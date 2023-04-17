Hundreds Rally to Say “Affordable Housing Cannot Wait”

Growing Support for CA’s SB4 and SB423
Hundreds of Californians rallied for more affordable housing, marching on the
capitol in the rain and hail last month to testify at the Senate Housing Committee.
Two bills this year aim to deliver thousands of units of affordable homes
throughout California, and a strong coalition of labor unions, pro-housing YIMBYs
(Yes In My Back Yard!), and faith-based institutions is turning out to support the
bills.
The day of the rally showcased the increasing urgency of the housing shortage
for Californians, as well as the growing power of the pro-housing movement in
the state.
Religious leaders, union members, and housing advocates showed their eager
support for Senate Bill (SB) 4 which would allow faith-based institutions and
public schools to build affordable housing on their excess land.
A similar law was proposed in 2020 (SB 899) but it didn’t become law. Two years
later, it seems like a shift is happening, and the winning momentum is palpable.
This new bill aims to do even more than previous efforts, streamlining the
process of building affordable housing for faith-based institutions as well as
public schools.
Church and synagogue leaders from around the state spoke about specific
affordable projects on their land, scuttled by years of red tape. They urged our
legislators to streamline the process and allow them to build more quickly.
The NorCal Carpenters Union had members from a dozen different parts of the
state speaking about the positive impact of prevailing wage standards that the
law would mandate.
And a diverse crowd of YIMBYs, of many ages and creeds, filled two whole rows
at the back of the Senate committee chamber.
The phone line for remote witnesses was also full of supporters from distant
parts of California. Eventually, the committee had to stop taking calls because
there wasn’t enough time to hear them all. This powerful alliance is the result of
steadfast coalition building as more and more players are ready to speak out to
help address our housing shortage in California.
Two Years ago, we didn’t have hundreds of people show up. We didn’t have
another hundred on the phone. We didn’t have TikTok content creators like Zac
Bowling (@yesinmybackyard) or myself (@howtoadu) broadcasting to tens of
thousands of Californians in YIMBY Action’s growing activist community.
But today, we do.
Another new bill, SB 423 shows the growing momentum of the housing
movement in a different way.
In 2017, Senate Bill 35 streamlined the permitting process for affordable housing
projects state-wide and has resulted in thousands of new homes. We’ve seen
successes come from this bill already. For instance, permits for 197 homes in the
Tenderloin were streamlined under SB 35. Now hundreds of people and families
have access to those affordable housing units.
Unfortunately, SB 35 has a clause that would allow it to sunset in 2026, at which
point we’d return to the old, wasteful process that we had before. That’s where
Senate Bill 423 comes in. SB 423 expands on the success of SB 35 to create
even more homes in the coming years.
Support for both of these pieces of legislation is a clear message that
Californians want more homes built. SB 35 allowed us to illustrate a track record
of success. Now, we’re building on that proof with SB 423.
At the rally in Sacramento, standing shoulder to shoulder with a diverse coalition,
we could feel the growing momentum of our movement. More and more people
are understanding that building more homes will benefit all Californians and that
this is a movement that is working for all of us.
Relatively unknown Housing Committee meetings are now drawing in hundreds
of people– even in the rain. Our partnership and solidarity are bringing proof that
the pro-housing movement is powerful, popular, and effective.
Ryan O’Connell is a leader in Napa-Solano For EveryoneFiled under: Bay Area / California