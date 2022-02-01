Is San Francisco Missing a New Generation of Political Leaders?

by on

5 members of 2001 Board were under 40

Should Veteran Political Leaders Step Aside?

“We have no bench. We have not attempted to build a roster of new, talented people.” Willie Brown, Jan 3, 2022 NY Times

“I’m happy she’s there, but can we make room for the next generation of leadership already?”—Kim-Mai Cutler on Twitter, responding to Nancy Pelosi’s announcement she is seeking re-election

Does San Francisco have a talent deficit when it comes to a new generation of skilled political leaders? Is it time for veteran legislators to step aside for “new, talented people?”

I often hear such sentiments. But what does it mean in practice?

Who is the “Next Generation”?

Let’s start by defining the term.

While Nancy Pelosi is 81—and we can all wish to have her amazing abilities at that age—most San Francisco political leaders are much younger. Mayor London Breed is 47, State Senator Scott Weiner and City Attorney David Chiu are 51, and Assemblymember Phil Ting is 52.

So let’s assume that the “new talented people” some believe San Francisco needs are in their 30’s or younger. Only one member of the Board of Supervisors is under 40—Matt Haney is 39. In contrast, the first district elected Board seated in 2001 was nearly half under 40 ( Matt Gonzalez, 35, Chris Daly, 28, Aaron Peskin, 36, Gerardo Sandoval, 38, Gavin Newsom, 33).

In 2001 Assemblymembers Carole Migden and Kevin Shelley were 52 and 45, respectively. State Senator John Burton was 66 and Mayor Brown was 68.

It was a powerful mix of youth and veteran leadership. In 2001 the Board’s under-40 “next generation of leadership”made enormous contributions to San Francisco. Daly, Peskin, Gonzalez and Newsom accomplished as much or more as any supervisors over the past twenty years.

So where is San Francisco’s “next generation”?

Pricing Out Future Leaders

Many potential young political leaders have been priced out of San Francisco (I wrote a book on this, Generation Priced Out). For example, in 2022 a young Aaron Peskin could not afford to live in North Beach after leaving college. A young Chris Daly could have found a way to afford a place in D6 but it would not be easy.

Supervisors got paid a lot less in 2001 —only $37, 585 a year. Gonzalez took a huge pay cut from his salary as a Public Defender, and authored the ballot measure that significantly raised Supervisor salaries.

Is it just coincidence that the three most impressive “next generation of leaders” in the Bay Area —Berkeley Councilmembers Rigel Robinson, elected in 2018 at 22, Terry Taplin, 33, and South Bay Assembly member Alex Lee, elected in 2020 at 25—live outside San Francisco?

It takes big money to win a San Francisco campaign, even a district elected seat. This was somewhat true even in the 2000 races. Daly had a trust fund, Sandoval and Gonzalez had attorney fundraising networks, and Newsom was privately wealthy. Peskin won due to the lack of a strong Chinese-American candidate and by working tirelessly to connect to voters.

The entry cost to supervisor races explains why many first serve on the School Board. This gives them a funding base for a supervisor run. Without that preexisting base or personal and/or family wealth, those in their 20’s or 30’s face steep challenges ascending to leadership in San Francisco.

Future Prospects?

Will Pelosi’s eventual replacement be someone of a “new generation”? Given the enormous cost of that race for Congress and the powerful interest groups involved, I doubt it.

Nor will there soon be a “next generation” candidate who can seriously challenge Scott Wiener and Phil Ting. Both are in safe seats. Mayor Breed’s November 2023 re-election is no certainty but I can’t think of anyone under 40 capable of a serious challenge. San Francisco may never see a repeat of the 2003 Newsom-Gonzalez race that matched two candidates in their 30’s.

If Haney wins the special election for Assembly he will be 40 when taking office (David Campos is 51). Does this disqualify Haney from being part of the “next generation”?

Chances are not good for an under-40 candidate to win a supervisor’s seat in November. The best opportunity would be in D6 if Haney goes to the Assembly and Mayor Breed’s appointment is either under 40 and/or faces challengers who are. None of the Board appointees by Mayor’s Lee or Breed were under 40. Newsom was Willie Brown’s only supervisor appointee under 40, and Brown made a record number of Board appointments.

Does SF Need “Next Gen” Leaders?

Nancy Pelosi is arguably the most effective House member in the history of the United States. She was elected at 47. John Burton was a tremendous State Senator in his 60’s, as was Mark Leno. Willie Brown was as effective, brilliant, and as frustrating to opponents as ever while serving as mayor into his 70’s

It always sounds good to urge a “new generation of leadership.” It appears from San Francisco’s track record, however, that legislators’ age is not connected to effectiveness.

What San Francisco really needs is politicians who know how to get big things done. This skill is unrelated to age.