Oakland’s Best City Council Ever?

Nikki Fortunato Bas

Oakland Becomes National Model on Stadiums, Police Reform

When people discuss the nation’s best city councils, Oakland has not traditionally shown up on their bingo cards. Prior Oakland City Councils had a member who assaulted a former Black Panther leader (Oakland paid $2.2 million in 2018 to settle the civil claim). A prior Council also made a financially disastrous deal for the Raiders return from LA, only to have the team show their appreciation by leaving again, this time for Las Vegas).

But today’s Oakland City Council is one of the nation’s best. This was again confirmed last week in the Council’s handling of the A’s proposed new stadium. A situation ripe for disaster—forcing the city into a false choice of capitulating to the A’s demands or being blamed for the team leaving—instead became a glowing success.

Teams asking cities to approve bad stadium deals thrive on division. They depend on sports media and local newspapers to pressure councilmembers to accept team demands. But that didn’t happen here. The Council teamed with Mayor Schaaf on a term sheet that was widely backed by Oakland stakeholders. Unity was demonstrated by a media event the day after the Council vote with Council President Bas, Mayor Schaaf, the Alameda County Labor Council and the Alameda County Building Trades.

Mayor Schaaf certainly deserves credit for making this unity happen. But this demonstration of unity and political savvy would not likely have occurred in Oakland under prior city councils.

Activist Council Members

Why has Oakland’s City Council become so effective? It starts with the activist backrounds of key members. I met Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas when she was at Sweatshop Watch in the late 1990’s. The group was fighting to protect the interests of garment workers victimized by an extreme version of global capitalism. At Sweatshop Watch Bas took on some of the world’s most powerful corporations; she was not going to be intimidated by a local baseball team.

Newly elected Councilmember Carroll Fife has been in the trenches in getting housing for homeless families. She’s taken on powerful real estate interests and won. Like Bas, Fife was not going to be positively influenced by my way or the highway threats from the A’s Dave Kaval.

Councilmembers Rebecca Kaplan and Dan Kalb have been fighting for Oakland for years. Both were activists before running for office. Both won re-election in November 2020 and were trusted by voters to ensure a fair stadium deal with the A’s.

Councilmember Sheng Thao is the child of Laotian Hmong refugees, whose departure to America was caused by America’s tragic expansion of the Vietnam War into Laos. Thao attended U.C. Berkeley as a single parent and still found time to establish a food program for students with families who could not afford to buy healthy food. Given her personal history she was also not going to be intimidated by threats from the A’s.

Councilmembers Loren Taylor, Treva Reid and Noel Gallo also have deep community roots. So when it came down to talking about “Rooted in Oakland,” they packed more receipts than Kaval or John Fisher.

Oakland’s Commitment to Affordability

Oakland suffers from steeply rising housing costs and gentrification. Both have resulted in a declining Black population.

I describe in Generation Priced Out why the city decided in 2016 to pursue an equity agenda without mandating inclusionary housing. This resulted in thousands of new apartments coming on line without mandatory affordable units either on-site or via an equivalent in-lieu lieu fee. The city required a housing impact fee in 2016 but that produced only $20 million through 2020. While this number is expected to increase—- the 2016 fee was only between $750 and $7,000 per market-rate unit depending on location while the fees now go between $13,000 and $24,000 per unit—the Council knows it must act fast if the city’s equity goals will be met.

That’s why the A’s attempt to circumvent Oakland’s affordable housing fee was non-negotiable. The Council recognizes the worsening affordability crisis and is working hard on new strategies to expand its affordable supply.

Police Funding and Crime

Oakland’s City Council also took on the tough issue of “defunding the police” in the recent budget debates. As in many cities, there is a strong perception among Oakland residents that crime and homicides have risen sharply under the pandemic. Statistics may not back this perception but that does not change the pressure on local officials to address the problem.

Oakland’s council could have used the public concern over crime and violence to continue a city budget that disproportionately funds police. But the council instead pushed police reform head on. The Council shifted resources to more productive safety programs while approving a new police budget that increased spending by $38 million.

Not surprisingly, the Council’s actions led to false claims that it was “defunding the police.” But as Oaklandside’s Darwin BondGraham explained, the Council did not “defund the police.” That any shift of police dollars to alternative anti-crime strategies exposes elected officials to charges of “defunding” explains why so many progressive cities have backed off from police reform (subscribing to The Oaklandside is a must for those interested in learning what’s really going on in the city).

But Oakland stayed the course.

Oakland’s council is limited in addressing issues like homelessness by its having to operate under the jurisdiction of Alameda County. But when the Council has the ability to make a positive difference, it has often done so.

That’s why I see this council as the best in Oakland history.