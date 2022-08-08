Kansas Showed Power of Rural Outreach, Organizing

by on

Is Greenwood County a Model?

There was wonderful news in the results from the Kansas abortion ballot measure on Tuesday, and even more to be found in a granular reading of the data. Every county in the state tallied a higher percentage of votes against the amendment than it had for Joe Biden two years ago. Some Republican strongholds even voted against it outright. Reading the results county by county, the one that stuck out the most to me is one that I suspect almost no one else will notice.

As you scroll down the list of county-by-county results, organized by population size, you can see that the counties voting No become fewer and farther between the smaller they get, until at last you hit Jackson County (which had an incredible +24 swing from Biden 2020 to Vote No 2022 and a +13 swing from Laura Kelly 2018 to Vote No 2022), and it appears that the list of Vote No counties is finished. From there on out, you think, it’s all little rural counties that voted yes.

But keep scrolling.

Past another 26 consecutive Yes counties, you’ll find Greenwood County. 1,928 ballots cast. Two years ago, it voted 79-19 for Trump. Four years ago, 57-31 for Kris Kobach. Matter of fact, Greenwood hasn’t voted for a Democrat for President in living memory. The last time it did was 1936. In total, it’s voted for a Democrat for President all of four times.

But there it is on the list. With 94% of precincts reporting (so, yes, this could change), Greenwood County narrowly supports abortion rights in 2022 by a margin of two votes. It’s the smallest No county by far. The next smallest, Jackson, has tallied more than twice as many ballots thus far. There will be a lot of social media posts and blogs and long articles about how well the Vote No campaign organized, and they will be true. But I can almost guarantee you that those organizers didn’t go to Greenwood. Organizers never go to Greenwood.

Eight years ago, as a late-arriving field organizer on the Paul Davis gubernatorial campaign, my organizing territory was Butler, Harvey, and McPherson counties. (As of this writing, Butler is a Yes county by one point, Harvey is a No county by six points, and McPherson is a Yes county by eight points.) These counties, although far more populous than Greenwood—the smallest of them has recorded more than five times as many ballots this year so far—were themselves at the bottom of the list of counties for Democrats to organize.

Butler is known, in the Wichita area, as the place where white people flee to when the big city gets too scary and diverse for them. McPherson is one of the most heavily Catholic counties in the state, and also uncommonly wealthy for a rural county. Harvey is a firmly purple-leaning-blue county, but it’s small and Kansas Democrats reflexively ignore almost everything west of Topeka. I was the last organizer the campaign hired, and I was mostly an afterthought. Someone found some extra money lying around and decided to take a flyer on a few longshots.

A few weeks into the job, I get a call out of the blue from a number I don’t recognize, and I’m tempted to ignore it. But I don’t. I answer the phone. On the other end is someone in Greenwood County. Even though I grew up only a few counties and an hour-and-a-half drive from there, I’d literally never heard of the place. I initially conflated it in my mind with Greensburg, the town that got blown up by a tornado in 2007 and rebuilt as a green town (although not, it should be noted, a Democratic town, as the county’s 65-35 vote in favor of the amendment made quite clear.)

But no, this was Greenwood. In fact, it was the Greenwood County Democrats. And they’d heard there was someone from the Paul Davis campaign organizing in Butler County, and would I mind coming out to meet with them and work with them.

Greenwood County is the version of Kansas that everyone else thinks is all of Kansas. It’s just acres and acres of farmland, occasionally and apologetically interrupted by towns with strange Old-West names like Climax and Virgil and Eureka. I could not begin to tell you which one I drove to in order to meet with the Greenwood County Democrats. Probably Eureka, since it’s the county seat, but that’s just an educated guess.

Usually when you hear about progressive or Democratic voters and organizers in Kansas, you get some journalist writing about how, wouldn’t you know it, they have purple-haired college students in Kansas too! None of that here. We were far from the hippie-dippy streets of Lawrence, the urban enclaves of Kansas City and Wichita, or even the professional-managerial-class Democrats of Johnson County. The Greenwood County Democrats—all six of them—looked as ordinary and rural as I would expect people from a Kansas county with a total population of 6,000 to look.

The folks I met expressed mild frustration and polite disappointment that no one from the party ever came out there. They wanted to work to get Paul Davis elected—these were the dog days of the Brownback era, and 2014 was supposed to be the year we booted him out of office. Defeating Sam Brownback was supposed to be the energizing force for Democrats and independents that defeating Kris Kobach turned out to be four years later, and that Vote No turned out to be eight years later. These folks wanted to help. They knew there weren’t a lot of votes in Greenwood, and they knew there were even fewer winnable votes, but they also knew that in a statewide race every vote matters. What they didn’t know was how the heck to organize, and they didn’t have any tools to do it with.

So I took on Greenwood County. As far as my boss was concerned, most of the campaign didn’t even know I existed, so if I had the time and bandwidth to add a fourth county to my workload, I was free and clear. The Greenwood Democrats didn’t want to knock on doors for Paul, largely out of fear of their right-wing neighbors, but they could make phone calls. So once a week, for several months, I drove out to Greenwood County with lists of phone numbers and we sat around making calls. It was often fruitless, as phonebanking usually is. It’s always better to knock doors. But you have to meet volunteers where they are and hope to eventually ease them into the tougher stuff.

When Paul Davis belatedly embarked on a tour of my counties in the final days of the race, I tried to get him to come to Greenwood but it didn’t work out. And fair enough; where would he have visited? In Butler we had him at a municipal park; in Harvey we had him at the local Democrats’ office; in McPherson he appeared at a small public venue and then again at a rural school that had been closed due to consolidation. That last one was my big victory, since statewide campaigns never bother with a town like Marquette. But Greenwood was a bridge too far. There are no parks, there are no local Democrats’ offices, and the towns are so far apart that the schools can’t be consolidated any further.

I don’t think I’m spoiling any surprises by saying we didn’t win that year. We lost by four points statewide and by 27 points in Greenwood. It was a disastrous night for Democrats in Kansas and nationwide. I never went back to Greenwood County and I never spoke to any of the Greenwood County Democrats again. Not out of malice, just because our relationship was professional and it had ended. Eventually, I left the field of politics entirely, radicalized by the dysfunction of my party and embittered by many of the same tendencies that have led it to largely ignore places like Greenwood.

But over the years, I never forgot that place, and in its way it remained a small point of pride for me. I never forgot the little county that demanded attention from a political system that really does not care about little counties, because it has no incentive to care about little counties. Never forgot the half-dozen Democrats, so surrounded by right-wing redasses that they feared to knock doors for their candidate, who nonetheless were compelled to do something to help out their state, even though 99% of that state’s population does not know that they or their county exist.

Like I said: I am nearly certain that no one from the No campaign visited Greenwood. But I also feel confident that those Greenwood Democrats did what they could anyway. Put out their yard signs. Talked to their neighbors. Wrote letters to the editor. They must have done something. Because last night, Greenwood County had one of the biggest swings from Kelly to Vote No, a whopping +20! The only other county as rural as Greenwood to even sniff a No vote were Morris and Chase, which are in the sphere of influence of more urban counties and home to influential and well-liked local Democratic community figures.

Obviously, this isn’t a tale of a radical shift in the politics of Greenwood County. In November, it will vote for Derek Schmidt for Governor, Kris Kobach for Attorney General, and Jerry Moran for Senate. But does it always have to be like that? Does Kansas always have to be like that? Until more organizers start making that drive out to Greenwood and other places like it, we’re never going to know. But last night, Greenwood County, in its way, once again demanded the attention of Kansas politics. I hope someone answers the phone.

