How Is Mayor Breed Doing?

by on

Mayor Vulnerable on Public Safety



San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives her State of the City Address on March 9. The mayor will likely combine bold policy announcements with an upbeat message that San Francisco is bouncing back from the two-year pandemic.

But here’s the real question underlying the State of the City: how effective is Mayor Breed in meeting San Francisco’ s challenges? Here’s our take on some of the city’s key issues.

Public Safety

Is there another major American city where 16-year old girls overdose on the street and are repeatedly raped by drug dealers? That happened on February 18 on the 600 block of Minna (the rapes were not reported by the media. I heard they occurred from two reliable sources at the scene). The dealers also stole what they valued from her possessions while she was laid out on the sidewalk. KTVU noted that on the block the teen died there were “several apparent drug dealers and users lining both sides of the street.”

Her overdose brought the standard lamentations from public officials but failed to trigger any police crackdown. Media coverage has failed to improve the city’s failed approach.

San Francisco has become nationally known for fentanyl overdoses. The city facilitates these overdoses by allowing open drug dealing in the Tenderloin, parts of SOMA and other areas. If you wonder why San Francisco tourism is lower than other cities, photos of sprawled out overdose victims and stories of dead teenage girls doesn’t attract visitors.

The public safety buck stops with the Mayor. Mayor Breed’s public anguish and anger over the drug dealer crisis has not been followed by actions necessary to stop it.

Last week I urged the Mayor to replace Police Chief Scott. This should be part of a complete reform of the command structure. Deputy Chiefs are equally culpable in not keeping the city safe.

If a candidate like Frank Jordan in 1991 ran against Breed on the crime issue in 2023, I think they would win if the public safety crisis continues. The mayor’s greatest political vulnerability is the city’s lack of public safety.

Housing

In 2019 I described Breed as “America’s Housing Mayor.” Mayor Breed promoted many of the housing production proposals I recommend in Generation Priced Out. These include upzoning neighborhoods, stopping frivolous appeals and accelerating housing approvals.

But after nearly four years in office Mayor Breed has done little to boost San Francisco’s housing production. Most blame the Board of Supervisors for this. But there are two steps Mayor Breed could have taken in response to Board resistance.

First, she could have initiated a signature drive to put a charter amendment on the ballot expediting housing approvals. Her plans to do this in February 2020 were stopped by the pandemic. But she has not renewed efforts for signature gathering on such a measure despite two local recalls qualifying via signatures during the pandemic.

Mayor Breed has also failed to follow Mayor Lee’s “big tent” approach of bringing diverse housing interests together to reach a compromise solution. Instead, she recently revived her plan to accelerate approvals by eliminating discretionary review from some projects. Predictably, her proposal was blocked by a Board committee in late January.

YIMBYs and other housing supporters praised the mayor for pushing her plan. They lambasted the Board for rejecting it. But pushing legislation that the mayor knew lacked the necessary Board votes may be good politics but its bad governance.

It’s good politics because polling shows that the mayor benefits from conflicts with the Board (I’m not at liberty to link to these results but they are common knowledge). It’s bad governance because the mayor’s “my way or the highway” approach leaves unchanged a housing approval process that promotes unaffordability.

I’m very results-oriented. I need to see action following the mayor’s bold housing reform announcements. Fortunately, YIMBY Action and other housing groups announced last Friday that they were gathering signatures to put their own housing approval streamlining measure on the November ballot. Mayor Breed should help the campaign.

Homelessness

Homelessness is part of housing and public safety. I don’t think the mayor’s record can be fairly evaluated until the federally-funded SIP hotels close in September and we see where homeless numbers stand.

The pandemic has had a mixed impact on San Francisco homelessness. It sharply reduced shelter occupancy but Governor Newsom’s Project Homekey created new state-funded options for expanding the city’s permanent supportive housing stock. In addition, San Francisco’s Prop C was upheld by the courts during the pandemic freeing up hundreds of millions of dollars to address homelessness–much of which remains unspent.

The Mayor hopefully has been made aware that the city cannot expand its permanent housing supply if the nonprofit providers cannot attract staff to run these buildings. This requires much higher salaries than the city currently pays.

Nonprofit base salaries have not risen much for years. Constantly rising Bay Area housing costs have made hiring difficult for years, and the pandemic made it even harder to attract top quality employees for jobs that cannot be performed at home. Every permanent supportive housing provider in San Francisco has a crisis attracting new workers and retaining longtime staff. The Mayor’s 2022-23 budget must address this if the city is to acquire sufficient housing to sharply reduce homelessness.

Opening Streets to Pedestrians, Bicyclists

San Francisco has more activism around pedestrian safety, bicycling and reclaiming streets from cars than on any other issue. This is partly due to issues taking forever to get resolved; for example, I worked with the SF Bike Coalition to try to get car-free JFK Drive in the 1990’s and the issue is still going on!

Mayor Breed gets high marks for appointing transit visionary Jeffrey Tumlin to head SFMTA. For all of his lack of administrative experience and the agency’s budgetary problems—and SFMTA’s mishandling of the Better Market Streets plan—Tumlin was the best appointment that activists could expect.

As with homelessness, Mayor Breed’s record on ending the domination of city streets by King Car is incomplete. If JFK and the Great Walkway both get permanently closed to cars (the mayor backed closing JFK today), and promised expansions of protected bike lanes across the city happen, the mayor will deserve high marks.

Supporting Small Businesses

Mayor Breed has acted aggressively to address the pandemic’s impact on restaurants and other small businesses. It’s hard to see how she could have moved faster on parklets, fees, and other issues that impede small business success.

Just last week Mayor Breed announced a major initiative with downtown business leaders to get more of their employees back to work. These workers are the essential customer base for downtown, Mid-Market, Civic Center and Tenderloin dining spots.

But the mayor still must address how public safety issues negatively impact small businesses. We can’t revive Mid-Market, the Tenderloin and other areas in the city when customers must sidestep drug dealers while patronizing those areas.

A Tale of Two Cities

San Francisco’s economic inequality has steadily grown for decades. That division long preceded Mayor Breed.

But since the pandemic San Francisco has a more visual example of being a tale of two cities: neighborhoods like Cole Valley, the Inner Richmond, Chestnut Street, 24th Street, and Valencia Street where restaurants, bars and street life are so healthy that it looks like the city pre-pandemic (other than some people wearing masks).

The tale of the “other” city is Downtown, Mid-Market, the Tenderloin, Mission Street and parts of SOMA. Neighborhoods where the main visible street life comes from drug dealers and users. There are few outdoor dining spots in these areas. They don’t have many parklets. In Mid-Market in particular, thriving retail businesses are long closed.

I don’t see how this other city revives without Mayor Breed more effectively improving public safety. The affluent residential neighborhoods of San Francisco are doing great these days—the other parts of the city need Mayor Breed to match her stated concerns about public safety with actions.

We certainly haven’t seen the mayor’s words matched with action in the Tenderloin. Instead, long suffering families have seen the mayor’s nationally covered commitment to a police crackdown on dealers ignored.

I call it gaslighting. Will Mayor Breed use her State of the City speech to announce that her December Tenderloin pledge will finally launch? Or will she ignore the issue, betting that most San Franciscans will just assume that open drug dealing in the Tenderloin and nearby areas is beyond the city’s powers to stop?

The mayor said on KPIX’s Sunday night special on the Tenderloin that San Francisco needs state and federal assistance to stop Tenderloin drug dealing—she was not asked why the SFPD is capable of stopping dealers from occupying affluent neighborhoods but not the Tenderloin.