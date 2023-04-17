Hundreds Rally to Say “Affordable Housing Cannot Wait”

by on

Growing Support for CA’s SB4 and SB423

Hundreds of Californians rallied for more affordable housing, marching on the

capitol in the rain and hail last month to testify at the Senate Housing Committee.

Two bills this year aim to deliver thousands of units of affordable homes

throughout California, and a strong coalition of labor unions, pro-housing YIMBYs

(Yes In My Back Yard!), and faith-based institutions is turning out to support the

bills.

The day of the rally showcased the increasing urgency of the housing shortage

for Californians, as well as the growing power of the pro-housing movement in

the state.

Religious leaders, union members, and housing advocates showed their eager

support for Senate Bill (SB) 4 which would allow faith-based institutions and

public schools to build affordable housing on their excess land.

A similar law was proposed in 2020 (SB 899) but it didn’t become law. Two years

later, it seems like a shift is happening, and the winning momentum is palpable.

This new bill aims to do even more than previous efforts, streamlining the

process of building affordable housing for faith-based institutions as well as

public schools.

Church and synagogue leaders from around the state spoke about specific

affordable projects on their land, scuttled by years of red tape. They urged our

legislators to streamline the process and allow them to build more quickly.

The NorCal Carpenters Union had members from a dozen different parts of the

state speaking about the positive impact of prevailing wage standards that the

law would mandate.

And a diverse crowd of YIMBYs, of many ages and creeds, filled two whole rows

at the back of the Senate committee chamber.

The phone line for remote witnesses was also full of supporters from distant

parts of California. Eventually, the committee had to stop taking calls because

there wasn’t enough time to hear them all. This powerful alliance is the result of

steadfast coalition building as more and more players are ready to speak out to

help address our housing shortage in California.

Two Years ago, we didn’t have hundreds of people show up. We didn’t have

another hundred on the phone. We didn’t have TikTok content creators like Zac

Bowling (@yesinmybackyard) or myself (@howtoadu) broadcasting to tens of

thousands of Californians in YIMBY Action’s growing activist community.

But today, we do.

Another new bill, SB 423 shows the growing momentum of the housing

movement in a different way.

In 2017, Senate Bill 35 streamlined the permitting process for affordable housing

projects state-wide and has resulted in thousands of new homes. We’ve seen

successes come from this bill already. For instance, permits for 197 homes in the

Tenderloin were streamlined under SB 35. Now hundreds of people and families

have access to those affordable housing units.

Unfortunately, SB 35 has a clause that would allow it to sunset in 2026, at which

point we’d return to the old, wasteful process that we had before. That’s where

Senate Bill 423 comes in. SB 423 expands on the success of SB 35 to create

even more homes in the coming years.

Support for both of these pieces of legislation is a clear message that

Californians want more homes built. SB 35 allowed us to illustrate a track record

of success. Now, we’re building on that proof with SB 423.

At the rally in Sacramento, standing shoulder to shoulder with a diverse coalition,

we could feel the growing momentum of our movement. More and more people

are understanding that building more homes will benefit all Californians and that

this is a movement that is working for all of us.

Relatively unknown Housing Committee meetings are now drawing in hundreds

of people– even in the rain. Our partnership and solidarity are bringing proof that

the pro-housing movement is powerful, popular, and effective.

Ryan O’Connell is a leader in Napa-Solano For Everyone