overdue for another bond program. The three previous bond programs were in 2006, 2011 and 2016. The 2006 bond program was $450 million; the 2011 bond program was $531 million; the 2016 bond program was $744 million. Given that it has been eight years since the last bond program, it is time for SFUSD to come back to voters for another bond program, and the $790 million size is a reasonable size given previous programs.

SFUSD’s 2016 bond program used to be poorly managed. Before 2021, SFUSD spent years without publishing audited financials for the 2016 bond program or convening the legally mandated Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. If SFUSD had tried to go to the voters for another bond program in 2021 (following the five years cadence of previous bond programs), they would deservedly have been laughed out of the ballot box.

SFUSD has made huge improvements in managing its bond program since 2021. Thanks both to a very active Citizens’s Bond Oversight Committee and to a reinvigorated bond management team, the bond program is now much better managed. The audited financials are current, and new reporting is being developed to allow the public to track planning and spending much more transparently.

July begins a much-needed summer vacation. When activities start up again in mid-August, SFUSD leadership should do everything possible to explain all of the above and more to the broader community. We can make our public school system much better if we start from a shared understanding of where we are, how we got here, and what the stakes are for the future.