Is Newsom CA’s Best Governor in Nearly 50 Years?

Unmatched Record on Moving State Forward

Governor Gavin Newsom signed bills last week that will create a housing revolution in California. He became the first governor to meaningfully address the state’s housing shortage since the crisis began in the 1970’s. He is also the first governor to address California’s longstanding failure to revise its failed mental health system.

That’s a pretty big deal. And he signed bills doing a lot more.

Yet I didn’t see much media acclaim for Newsom’s actions. Some of this may be attributable to the outstanding leadership of legislators like Scott Wiener, Buffy Wicks and Phil Ting, all of whom were credited by YIMBY and other pro-housing groups. The growth of these groups also was a key factor.

But the media refuses to give Newsom the credit he deserves. This is in sharp contrast to his predecessor, Jerry Brown. Brown was deified by the media despite doing little from 2011-2018 to address the state’s worsening housing and homelessness crisis. Reporters acted if they were honored when Brown agreed to speak with them.

Recall that Brown said that there was no point focusing on housing production unless CEQA could be reformed. He felt that was politically impossible. Brown made sure he was correct by not making a major public push.

CEQA reform via Phil Ting’s AB 1633 was among the bills Newsom signed last week.

Newsom’s Record

I should be among the last people to push the media to give Gavin Newsom more credit. After all, I started Beyond Chron in response to the San Francisco Chronicle’s extreme pro-Newsom bias in his December 2003 mayoral runoff against Matt Gonzalez. Much of Beyond Chron‘s content in its first years (we opened in April 2004) criticized fawning SF Chronicle coverage of Mayor Newsom.

But the media’s treatment of Governor Newsom is very different. It’s a curious shift considering Newsom has compiled the strongest record in moving the state forward since Jerry Brown’s original tenure (1975-82).

It starts with housing. Newsom gave no sign in his early years as governor that he would match his pro-housing words with actions. He failed to actively help pass major housing bills such as Scott Wiener’s landmark SB 50. Newsom did sign statewide rent stabilization and eviction protections. He also greatly boosted funding for the unhoused, directing long overdue state funds to cities like Oakland and Los Angeles that lacked the resources to purchase sites for affordable housing.

But Newsom has now done everything asked of him and more to address the housing crisis. He gets credit for using his staff to pressure cities on the Housing Element. He has also worked with Attorney General Rob Bonta—a strong progressive housing advocate who he appointed to the powerful job—to vigorously enforce state housing requirements.

Other Progressive Issues

I see a lot of media stories on labor-backed bills that Newsom vetoed. But he has passed more labor-backed bills than any prior California Governor. Once again, this record can be attributed to labor having stronger legislative power in Sacramento than ever before. But it takes a pro-union Governor to sign these bills.

Newsom has also pushed climate change measures as far as the legislature will allow. His efforts can be criticized for inadequacy but compare well to environmental achievements of prior California governors.

Newsom appointed solid progressive Alex Padilla to the United States Senate. Latino voters spent years electing non-Latino Democrats and deserved a chance at a major statewide office; Newsom made that happen.

His recent appointment of Laphonza Butler to replace Dianne Feinstein was another progressive move. It was also a pick that seemed to disappoint reporters. Many had filed stories saying that Newsom had got himself in a box by saying he wouldn’t appoint someone who would run for a full term. Butler’s appointment without any conditions showed that the reporter’s “boxed in” theory was wrong.

Newsom has also been the leading governor nationally to aggressively challenge the Trump/DeSantis national agenda. While the media insists it’s all about Newsom wanting to replace Biden as the 2024 presidential nominee—despite Newsom repeatedly disavowing this—the truth is that every Democratic Governor should be denouncing these racist, homophobic and anti-democratic measures. If Newsom had remained silent the media would have pounded him for that.

The Past 50 Years

Jerry Brown’s first two terms as California Governor (1975-1982) will likely never be matched for its transformative impact on the state. I recall Brown promising in his 1974 campaign to bring a “new spirit to Sacramento”— he absolutely did.

But look at the mediocre to bad group of governors that followed Brown. George Deukmejian’s chief role (1983-92) was stopping Democratic bills. Pete Wilson (1991-98) focused on dividing California on racial grounds (e.g. Prop 187). Gray Davis (1999-2003) had the political courage to pass a progressive increase to the vehicular license fee but that move plus his dark personality alienated voters and he was recalled. Arnold Schwarzenegger (2003-10) drove the recall process and claimed to be a non-politician who would govern above both parties. Yet he governed as a standard right-wing Republican and accomplished little for California.

The only California Governor that comes close to Newsom since 1982 was Jerry Brown’s second go round (2011-18). And while Brown helped restore the state’s fiscal health—no small matter—he governed as if homelessness were not a California problem. Brown was very pro-housing but never used his power as governor to push the type of bills Newsom just signed.

To be sure, Newsom has made decisions that I and many others strongly disagree with (such as his veto of allowing cannabis clubs to serve food on the bizarre grounds that it would undermine laws preventing smoking in restaurants). He also has a tendency to veto bills without expressing any concern to their author during the legislative process.

But big picture Newsom has far exceeded what California has gained from all of its governors since the 1970’s. Let’s hope this continues in his final two plus years.