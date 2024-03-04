How will the SF School District Solve Big Problems They Themselves Made?

by on

This week, San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Matt Wayne admitted that they will need to close schools. There’s nothing like hundreds of millions of dollars in deficits and a fear of a state takeover to push management to action. Yet the other news of poor school safety and settling a multimillion dollar sexual harassment lawsuit brings attention to why these concerns even got to be so big. One can conclude that poor management and continuous stuffing of things under a rug got them here. Now we have to consider if the district will address these big problems well.

Everyone has legitimate concerns about closing schools and reducing headcount. Has the district done the right thing in holding off on being fiscal responsibility until now? Has the district done all it could to try to bring enrollment up? Has the district even looked at why administrative leadership bloated as deficits climbed?

It’s not that Superintendent Wayne or the prior Superintendent had a big push from the school board to get their financial house in order. A few years ago, former Superintendent Vincent Matthews proposed a $5 million plan to reduce costs in certain areas that would reduce some programs and educators and students. Predictably, Board of Education Commissioners felt the complaints and voted with their bleeding hearts against that plan. One time, Commissioners Matt Alexander and Mark Sanchez decided to circumvent the entire district staff and proposed their own two slide budget.

Big problems got bigger as management failed.

What did the district do with so many millions of one-time federal and city funds over the past few years? They papered over their overspending. They kept very under-enrolled schools open. In the meantime, some responsible school districts across the state realized that they had to put in the work.

So here we are facing a big big budget gap. Can we have confidence that there are sound professionals making sound, tough choices? Can we have confidence that there will be logic and reasoning behind where to cut and where to invest? Can we have confidence that the many school communities will have their concerns heard and incorporated?

Superintendent Wayne has a mixed track record in his short time here. Granted, he was given a whole bunch of big things to handle. Further, the district leadership has not proven itself nimble or effective in handling many prior matters large or small. What has Wayne done well? He’s brought attention to the big problems– chronic absenteeism, reading and math outcomes, the portfolio of all high schools. Wayne has made an effort to go out to the community to listen. He has made agreements on labor contracts.

Yet Wayne has not given himself many big wins. The High School Task Force five page and $500,000 report has led to nothing. The teacher payroll fiasco has continued for two years. Students and educators still have real gripes about school safety. Will there be a roughly $1 billion school facilities bond this November?

If Superintendent Wayne and the district want to fix big things, they could realize how they have to turn away from their old methods of ignoring or poorly addressing their problems. All their fancy bespoke prior solutions have made them broke. Have some humility that they don’t have all the answers. Look at how we’ve solved things decades ago, including closing schools. Bring in experts from across the state that have turned lemons into lemonade.

We are at an important time to do the work to get things better.